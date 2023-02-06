U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,111.08
    -25.40 (-0.61%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,891.02
    -34.99 (-0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,887.45
    -119.50 (-1.00%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,958.77
    -26.77 (-1.35%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.40
    +1.01 (+1.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,881.90
    +5.30 (+0.28%)
     

  • Silver

    22.28
    -0.12 (-0.54%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0730
    -0.0067 (-0.62%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6340
    +0.1020 (+2.89%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2020
    -0.0037 (-0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.6520
    +1.5020 (+1.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,011.15
    +115.48 (+0.50%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    528.84
    +3.71 (+0.71%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,836.71
    -65.09 (-0.82%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,693.65
    +184.19 (+0.67%)
     

Sanctuary Wealth Partner Firm G Squared Private Wealth Adds Advisor Brandi Cooper to Team

·3 min read

Senior Wealth Advisor joining from Morgan Stanley takes a high-touch approach to wealth management that meshes seamlessly with firm's culture

INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanctuary Wealth, home to the next generation of elite advisors, is proud to welcome Brandi Cooper who joins the Sanctuary network by tucking her practice in with G Squared Private Wealth, the College Station, Texas firm led by Chief Executive Officer George Georgiades, CIMA®, CEPA ®, and Chief Investment Officer Victoria Greene, CFA®, CRPC®.

(PRNewsfoto/Sanctuary Wealth)
(PRNewsfoto/Sanctuary Wealth)

"It's exciting to watch the steady and controlled growth that G Squared Private Wealth, one of our earliest partner firms, has enjoyed over the last four years," said Michael Longley, Chief Growth Officer of Sanctuary Wealth. "George and Vicki have created a high-touch wealth management boutique catering to an ultra-high-net-worth clientele. Adding Brandi's practice into the mix will bring some additional experience and expertise to G Squared as well as a much wider range of solutions for her clients."

"We created G Squared to cater to a select number of individuals and families with significant wealth. Brandi's desire to work alongside her clients to build and protect their wealth fits in perfectly within the G Squared Private Wealth framework," explained Victoria Greene, Chief Investment Officer, G Squared Private Wealth. "Her desire to serve fewer clients with a higher level of service makes her a wonderful cultural fit. We're as selective with our teammates as we are with our clients, but we're always looking to partner with the brightest minds in the financial services universe."

"Throughout my career as an advisor, I've tried to match my multigenerational clients with the best solutions to meet their financial needs. I'm excited to be joining G Squared Private Wealth because it will allow me to offer my clients much more holistic planning than I was able to in the past," explained Brandi Cooper, Senior Wealth Advisor, G Squared Private Wealth. "At G Squared, I'll have access to improved technology, an open architecture investment platform, and the support of a team that understands my clients and what I'm trying to do for them, which will allow me to provide more of a family office type experience."

Brandi Cooper began her financial services career at Morgan Stanley, where she specialized in advising high-net-worth individuals, families, and business owners with a hands-on approach, in 2017. Prior to that, she built a successful real estate practice in the Bryan-College Station area which she ran for 15 years. Brandi is a graduate of Texas A&M University with a degree in Communication with a minor in Business.

She is a past president of the Leading Women Express Network of the American Business Women's Association and has held various board positions including Habitat for Humanity, Chamber of Commerce, American Heart Association, and B/CS Board of Realtors.  She is currently a member of Scotty's House Women of Courage, treasurer for The Woman's Club of BCS, and is the junior high track coach at Brazos Christian, where her children attend school.

About Sanctuary Wealth
Sanctuary Wealth (sanctuarywealth.com/) is the advanced platform for the next generation of elite advisors, who have the entrepreneurial spirit to build and own their own practices and desire the freedom to deliver the tailored service their clients deserve. Sanctuary Wealth's ecosystem of partnered independence provides a complete technology and operations platform, as well as support from a community of like-minded advisors and the resources of invaluable affiliated businesses. Currently, the Sanctuary Wealth network includes partner firms in 28 states across the country with approximately $25 billion in assets under advisement. Sanctuary Wealth includes the fully owned subsidiaries; Sanctuary Advisors LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser, Sanctuary Securities, Inc. a FINRA member broker-dealer as well as Sanctuary Alternative Holdings, Sanctuary Asset Management, Sanctuary Insurance Solutions, Sanctuary Global, and Sanctuary Global Family Office.

CONTACT:   

Michaela Morales


JConnelly


973 224 7152


mmorales@jconnelly.com

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sanctuary-wealth-partner-firm-g-squared-private-wealth-adds-advisor-brandi-cooper-to-team-301739802.html

SOURCE Sanctuary Wealth

