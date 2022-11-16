U.S. markets closed

Sanctuary Wealth's OASIS 2022 Explores the Power of Partnership

·3 min read

Las Vegas gathering welcomed 75 partner firms from the Sanctuary network

INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanctuary Wealth, home to the next generation of elite advisors, kicked off OASIS 2022, November 14-16 at the Mandalay Bay Resort in Las Vegas, where partners and friends of the firm gathered in person for the first time since 2019. The three-day event was designed to present attendees with opportunities for collaboration, communication, and celebration.

Jim Dickson, Board Member, Founder &amp; Chief Executive Officer, Sanctuary Wealth
Jim Dickson, Board Member, Founder & Chief Executive Officer, Sanctuary Wealth

"Sanctuary Wealth has grown significantly by every metric since 2019 when we were last able to get together in Indianapolis," said Jim Dickson, CEO and Founder of Sanctuary Wealth. "We are excited for the opportunity to be together in person as we recognize the success of our partner firms and articulate our plans to continue this dynamic growth trajectory."

The conference kicked off with a presentation by CEO Jim Dickson on "The Future of Independence." Also speaking on the first day was Sanctuary investor David Chene, CEO & Founder, Kennedy Lewis Investment Management, who addressed Credit Markets and The Economy. He was followed by Mark Tibergien, respected practice management and industry thought leader, who offered insights on how advisors can thrive in the independent space.

Vince Fertitta, President of Sanctuary Wealth offered opening comments on the second day, followed by remarks from Massimo Guiati, Co-CEO, Azimut Group, another of Sanctuary's investment partners, and a presentation by Mary Ann Bartels, Chief Investment Strategist, Sanctuary Wealth, who gave an update on the markets and the economy. Other speakers on Day Two included Liz Manibay of Schwab Consulting on Schwab's Industry Benchmarking Study and Ned Dane of AIdentified on "Smart Data for Business Development."

On the final day, Bob Walter, President, Sanctuary Wealth, introduced Ainslie Simmonds, Pershing X, and her presentation on "Transforming the Wealth Management Industry with Technology."

The final program session included two highly anticipated panel discussions featuring participants from throughout the Sanctuary network. "Building a World Class Wealth Management Platform" included Jene Hoosier, Head of Platform Strategy, Sanctuary Wealth; Shanelle Grisso, Head of Platform Education and Community, Sanctuary Wealth; and Ryan Beck, Head of Platform Integration at Sanctuary Wealth.

The panel was followed by "Building Your Brand" moderated by Carmen Irazola, Head of Marketing, Sanctuary Wealth. Panelists included Tom Stadum, Founder & CEO, Fjell Capital; Robert Gilliland, Managing Director & Senior Wealth Advisor, Concenture Wealth Management; and Grace Speckman, Financial Advisor, Evans May Wealth.

Attendees had multiple opportunities to attend a series of Growth Engine Breakout sessions covering: using insurance to accelerate and enhance the planning process; utilizing the Sanctuary Solutions Toolbox; generating alpha with structured notes; and winning and serving business owners and corporate executive clients conducted by various Sanctuary partners. Sanctuary also established a Growth Village for advisors seeking additional resources for their practices including marketing, search engine optimization, media relations, branding, and more.

To learn more about Oasis 2022, please visit: www.oasis-sw.com.

About Sanctuary Wealth

Sanctuary Wealth (sanctuarywealth.com/) is the advanced platform for the next generation of elite advisors, who have the entrepreneurial spirit to build and own their own practices and desire the freedom to deliver the tailored service their clients deserve. Sanctuary Wealth's ecosystem of partnered independence provides a complete technology and operations platform, as well as support from a community of like-minded advisors and the resources of invaluable affiliated businesses. Currently, the Sanctuary Wealth network includes partner firms in 28 states across the country with approximately $25 billion in assets under advisement. Sanctuary Wealth includes the fully owned subsidiaries; Sanctuary Advisors LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser, Sanctuary Securities, Inc. a FINRA member broker-dealer as well as Sanctuary Alternative Holdings, Sanctuary Asset Management, Sanctuary Insurance Solutions, Sanctuary Global, and Sanctuary Global Family Office.

  CONTACT:

Michaela Morales


JConnelly


973 224 7152


mmorales@jconnelly.com

 

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sanctuary-wealths-oasis-2022-explores-the-power-of-partnership-301680708.html

SOURCE Sanctuary Wealth

