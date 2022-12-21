U.S. markets closed

Sand Trap For Oil & Gas Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity and Forecast, 2017-2027

ReportLinker
·4 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Segmented By Type (Gravity, Centrifugal), By Application (Cased Hole, Open Hole), By Well Type (Horizontal, Vertical), By Region. Global sand trap for oil & gas market is projected to register CAGR growth in the forecast years, 2023-2027 on the account of growth factors like increasing demand for oil & petroleum products.

New York, Dec. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Sand Trap For Oil & Gas Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity and Forecast, 2017-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06267917/?utm_source=GNW
Also, demand for obtaining cleaner oil from the oil reservoirs with the use of efficient drilling equipment further drives the growth of the global sand trap for oil & gas market in the upcoming five years.

Expanding oil & gas industry and requirement of the sophisticated drilling equipment also substantiates the growth of the global sand trap for oil & gas market in the next five years.
Sand trap is a small pit that is located near the shaker screen which is utilized as a separator settling pit that separates coarser solids that unintentionally bypasses the shakers.Under these circumstances, mud enters the pit at one side and leaves the shaker by overflow from the other side.

Sand traps separates the mud out but requires periodic cleaning to remove the mud such that prolonged separation may not affect the equipment. The contents are also processed over a fine screen or with a centrifuge to finely remove the mud from the oil being excavated from the reservoir.
Increasing Demand For Oil Drives Market Growth
Rapidly increasing demand for the oil and petroleum products & derivatives drives the growth of the global sand trap oil & gas market in the upcoming five years.Also, to provide for the increasing demand of the oil & petroleum products, production of oil is also rapidly increasing and supporting the growth of the global sand trap for oil & gas market indirectly.

Total oil production on a global level in the year 2020, was recorded to be 4165.1 million tonnes, out of which the United States accounted for 712.7 million tonnes of oil in 2020.
Increased production supports the oil consumption too.Global oil consumption recorded in the year 2020 was 88,477 thousand barrels per day.

In United States, 17,178 thousand barrels per day oil consumption was recorded in the year 2020. The demand for the cleaner and mud-less oil further substantiates the growth of the market in the forecast years.
Market Segmentation
The global sand trap for oil & gas market segmentation is based on type, application, well type, regional distribution, and competitive landscape.Based on type, the market is divided between gravity and centrifugal.

Based on application, the market is further differentiated between cased hole and open hole.Well type segment of the market is also fragmented into horizontal and vertical well type.

The market analysis also studies the regional segmentation, divided among Asia-Pacific region, North American region, European region, South American region, and Middle East & African region.
Company Profile
National Oilwell Varco, Sunry Petroleum Equipment Co. Ltd., Cajun energy, Novomet, Forum Energy Technologies Inc., Kasravand Co., RK Industries LLC, are enlisted in a partial list of major market players of the global sand trap for oil & gas market.

Report Scope:

In this report, global sand trap for oil & gas market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:
• Sand Trap For Oil & Gas Market, By Type:
o Gravity
o Centrifugal
• Sand Trap For Oil & Gas Market, By Application:
o Cased Hole
o Open Hole
• Sand Trap For Oil & Gas Market, By Well Type:
o Horizontal
o Vertical
• Sand Trap For Oil & Gas Market, By Region:
o North America
United States
Mexico
Canada
o Europe
France
Germany
United Kingdom
Italy
Spain
Poland
Denmark
o Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Malaysia
Singapore
o Middle East & Africa
South Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Iraq
Turkey
o South America
Brazil
Argentina
Colombia
Peru
Chile

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global sand trap for oil & gas market.

Available Customizations:

With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Company Information

• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06267917/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


