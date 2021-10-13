U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,363.80
    +13.15 (+0.30%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,377.81
    -0.53 (-0.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,571.63
    +105.71 (+0.73%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,241.97
    +7.70 (+0.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.66
    +0.22 (+0.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,794.00
    -0.70 (-0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    23.10
    -0.07 (-0.28%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1601
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5490
    -0.0310 (-1.96%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3667
    +0.0007 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.2500
    +0.0030 (+0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,355.22
    +966.49 (+1.71%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,345.49
    +11.09 (+0.83%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,141.82
    +11.59 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,140.28
    -90.33 (-0.32%)
     

Sandals® Resorts Executive Chairman To Join World Travel & Tourism Council Executive Committee

·3 min read

~Adam Stewart recognized as industry leader in Global Hospitality

MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandals Resorts' Executive Chairman, Adam Stewart, has been formally invited to join the Executive Committee of the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC). The induction represents the actionable change and strides forward made by Stewart throughout his time in the industry.

Sandals Resorts&#x002019; Executive Chairman, Adam Stewart
Sandals Resorts’ Executive Chairman, Adam Stewart

"I am honored to join the Executive Committee of an organization I have so respected since the start of my career," says Adam Stewart, Executive Chairman of Sandals All-inclusive Resorts, "This leadership team is passionately focused on the efforts of the travel and tourism sector and I am eager to contribute. Together, we will continue to promote an industry that is more sustainable and inclusive than it was yesterday, reminding our neighboring industries and international governments that travel is an essential necessity to life."

The World Travel & Tourism Council represents the global Travel & Tourism private sector. Members include 200 CEOs, Chairs and Presidents of the world's leading Travel & Tourism companies from all geographies covering all industries. For more than 30 years, WTTC has been committed to raising the awareness of governments and the public of the economic and social significance of the Travel & Tourism sector.

Julia Simpson, President & CEO WTTC said:
"I am delighted to welcome Adam to the Executive Committee of WTTC. Adam brings with him a wealth of experience having worked so closely with his late father to build what is now, one of the most recognised brands in our industry. Myself and the entire WTTC family look forward to working with Adam in his new role."

The original vision of the council's founding members remains the same: governments are to recognize travel and tourism as a top priority, business should balance economics with people, culture, and environment, and a shared pursuit of long-term growth. Membership includes the spectrum of the industry, from airlines to tour operators to hospitality groups. The Executive Council is comprised of Chairs, Presidents, and Chief Executives from across the world's travel and tourism sector.

A voluntary organization, WTTC leadership sets the example, offering their valuable time and resources to move global activity forward in this ever-changing world. Industry leaders invited to join the Executive Committee stand as catalysts for fundamental change and awareness, promoting safe and enriching travel for millennia to come.

Sandals® Resorts
Sandals® Resorts offers two people in love the most romantic, Luxury Included® vacation experience in the Caribbean across its 16 stunning beachfront settings in Jamaica, Antigua, Saint Lucia, The Bahamas, Barbados, Grenada, and Curacao opening in April 2022. Celebrating 40 years, the leading all-inclusive resort company offers more quality inclusions than any other on the planet. Sandals Resorts exclusive include signature Love Nest Butler Suites® for the ultimate in privacy and service; butlers trained by the Guild of Professional English Butlers; the Red Lane Spa®; 5-Star Global Gourmet™ dining, ensuring top-shelf liquor, premium wines, and gourmet specialty restaurants; Aqua Centers with expert PADI® certification and training; fast Wi-Fi from beach to bedroom and Sandals Customizable Weddings. Sandals Resorts guarantees guests peace of mind from arrival to departure with the Sandals Platinum Protocols of Cleanliness, the company's enhanced health and safety measures designed to give guests the utmost confidence when vacationing in the Caribbean as well as the new Sandals Vacation Assurance, a comprehensive vacation protection program featuring an industry-first guarantee of a free replacement vacation including airfare for guests impacted by COVID-19 related travel interruptions. Sandals Resorts is part of family-owned Sandals Resorts International (SRI), founded by the late Gordon "Butch" Stewart, which includes family-oriented Beaches Resorts. For more information about the Sandals Resorts Luxury Included® difference, visit www.sandals.com.

Contact: The Decker/Royal Agency, sandals@deckerroyal.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sandals-resorts-executive-chairman-to-join-world-travel--tourism-council-executive-committee-301399843.html

SOURCE Sandals Resorts International

Recommended Stories

  • Airbnb stock could skyrocket: analyst

    Airbnb's stock could money in your pocket, argues one analyst.

  • Why Airline Shares Are Falling

    Shares of airline companies, including American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL), United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: UAL) and Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE: SAVE) are trading lower in sympathy with Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL), which reported worse-than-expected third-quarter sales and said a rise in fuel prices will pressure profitability in the December quarter. American Airlines, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transport

  • Fuel costs are going to be a 'major negative' for airlines in Q4: Analyst

    Helane Becker, Cowen Senior Research Analyst, explains how holiday travel and fuel shortages are expexted to affect struggling airlines.

  • Why Airline Stocks Like Southwest and United Got Grounded on Wednesday

    Shares of most major airline stocks finished Wednesday's trading session well into the red. Leading the charge lower, however, was Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) with its 5.8% setback. Case(s) in point: The delta variant of COVID-19 is keeping some would-be travelers cautious for safety-minded reasons, while at the same time creating friction between airline employees and the airlines themselves; not every airline employee is keen on complying with vaccine mandates.

  • Delta Air Lines CEO discusses Q3 earnings, holiday travel

    Yahoo Finance's Adam Shapiro spoke with Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian to discuss the company's 2021 third financial quarter along with what to expect in Q4, holiday travel, and soaring jet fuel costs

  • TikToker reveals ‘game-changing’ life hack for saving money on flights: ‘Been doing this for years’

    A TikTok user is sharing her trick for how to save money by buying airplane tickets at the airport.

  • Southwest Airlines' Flight Cancellation Problem Returns With a Vengeance

    The airline's operations fell into disarray beginning in mid-June, leading to thousands of flight cancellations over a period of several weeks. Management responded by trimming the carrier's schedule for the rest of the year. Until recently, it appeared that the changes were getting Southwest back on track.

  • Southwest limits canceled flights after 3 tumultuous days

    Southwest Airlines flights appeared to be running closer to normal on Tuesday after the airline canceled nearly 2,400 flights over the previous three days. The crisis peaked on Sunday, when Southwest canceled more than 1,100 flights, or 30% of its schedule. Casey Murray, the president of the pilots' union at Southwest, blames the airline for poor planning.

  • Airbnb Stock Shows Rising Relative Strength With Earnings Due

    A Relative Strength Rating upgrade for Airbnb Inc Cl A shows improving technical performance. Will it continue?

  • Southwest CEO apologizes as airline begins return to normal after days of cancellations, delays

    Southwest Airlines CEO Gary Kelly said the carrier's operations were "much improved" Tuesday, with the airline canceling only a small fraction of its flights for the day after suffering massive disruptions over the weekend. Data from aviation tracker FlightAware showed 91 canceled Southwest flights as of Tuesday afternoon , about 2% of its schedule. An additional 242 flights were delayed. The figures were far lower than Monday, when the airline canceled more than 10% of flights and more than 40%

  • Airline Stocks: Delta Earnings Return Amid Travel Rebound, But Fuel Costs To Hit Q4

    Delta earnings topped Q3 views, but the carrier expects a Q4 loss due to rising fuel costs. Delta and other airline stocks were mixed.

  • Why Spirit Airlines Stock Fell Today

    On Wednesday, Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) sounded the alarm about rising fuel costs. The airline industry was hit hard by the pandemic, but has slowly made its way back in 2021 as vaccination rates climbed and more people started traveling again. On Wednesday, Delta said that it generated a profit for the third quarter.

  • Honda pitches new light jet model as private travel soars

    Honda Aircraft Co on Tuesday rolled out plans for a new light business jet that can fly non-stop across the United States, as the company looks to tap into skyrocketing demand for private travel. Honda Aircraft unveiled the new design at the National Business Aviation Association show in Las Vegas, the industry's largest business jet show. Honda Aircraft, a subsidiary of Japan's Honda Motor Co Ltd, currently produces a six-seater HondaJet.

  • JetBlue and American Airlines launch expanded loyalty programs

    The perks extension is part of the airlines' "Northeast Alliance" codeshare pact enacted last year; a pact that the government has sued to stop.

  • FAT Brands Inc.'s (NASDAQ:FAT) CEO Compensation Looks Acceptable To Us And Here's Why

    Under the guidance of CEO Andy Wiederhorn, FAT Brands Inc. ( NASDAQ:FAT ) has performed reasonably well recently. As...

  • Southwest Airlines Operations Returning To Normal After Cancellations In Recent Days

    As of Tuesday, the airline has canceled 89 flights, or about 2% of its schedule.

  • CBRE Updates US Lodging Forecast Following Delta Variant's Impact

    CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE: CBRE) has revised its forecast for the U.S. lodging industry as the COVID-19 Delta variant impacts the level of group and business travel for the fall and winter. What Happened: In the wake of the Delta variant’s emergence and spread, CBRE Hotels Research is now forecasting U.S. hotels will achieve a 2021 annual occupancy level of 54% and an average daily rate (ADR) of $112.85. The resulting revenue per available room (RevPAR) of $60.91 will be 41.7% greater than the annu

  • Passengers Scramble After Southwest Airlines Delays Flights

    KDKA's Royce Jones talks to some travelers about what they are going through.

  • Southwest Pilots Warn Fatigue, Frustration Could Fuel Further Outages

    The carrier worked to reset itself after a meltdown resulting in more than 2,000 canceled flights over the weekend and into Monday.

  • Travel is recovering, UK's easyJet says after $1.5 billion loss

    LONDON (Reuters) -European travel is reviving and easyJet is increasing flights between now and December, the British airline said on Tuesday, after running up an annual loss of over 1 billion pounds during the pandemic. For the autumn period, easyJet said that it would fly 70% of its pre-pandemic capacity, a jump from the 60% it had been aiming for only a month earlier, as demand for holidays surged, particularly in the UK where travel rules have been loosened. Winter sun destinations such as Egypt, Turkey and the Canary Islands were popular, business travellers were returning to the skies, and easyJet's chief executive said that capacity would keep growing over 2022.