Sandals Resorts Launches 'Sandals Swipe-Stakes' For Couples Who Found Love During Lockdown

~Luxury All-Inclusive Resort Company Renowned for Romance Giving a Dream Vacation to a Couple that 'Swiped Right' During Pandemic and Met Online

MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The experts in love and romance at Sandals® Resorts announce their new Sandals Swipe-Stakes for couples that met online during the pandemic through dating apps or social media. With travel on its way back, Sandals plans to give these new couples the ultimate courtship phase they never got by awarding one lucky couple a romantic 3-night stay at any of their 16 Luxury Included® resort locations throughout the Caribbean.

Sandals South Coast

"Life looked a bit different for all of us this past year, especially those that were lucky enough to 'swipe right' and find love during lockdown on dating apps or social media," said Marsha-Ann Donaldson-Brown, Director of Romance at Sandals Resorts International. "Every new relationship needs that glorious stage of dreamy discovery. We can't wait to give a couple that met at a social distance a romantic island getaway to recharge, connect and celebrate their unique love story in the best way."

From August 10 to September 10, 2021, couples can apply for a chance to win a 3-night Luxury Included® stay at any of Sandals' resorts in Jamaica, Antigua, Grenada, St. Lucia, the Bahamas, Barbados, and now Curaçao, opening April 14, 2022. To enter the Swipe-Stakes, couples must upload a photo or screenshot of their dating app match or first social media conversation to showcase the beginning of their relationship, which must have begun in March 2020 or later.

Expressly made for two people in love, Sandals incorporates romance at every turn with everything from romantic candlelight dinners to over-the-water hammocks made for two and suites and villas designed for the ultimate seclusion. When vacationing at any of Sandals Resorts' 16 beachfront locations across the Caribbean, couples can indulge in as many as 16 unique restaurants per resort, as well as the most innovative bars, such as Latitudes Overwater Bar – Sandals' first overwater bar concept featuring 360° ocean views and an array of cocktails – or The Duchess – Sandals Royal Curaçao's floating restaurant and bar. Additionally, guests have access to endless land and water sports, such as snorkeling and paddle boarding, along with day and night entertainment, making for a one-of-a-kind, all-inclusive rendezvous for two where "love is all you need."

