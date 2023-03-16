U.S. markets close in 2 hours 56 minutes

Sandata Simplifies Link to CareConnect with Single Sign-On Functionality

·2 min read

HICKSVILLE, N.Y., March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandata is pleased to announce secure, centralized, and easy user access management with a new Single Sign-on (SSO) feature between the CareConnect and Sandata Mobile Connect (SMC) apps. This new feature enables users to log in to SMC, entering their Sandata credentials just once, and directly access CareConnect, creating a seamless and more efficient user experience.

Sandata Announces New Mobile Visit Verification(TM) Solution (PRNewsfoto/Sandata Technologies, LLC)
Sandata Announces New Mobile Visit Verification(TM) Solution (PRNewsfoto/Sandata Technologies, LLC)

With SSO, caregivers have access to the full CareConnect app capabilities directly from SMC. With this enhancement, caregivers will quickly and easily accept additional shifts offered to them and use CareConnect to access e-learning training courses through a single application.

"The value-add of the existing functionality already in use has been overwhelmingly positive," said Steve Pellito, SVP, Provider Sales. "However, many provider agencies asked if we could consolidate caregiver functions (Electronic Visit Verification, advanced shift booking, HIPAA compliant chat, and eLearning) into a single app. This enhancement helps to simplify the caregiver user experience by allowing all feature/functionality to be accessed via a single app on the caregiver's phone."

Creating a seamless experience for our customers is important to Sandata, and this enhancement provides caregivers the ability to continue focusing on what matters most- providing the best quality care for their clients.

About Sandata 
Sandata Technologies, LLC, is a leading U.S. provider of technology to improve ease of collaboration between Medicaid payers and providers to deliver care. Sandata's transformative technologies and extensive industry experience creates benefit for clients through embedded expertise to support and problem-solve. As a national EVV leader, Sandata's suite of solutions offers its 15,000-plus agencies, 21 state Medicaid departments, and 50-plus managed care organizations the tools and capabilities to advance quality of care and improve patient and client outcomes, enhancing healthcare one user experience at a time. For more information, visit sandata.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sandata-simplifies-link-to-careconnect-with-single-sign-on-functionality-301774382.html

SOURCE Sandata Technologies, LLC

