U.S. markets open in 4 hours 1 minute

  • S&P Futures

    4,578.75
    +7.50 (+0.16%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,295.00
    +36.00 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,246.50
    +40.50 (+0.27%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,096.70
    +4.60 (+0.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.54
    +1.11 (+1.30%)
     

  • Gold

    1,816.90
    +4.50 (+0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    23.78
    +0.29 (+1.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1349
    +0.0019 (+0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8650
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.53
    +3.34 (+17.40%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3622
    +0.0024 (+0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.4900
    -0.0950 (-0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,499.24
    -451.95 (-1.08%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,006.45
    -2.93 (-0.29%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,568.78
    +5.23 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,467.23
    -790.02 (-2.80%)
     

The Sandblasting Media Market to record USD 14.8 billion revenue by 2027, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

·4 min read

The growth of the sandblasting media market is propelled by the proliferating construction sector, the growing automotive industry, and increased demand for metalworking in the APAC region, says this report.

SELBYVILLE, Del., Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the report by Global Market Insights Inc., the Sandblasting Media Market was valued at $9 billion in 2020 and is slated to surpass at over USD 14.8 billion by 2027, registering with a CAGR of 7.4% from 2021 to 2027. The report gives a detailed analysis of market size & estimations, competitive scenario, top winning strategies, wavering market trends, drivers & opportunities, and major investment pockets.

Sandblasting Media Market
Sandblasting Media Market

Sandblasting machines find usage in tasks like rust removal, paint removal, and domestic civil repair works. Increasing demand for sandblasting machines is primed to enhance sandblasting media consumption. Mounting adoption of sandblasting media in the metalworking, construction, and automotive sectors is calculated to drive market growth over the forecast timeline.

Request for Sample Report: https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/514

Aluminum oxide is commonly used as a blasting media on glass, wood, and metal, among other materials owing to its aggressive nature. Driven by prevalent adoption of aluminum-oxide media in the construction industry, the aluminum oxide product segment is projected to register solid growth through the study timeframe.

Key reasons for sandblasting media market growth:

  1. Surging demand in metalworking sector.

  2. Increasing adoption in construction industry.

  3. Prominent usage in automotive applications.

2027 forecasts show 'automotive' segment retaining its dominance:

With respect to end-user, the automotive industry segment is anticipated to exhibit stable development at approximately 7% CAGR over the estimated timespan. Sandblasting can easily remove rust, powder coating, paint, body filler, and chrome. Thus, it is utilized in automotive restoration for removing rust and repainting to obtain high-quality finish on vehicles, such as cars, among other applications. Soaring uptake of automotive sandblasting is expected to bolster the segmental growth through the forecast period.

Europe to maintain top status in terms of revenue:

The Europe sandblasting media market is set to attain more than 15% share in the overall industry revenue by the end of 2027, showcasing steady growth through the assessment timeframe on account of the proliferating domestic metalworking and automotive industries. Germany contributes to a major portion of the regional market. Widespread presence of companies in Germany that offer sandblasting services is likely to positively impact the product landscape. Additionally, the growth of countries, viz., Russia, France, and others, would boost construction and metal working activities, which is primed to fuel regional market development.

Meanwhile, the Asia Pacific sandblasting media market is anticipated to progress at a strong CAGR over the review timeline. Technological innovations, along with the expanding metalworking sector in APAC, are foreseen to foster regional market outlook in the future.

Request for the customization of this report: https://www.gminsights.com/roc/514

Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on sandblasting media market:

The COVID-19 outbreak adversely impacted various industries, including metalworking, aerospace, automotive, construction, and marine. Due to stringent government restrictions, raw material and labor shortages, and supply chain disruptions, there was a steep decline in construction & manufacturing activities in the initial stages of the pandemic. However, with rising focus on accelerating economic recovery and vaccination drives across the globe, the market has been regaining its pre-COVID momentum in recent years.

Leading market players:

Some key companies operating in the global sandblasting media industry are ATI Black Diamond Granules Inc., Abrasives Inc., Barton International, Opta Minerals Inc., Cym Materiales S.A., Eisenwerk Würth GmbH, Prince Minerals LLC, GMA Garnet, Harsco Metals & Minerals, Crystal Mark Inc., The Chemours Company, Blastech, and U.S Minerals Inc, among others.

Related Reports:

Silicone Elastomers Market Strategies and Revenue Impact Analysis – 2027

Electronic Ceramics Market - Future Business Strategies and Industry Analysis 2027

PET Spunbond Nonwoven Market Trends and Competitive Analysis - 2027

About Global Market Insights Inc.

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider. Offering syndicated and custom research reports, growth consulting and business intelligence services, Global Market Insights Inc. aims to help clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data that aid in strategic decision making.

Contact Us:

Arun Hegde
Corporate Sales, USA
Global Market Insights Inc.
Phone: +1-302-846-7766
Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688
Email: sales@gminsights.com
Web: https://www.gminsights.com

Global Market Insights, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Global Market Insights, Inc.)
Global Market Insights, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Global Market Insights, Inc.)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-sandblasting-media-market-to-record-usd-14-8-billion-revenue-by-2027--says-global-market-insights-inc-301463572.html

SOURCE Global Market Insights Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Chip supplier ASML forecasts strong 2022 despite fire hit

    ASML forecast sales growth of 20% in 2022 despite a fire this month at its Berlin plant as the supplier to chipmakers on Wednesday reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter profit. Europe's largest technology company by market capitalisation said that the Jan. 3 fire had damaged part of one building and caused smoke damage at a second. ASML Chief Executive Peter Wennink said "the expected impact of the fire in part of a building at our Berlin site is included" in the 2022 growth forecast.

  • Turkey's Trendyol plans dual IPO when revenue abroad is 30-35%

    ANKARA (Reuters) -Turkish e-commerce firm Trendyol, backed by Chinese internet giant Alibaba, plans a dual-listing IPO in New York or London when its income from foreign sales reaches 30-35% of total revenue, the group's chief executive said. Trendyol, one of Turkey's best known platforms, has drawn backing from foreign investors and holds a leading position in Turkey's fragmented e-commerce market. "Before a public offering we want to see revenue abroad, which is around 5% of total revenue right now, rise to 30-35%," President of Trendyol Group Caglayan Cetin said in embargoed remarks late on Tuesday.

  • 'Redemption and mercy': Why so many people fought for Brockton man's freedom

    Patriots player Devin McCourty said he was struck by William Allen's desire to help people whether he stayed in prison or not.

  • S.Korea's LG Energy Solution sees record retail demand for IPO

    SEOUL (Reuters) -Retail investors bid for a record 114 trillion won ($96 billion) worth of shares in the IPO of South Korean battery maker LG Energy Solution (LGES), adding to the frenzy for a piece of the biggest public offering in the country. Some 4.4 million individual investors ensured the retail portion of the initial public offering (IPO) was oversubscribed nearly 70 times at the end of the two-day bidding period on Wednesday, according LGES. Last week, LGES priced the offering at top of the indicative marketing range to raise $10.8 billion, making it South Korea's biggest and Asia's third-largest IPO.

  • Czech Republic considers mandatory COVID-19 shots as daily cases soar

    PRAGUE (Reuters) -The Czech government will on Wednesday consider making COVID-19 vaccinations mandatory for workers in key professions and people over the age of 60 after the daily tally of new coronavirus cases hit a record high. Omicron is now the dominant coronavirus variant in the central European country of 10.7 million people. Prime Minister Petr Fiala's centre-right government will consider what further steps to take after shortening quarantine and isolation times as part of new measures while also launching mandatory testing of employees at companies from this week.

  • Morgan Stanley Says It’s Time to Look at Beaten-Down Quality Stocks; Suggests 3 Names to Buy

    Let’s talk about quality stocks. Of course, this is the direction that every investor wants to go; but the question is, how to recognize them? Do we go all-in on the big-value, big-name giants? Or do we dig a little deeper, and find the high-end nuggets that are hiding in the sandheap? Weighing in from investment bank Morgan Stanley, chief investment officer Lisa Shalett recommends the latter. She recommends investors to look for beaten-down stocks, equities that have lost value recently – but t

  • Why Palantir Stock Fell Again Today

    The stock market has gotten off to a rocky start in 2022, and Tuesday delivered another day of sell-offs and a 1.8% drop for the S&P 500 index. Amid the turbulent backdrop, Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) stock closed out the day down 6.5%. There wasn't any company-specific news driving the big-data company's most recent slide, but growth-dependent technology stocks have had a rough go of things lately due to a multitude of macroeconomic risk factors, and these were once again highlighted in Tuesday's trading.

  • The Microsoft-Activision deal will ‘raise a lot of questions from regulators,’ analyst says

    Global X ETFs Research Analyst Pedro Palandrani joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard and how Microsoft is positioning itself for metaverse prospects.

  • Why Nio Stock Is Lower Today

    What happened Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) was one of many electric vehicle companies whose shares were trading lower on Tuesday afternoon, amid a broad market decline triggered by rising rates on government bonds.

  • Plug Power Earnings Are Coming; Here’s What Matters

    With 4Q21 earnings season kicking off, RBC’s Jospeh Spak believes the quarter’s results will take a back seat to 2022 guidance. And the analyst thinks companies are likely to provide “fairly prudent” outlooks. Looking at the case of Plug Power (PLUG), this is evidently true; compared to Spak’s revenue forecast, the company is taking the safe route. The hydrogen specialist’s preliminary 2022 revenue guide has called for sales between $900-$925 million – broken down to $600 million for material ha

  • Big Tech sell-off not 'a long-term problem for the sector,' market strategist says

    J.P. Morgan Asset Management Global Market Strategist Jack Manley joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss stocks selling off, fourth quarter earnings for big banks, inflation data, and the Fed.

  • Xi Jinping warns Fed against hiking interest rates

    Chinese President Xi Jinping took to the virtual stage at Davos to address Fed Chair Jerome Powell -- please don't lift interest rates.

  • Leading Tesla shareholder makes public request for deliveries guidance above Wall Street estimates

    Leo KoGuan, who according to Bloomberg is the third-largest individual shareholder at Tesla (TSLA) on Wednesday was publicly lobbying the company over Twitter on what guidance it should provide. KoGuan, the Singapore-based billionaire founder of software maker SHI International, tweeted to CEO Elon Musk to guide to 1.6 million deliveries with a margin above 30%. According to FactSet, analyst expectations are for 1.47 million deliveries, and a gross margin for autos ex regulatory credits of 28.4%.

  • Goldman Sachs: 4 'buy' rated stocks with up to 60% upside

    2022 is off to a sluggish start. But Goldman likes this group to bounce back.

  • Carlyle Co-Founder David Rubenstein Says ‘We’re Due for a Correction’

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. equity markets are primed for a correction as the Federal Reserve prepares to boost rates and higher inflation becomes a reality for some time, Carlyle Group Inc. co-founder David Rubenstein said.Most Read from BloombergMicrosoft Buys Scandal-Tainted Activision in Bet on MetaverseFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsStock Selloff Deepens as Treasury Yields Climb: Markets WrapDeadly Drone Strikes on UAE Raise Gulf Tensions, Roil Oil Mar

  • Global Stocks Pare Selloff as Bond Yields Climb: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks pared a global selloff on Wednesday as earnings optimism offset concerns about rising bond yields.Most Read from BloombergMicrosoft Buys Scandal-Tainted Activision in Bet on MetaverseFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsCovid-19 Infected Lions Prompt Variant Warning in South AfricaStock Selloff Deepens as Treasury Yields Climb: Markets WrapNew Satellite Images Show How Tonga Volcano Blew Island to PiecesRetailers rose in Europe after

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures rise after Nasdaq's lowest close since October

    Stock futures opened higher Tuesday evening after broad sell-off during the regular trading day, as investors nervously eyed soaring bond yields and disappointing earnings results from some major index components.

  • This Defensive Consumer Stock Fell More Than 2 Meme Stock Darlings Today

    Wall Street was in a foul mood on Tuesday, and major market benchmarks finished the day with substantial losses. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) was the best performer on the day despite finishing down more than 500 points, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) had much larger losses on a percentage basis that pushed that index into 10% correction territory. Long-term investors weren't all that shocked to see some popular meme stocks take big hits in the downward-moving market.

  • Ford Sees $8.2 Billion Gain on Its Investment Following Rivian’s IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Ford Motor Co. expects to record a gain of $8.2 billion in the fourth quarter on its investment in Rivian Automotive Inc. after the electric-truck maker’s blockbuster initial public offering late last year.Most Read from BloombergMicrosoft Buys Scandal-Tainted Activision in Bet on MetaverseFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsCovid-19 Infected Lions Prompt Variant Warning in South AfricaStock Selloff Deepens as Treasury Yields Climb: Market

  • Why Blink Charging Stock Lit Up Today

    What happened Blink Charging (NASDAQ: BLNK) stock is electric today, with its shares shooting up 10% as of 12:50 p.m. ET in response to some really big news from the electric car charging network: General Motors (NYSE: GM) is plugging into Blink.