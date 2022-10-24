Sandblasting Media Market Size to Grow by USD 2.99 Bn, Market to be Dominated by Large International Vendors - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global sandblasting media market is highly fragmented, containing a handful of large and several small- and medium-sized manufacturers. There are also several regional or local players that serve specific markets. The global sandblasting media market is clearly dominated by large international players. The market is moderately capital-intensive and, hence, may pose a challenge to local players. These small players find it difficult to compete with international vendors in terms of quality, features, functionalities, and services offered. With the introduction of products with new features and technologies, the competition is expected to increase. Vendors experience the highest demand from the automotive, aerospace, and shipbuilding industries. Buy Full Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Sandblasting Media Market 2022-2026

The sandblasting media market size is expected to grow by USD 2.99 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.03% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario and the overall market environment. Request Latest FREE PDF Sample Report

Sandblasting Media Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Application

The sandblasting media market share growth in the automotive segment will be significant during the forecast period. Sandblasting media is used in almost all metal-based manufacturing facilities to smoothen rough surfaces and remove burrs from welded or extruded surfaces on automotive components. It is also used in peening or strengthening the metal. In the automotive sector, the demand for sandblasting media will witness an increase due to rapid growth in the automotive industry.

Product

Geography

34% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and India are the key markets for the sandblasting media market in APAC. Another region offering significant growth opportunities to vendors in North America. Growth in the infrastructure and manufacturing industries will facilitate the sandblasting media market's growth in North America over the forecast period.

Story continues

Sandblasting Media Market 2022-2026: Scope

The sandblasting media market report covers the following areas:

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 which enables you to download 3 reports a year and view 3 reports every month.

Sandblasting Media Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

ABShot Tecnics SL, BLASTECH, Compagnie de Saint Gobain, Crystal Mark Inc, Donaldson Co. Inc., Graco Inc., Green Diamond, Guyson Corp., Harsco Corp, Industrial Quick Search Inc., Kramer Industries Inc., Midwest Finishing Systems Inc., Opta Group LLC, PAUL AUER GMBH, SWARCO AG, Synco Industries Ltd., The Chemours Co., U.S. Minerals, Eisenwerk Wurth GmbH, and GMA Garnet Pty Ltd are among some of the major market participants.

This report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and the latest developments. Request a FREE PDF Sample Now

Sandblasting Media Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist sandblasting media market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the sandblasting media market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the sandblasting media market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of sandblasting media market, vendors

Related Reports:

Shot Peening Machines Market by End-user and Geography -Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024: The shot peening machines market size has the potential to grow by USD 32.33 million during 2020-2024. The growing need for superior-quality products is one of the key factors impelling the growth of the shot-peening machines market. 45% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period.

Aluminum Oxide Market by Application and Geography – Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The aluminum oxide market size has the potential to grow by 32.95 million MT during 2021-2025. 75% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period.

Sandblasting Media Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.03% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 2.99 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.71 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 34% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ABShot Tecnics SL, BLASTECH, Compagnie de Saint Gobain, Crystal Mark Inc, Donaldson Co. Inc., Graco Inc., Green Diamond, Guyson Corp., Harsco Corp, Industrial Quick Search Inc., Kramer Industries Inc., Midwest Finishing Systems Inc., Opta Group LLC, PAUL AUER GMBH, SWARCO AG, Synco Industries Ltd., The Chemours Co., U.S. Minerals, Eisenwerk Wurth GmbH, and GMA Garnet Pty Ltd Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market Definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Application

5.3 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Aerospace - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Construction - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Metalworking - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.7 Marine - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.8 Market opportunity by Application

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Product

6.3 Aluminum oxide - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.4 Si sand - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.5 Steel shot - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.6 Glass - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.8 Market opportunity by Product

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

8.2 Geographic comparison

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.13 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

10.3 Landscape disruption

10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

11.3 BLASTECH

11.4 Compagnie de Saint Gobain

11.5 Crystal Mark Inc

11.6 Donaldson Co. Inc.

11.7 Eisenwerk Wurth GmbH

11.8 GMA Garnet Pty Ltd

11.9 Harsco Corp

11.10 Opta Group LLC

11.11 The Chemours Co.

11.12 U.S. Minerals

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

12.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Sandblasting Media Market 2022-2026

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sandblasting-media-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-2-99-bn-market-to-be-dominated-by-large-international-vendors---technavio-301655183.html

SOURCE Technavio