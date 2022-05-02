U.S. markets close in 17 minutes

Sandbox AQ and EY Announce Strategic Alliance Plans to Bring Quantum Technology Solutions to Enterprise Businesses

·3 min read

LONDON and PALO ALTO, Calif., May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandbox AQ, an enterprise SaaS company delivering the compound effects of AI and quantum tech (AQ), and Ernst & Young LLP (EY US), one of the world's largest professional services firms, today announce plans to enter into a strategic alliance, bringing quantum AI solutions to EY clients.

As a Strategic Alliance Partner, EY will work together with Sandbox AQ to bring clients the systems integration and implementation experience of EY teams along with practical AI and quantum technology solutions from Sandbox AQ. The alliance aims to help organizations of varying scale address their most computationally intensive challenges and concerns, create competitive advantages to positively impact and further secure their business.

Carmine Di Sibio, EY Global Chairman and CEO, said: "Advances in quantum computing and AI technologies are happening with remarkable speed and have the potential to address the most complex business challenges across all industries."

Di Sibio added: "EY operates at this intersection of business and technology, and I am looking forward to welcoming the Sandbox AQ team to the EY ecosystem of alliance partners. Together we can bring global clients the vision and expertise necessary to leverage advanced computation to drive and protect business value, especially as enterprise-scale applications evolve."

Sandbox AQ has begun to transition large enterprises from current, vulnerable protocols to quantum-resistant platforms to ensure forward security. Sandbox AQ also delivers simulation software to accelerate drug discovery, material science development and other high-performance computing tasks.

"Today's largest multinationals are looking for innovation breakthroughs while simultaneously combatting security threats," said Jack D. Hidary, CEO of Sandbox AQ. "Our strategic alliance with EY will bring advanced technology, deep quantum expertise and value-added solutions to its global customer base, helping solve computationally-intensive problems while mitigating critical threats."

Dave Burg, EY Americas Cybersecurity Leader, said: "One of the significant business implications of quantum computing is the challenge that today's encryption technologies face. Businesses and consumers use encryption to protect information and business processes in many ways – all of which will need to be upgraded to be effective. This is an important and urgent business issue that must be addressed to make a better and more secure working world in a time of unprecedented cyber risk. This alliance with Sandbox AQ will offer the opportunity to combine quantum's leading-edge experience of science and technology with the vast consulting and business transformation experience offered by EY teams."

About Sandbox AQ
Sandbox AQ is an enterprise SaaS company delivering solutions at the nexus of quantum tech and AI. Based in Palo Alto, Sandbox AQ is an independent, growth-equity funded company. For more information visit www.sandboxaq.com.

About EY
EY exists to build a better working world, helping create long-term value for clients, people and society and build trust in the capital markets.

Enabled by data and technology, diverse EY teams in over 150 countries provide trust through assurance and help clients grow, transform and operate.

Working across assurance, consulting, law, strategy, tax and transactions, EY teams ask better questions to find new answers for the complex issues facing our world today.

EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. Information about how EY collects and uses personal data and a description of the rights individuals have under data protection legislation are available via ey.com/privacy. EY member firms do not practice law where prohibited by local laws. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sandbox-aq-and-ey-announce-strategic-alliance-plans-to-bring-quantum-technology-solutions-to-enterprise-businesses-301537560.html

SOURCE Sandbox AQ

