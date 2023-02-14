Sandbox Banking Secures $4.3M in Seed Funding to Streamline Integration for Banks and Credit Unions

Sandbox Banking seamlessly connects core banking, loan origination and CRM systems to fintechs via its Glyue API builder.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandbox Banking, the fintech building a low-code integration platform for banking, announces its completion of a strategic investment led by Horizon Ventures, bringing the company's total financing to $6M. Participating investors include Forum Ventures, SixThirty, Tuesday Capital. Using the company's Glyue™ platform, banks and credit unions can accelerate digital transformation using pre-built API adapters and solution templates to securely connect existing systems with fintech partners. Sandbox Banking's game-changing API builder platform already empowers teams at over 70 financial institutions across the US & Canada, including Bank Newport, Silicon Valley Bank, United Bank, Choice Financial, and Service Credit Union.

Sales teams at fintech partners like nCino, FIS and Five9 praise the Glyue platform's pre-existing adapter catalogs responsible for delivering integration and support capabilities across critical customer systems. Fintech partners also love how Glyue's solution template catalog reduces implementation timelines with its self-service capability for bank staff. With deeper integrations into some of the largest global fintech companies on the 2023 roadmap, Sandbox Banking will use this capital to accelerate hiring for new product development and solution delivery capacity.

"The infrastructure and product framework needed to integrate core banking and fintech systems has historically been plagued with complaints of incompatible systems that generate lengthy integration timelines, lack of customization beyond cookie-cutter integrations, and lack of agile support for future changes based on user behavior. Glyue makes this process seamless and more efficient than ever, and will continue to power the next generation of integrated digital banking systems that are unlocking fintech for society," said Ravi Balasubramanian, CEO of Sandbox Banking. "Horizon Ventures and Tuesday are two industry leaders in finding platform solutions that transform industries and we're thrilled to have them on board as both investors and strategic advisors."

"With the launch of this integration using Glyue, a tremendous amount of work is being taken off of the team, which is a huge win for gaining buy-in and engagement related to our overall transformation efforts," said John Sullivan, CIO of Bank Newport. "Sandbox allows our internal tech teams at Bank Newport to focus on serving our customer's needs knowing they have a technology partner in Sandbox Banking."

"Sandbox is the best banking infrastructure startup I've seen in years. What Stripe did for accessibility, Sandbox is poised to do with fintech integrations. They are the 'Glyue - pun intended' required to connect the banking sector to the fintech innovations required to compete over the next decade," said Patrick Gallagher, Co-founder and Managing Partner at Tuesday Capital.

88% of bank and credit union CIOs complain that integration challenges slow down their digital transformation, since until now there hasn't been a purpose-built API platform to enhance the collaboration between core banking systems and the cloud-based applications that their business partners want to adopt. Glyue can reduce development times of common integrations by 80% and accelerate most digital banking integration projects. With an API builder platform now integrated into their existing systems, banks and credit unions can focus on driving revenue growth via offering BaaS capabilities or API Banking to indirect lending partners, or drive balance-sheet efficiency with inter-institutional solutions.

