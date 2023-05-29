The Sandbox CEO’s Twitter Hacked to Promote Crypto Scam

The Sandbox CEO’s Twitter Hacked to Promote Crypto Scam

Arthur Madrid, the CEO of The Sandbox, a metaverse project, fell victim to a Twitter account hack on May 26. Madrid announced the incident in a post after recovering his account, warning users about a fake “airdrop” phishing scam. The attacker had used Madrid’s account to promote the scam, urging users to click on suspicious links and claim tokens. The official Twitter account of The Sandbox also alerted followers to the scam, sharing a screenshot of the fraudulent post and stating that they were actively working to take down the fraudulent website associated with the scam.

Phishing attacks have become increasingly prevalent in the cryptocurrency community, causing significant concerns. Recently, a scam-as-a-service named “Inferno Drainer” was discovered on Telegram, which led to the proliferation of more phishing attacks. These scams have reportedly resulted in the theft of nearly $6 million from unsuspecting users. According to cybersecurity firm Kaspersky, phishing attacks in the crypto space have increased by 40% in 2022 compared to the previous year, highlighting the persistent threat faced by users.