Sanders Says No ‘Plans’ to Fire Fed’s Powell as Lawmakers Worry

(Bloomberg) -- Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin issued an emphatic statement saying President Donald Trump denied he’d suggested firing Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and declaring the president doesn’t believe he has legal authority to dismiss the central bank chief.

Mnuchin said in a pair of tweets Saturday evening that he’d spoken with the president about the matter and included a statement he said came from Trump.

“I never suggested firing Chairman Jay Powell, nor do I believe I have the right to do so,” Mnuchin quoted Trump as saying.

He also tweeted that that the president said, “I totally disagree with Fed policy. I think the increasing of interest rates and the shrinking of the Fed portfolio is an absolute terrible thing to do at this time, especially in light of my major trade negotiations which are ongoing.”

Trump has discussed firing Powell many times in the past few days as his frustration with the central banker intensified following this week’s interest rate increase and intensifying stock market losses, according to four people familiar with the matter.

Bloomberg reported Friday that advisers close to Trump aren’t convinced he would move against Powell, and are hoping the president’s bout of anger will dissipate over the holidays. And some of Trump’s advisers have warned him that firing Powell would be disastrous.

Former Senate Banking Chairman Richard Shelby publicly cautioned Trump against the move on Saturday.

“I’d be very careful about doing that,” the Alabama Republican said. “The independence of the Fed is the foundation of our banking system.”

Senator Pat Toomey, a Pennsylvania Republican, said Powell “has done nothing to warrant being dismissed.”

Sherrod Brown, the top Democrat on the Senate Banking Committee, said in a statement that “Given the Fed’s consensus on monetary policy, any effort to remove Powell would hit the trifecta: unlawful, ineffective, and damaging to the economy."

Senator Mark Warner, a Virginia Democrat who also sits on the banking panel, urged Trump against trying to remove the Fed chief.

“What the President fails to understand is that monetary policy should be separate from politics,” Warner said in a statement. “Any action taken to dismantle the independence of the Fed would not only be inappropriate, it’s just another threat by this president against the institutions that protect our rule of law.”

Republican Representative Dennis Ross of Florida said many of his GOP colleagues are already disturbed by Defense Secretary James Mattis’s exit, and to now be worried about Powell only aggravates their concern. “Whether it be defense or monetary policy, we want to see some stability,” he said.

A member of the House Financial Services Committee, Ross predicted the panel’s incoming Democratic chairwoman, Maxine Waters of California, would launch a “significant oversight investigation” if Trump ousted the Fed chairman.

Trump named Powell, 65, to head the U.S. central bank in late 2017, and he assumed office in February. In picking Powell, a former investment banker who’d been a member of the Fed board since 2012, Trump passed over for Janet Yellen for a second term.

Any attempt by Trump to push out Powell would have potentially devastating ripple effects across financial markets, undermining investors’ confidence in the central bank’s ability to shepherd the economy without political interference.

It would come as markets have plummeted in recent weeks, with the major stock indexes already down sharply for the year. The most recent trigger for selling has been the march to a partial federal shutdown that started on Saturday, tied to Trump’s hoped-for border wall with Mexico.

“Were he to try, markets would erupt,” said Nick Sargen, chief economist with Fort Washington Investment Advisors. “It would be construed as a loss of the Fed’s independence, and the dollar would sell off along with stocks.”

It’s unclear how much legal authority the president has to fire Powell. The Federal Reserve Act says governors may be “removed for cause by the President.” Since the chairman is also a governor, that presumably extends to him or her, but the rules around firing the leader are legally ambiguous, as Peter Conti-Brown of the University of Pennsylvania notes in his book on Fed independence.

Story continues