Is Sanderson Design Group plc (LON:SDG) Trading At A 26% Discount?

Key Insights

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, Sanderson Design Group fair value estimate is UK£1.33

Sanderson Design Group's UK£0.99 share price signals that it might be 26% undervalued

Does the April share price for Sanderson Design Group plc (LON:SDG) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate the stock's intrinsic value by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today's value. Our analysis will employ the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. There's really not all that much to it, even though it might appear quite complex.

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Step By Step Through The Calculation

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (£, Millions) UK£5.86m UK£4.30m UK£4.95m UK£6.70m UK£7.03m UK£7.31m UK£7.54m UK£7.75m UK£7.94m UK£8.11m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x3 Analyst x2 Analyst x2 Analyst x1 Est @ 4.92% Est @ 3.94% Est @ 3.25% Est @ 2.76% Est @ 2.43% Est @ 2.19% Present Value (£, Millions) Discounted @ 8.5% UK£5.4 UK£3.6 UK£3.9 UK£4.8 UK£4.7 UK£4.5 UK£4.2 UK£4.0 UK£3.8 UK£3.6

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = UK£43m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (1.6%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 8.5%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = UK£8.1m× (1 + 1.6%) ÷ (8.5%– 1.6%) = UK£119m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= UK£119m÷ ( 1 + 8.5%)10= UK£53m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is UK£95m. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of UK£1.0, the company appears a touch undervalued at a 26% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

dcf

The Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Sanderson Design Group as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 8.5%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.261. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Sanderson Design Group

Strength

Currently debt free.

Dividends are covered by earnings and cash flows.

Weakness

Earnings declined over the past year.

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Consumer Durables market.

Opportunity

Annual revenue is forecast to grow faster than the British market.

Trading below our estimate of fair value by more than 20%.

Threat

No apparent threats visible for SDG.

Moving On:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. What is the reason for the share price sitting below the intrinsic value? For Sanderson Design Group, there are three important items you should further research:

