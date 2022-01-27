U.S. markets closed

Sanderson Farms Recognized by Mississippi Legislature for 75th Anniversary

·2 min read

JACKSON, Miss., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On Tuesday, January 25th, the Mississippi Legislature passed a resolution commending and congratulating Sanderson Farms in celebration of its 75th anniversary.

Sanderson Farms Recognized by Mississippi Legislature for 75th Anniversary

"We are honored to be recognized by the Mississippi Legislature for our 75th anniversary," said Joe F. Sanderson, Jr., Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board, Sanderson Farms. "At Sanderson Farms, we believe in the importance of supporting our employees, their families and each community in which we operate. This recognition would not be possible without the support and efforts of our incredible employees and the growers who contract with us. I would also like to thank the Mississippi Legislature, Speaker Gunn and Representative Robinson for this recognition."

Founded in 1947 by D.R. Sanderson, Sanderson Farms began in Laurel, Miss., as a feed and seed store. The company has since grown to become the only Fortune 1000 company that is headquartered in the state of Mississippi. As the nation's third largest poultry producer, Sanderson Farms has built more poultry complexes than any other company in the nation. To date, the company has built nine poultry complexes, acquired four processing facilities, and has spanned its operations to five states and seventeen different communities.

The resolution credits Sanderson Farms' long-standing success to its family-oriented roots saying, "With more than 17,000 employees and working with 1,000 independent family farmers, the company remains a family-oriented business, much like the feed and seed store where it first planted its roots over 75 years ago, all while executing the company's principles of hard work, honesty, integrity and respecting the dignity of others, all of which has truly served Sanderson Farms well while simultaneously providing economic development and job opportunities for others."

About Sanderson Farms
Sanderson Farms, Inc., founded in 1947, is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh and frozen chicken and other prepared food items. Employing more than 17,000 employees in operations spanning five states and 17 cities, Sanderson Farms is the third largest poultry producer in the United States. As a company, Sanderson Farms is committed to adopting a fresh approach in everything that we do, not only where products are concerned, but companywide, as well. Though the company has grown in size, it still adheres to the same hometown values of honesty, integrity and innovation that were established when the Sanderson family founded the company.

CONTACT:
Sabrina Turner
601-664-2010
sabrina@cirlot.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sanderson-farms-recognized-by-mississippi-legislature-for-75th-anniversary-301469233.html

SOURCE Sanderson Farms

