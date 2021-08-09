U.S. markets open in 3 hours 54 minutes

Sandfire Resources America reports Final Drill Results for the Winter 2021 Exploration Program and announces Commencement of 14,000m Resource Definition Core Drilling Program in the Lowry Deposit

Sandfire Resources America Inc.
·4 min read
In this article:
Figure 1

Site plan of Exploration drilling completed at the Black Butte Project January-March 2021.
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, Mont., Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sandfire Resources America Inc. (“Sandfire America” or the “Company”), further to its news release dated May 27, 2021, is pleased to report final comprehensive drill results of the winter 2021 exploration core drilling program (the "Exploration Program"), with four of the nine exploration holes returning intercepts of greater than 1.2% copper. The Company has also entered into a contract with American Drilling commencing in August 2021 to complete 14,000m of diamond drilling over the Lowry deposit which has a reported Inferred Mineral Resource of 8.3 million tonnes of 2.4% copper (See press release dated October 27, 2020).

The Exploration Program drilling, which completed in March 2021, focused on drilling new targets that could be accessed from the currently planned and fully permitted underground mine in the Johnny Lee area. The Exploration Program recovered 5,267m of core in eight drill holes in four different target areas. Any resource development in these areas, including the Inferred Mineral Resource at Lowry, will require a thorough environmental review as part of the permitting process administered by the Montana Department of Environmental Quality (“MT DEQ”), as well as commercial studies, before the Company could make any decision to mine.

Highlights of the Exploration Program include (a full table of results is included at the end of this release):

  • Hole SC21-256 – Lowry South extension in Lowry Lower Copper Zone - 12.45m of 3.4% copper and 6.5g/t silver (previously reported in the Company's May 27, 2021 news release)

  • Hole SC21-262 – Strawberry West Upper Copper Zone – 6.8m of 1.2% copper and 33.0g/t silver.

  • Hole SC21-263 – Lowry North extension in Lowry Middle Copper Zone - 9.8m of 1.7% copper and 12.2g/t silver

  • Hole SC21-263 – Lowry North extension in Lowry Lower Copper Zone - 7.1m of 1.4% copper and 6.5g/t silver.

Hole SC21-263 intercepted copper mineralization in both the Lowry Middle Copper Zone and Lowry Lower Copper Zone, and so extended both zones north and east of previous intercepts. Together with the intersection in SC21-256 (reported May 27, 2021) these results show positive potential for expansion of the Lowry Lower Copper Zone in areas of its higher grades.

Hole SC21-262 tested the Upper Sulfide Zone in the Strawberry West area, about 600m west of the Johnny Lee Upper Copper Zone. Results from this hole plus historic holes outline a Strawberry West Upper Copper Zone reachable by underground access from the future Johnny Lee mine area.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/093e7b8e-ae66-4e1d-b727-77679b15cc13

Sandfire America is in the preparation stages for a fall-winter 2021-2022 drill program which will include 14,000m of infill drilling in the Lowry deposit to upgrade and expand the Middle Copper Zone and Lower Copper Zone resources. Approvals for the program have been received from the MT DEQ and a contract has been entered into with American Drilling to commence in August 2021 and work through to March/April 2022. The results of this drilling will support a Lowry Pre-Feasibility Study planned for completion in 2022. Additional work for the prefeasibility study will include hydrologic, metallurgical, mining, and geotechnical studies.

Sandfire America’s CEO Rob Scargill shared, “The successful winter drill program shows the potential of the Black Butte property to host economic copper mineralization within a mineable distance from the Johnny Lee mine infrastructure and processing facilities. The Lowry deposit has the potential to add significant value to the Black Butte project due to its size and grade. Its location could allow us to mine and treat the material with minimal impact on our already approved surface footprint which will protect the water resources and environment while providing benefits to all our stakeholders.”

Table 1. Black Butte Copper 2021 Winter Exploration Drilling Program.

HOLE ID

Target

From (m)

To (m)

Length (m)

Copper %

Ag g/t

SC21-256*

Lowry Extension - Lowry Lower Zone

796.25

808.70

12.45

3.4

%

6.5

SC21-257

Sawmill Hill - East

no significant intercepts

SC21-258*

Sawmill Hill - East

78.80

79.60

0.80

2.3

%

87.8

SC21-259

Black Butte Fault Domain

no significant intercepts

SC21-260*

Sawmill Hill East

no significant intercepts

SC21-261

West Extension - Johnny Lee Lower Zone

no significant intercepts

SC21-262

Strawberry West Domain- Upper
Sulfide Zone

501.82

502.91

1.09

1.3

%

34.0

547.80

554.61

6.81

1.2

%

33.0



Strawberry West Domain –
Volcano Valley Fault

575.22

579.88

4.66

1.2

%

35.0

SC21-263

Lowry North Extension
- Middle Sulfide Zone



277.49

287.30

9.81

1.7

%

12.2

Lowry North Extension
- Lower Sulfide Zone

482.84

489.90

7.06

1.4

%

6.5

*-Reported previously, See the Company's news release dated May 27, 2021

Intercept calculations included a minimum of 2 samples above a 1% copper cutoff grade.

Drilling conducted by Timberline Drilling Inc. of Hayden Lake, Idaho. HQ3-sized core was collected. Drill holes were oriented with dips varying between -80 to -70 degrees in relatively variably dipping mineral zones. Intercepts may be slightly longer than true thickness.

After being logged and photographed in White Sulphur Springs, Montana, all mineralized zones were sampled by cutting half-core splits which were delivered to Bureau Veritas labs in Reno, Nevada for processing. Bureau Veritas crushed the entire sample to 85% passing 2mm then split off 1kg, which was ground to 85% passing 75 micron and wet-sieved the split to ensure grinding passed specifications and then assayed for gold by fire assay with AA finish. Base metals were analyzed using a 4-acid digestion and ICP-ES analysis. Various other trace and major elements were also analyzed utilizing ICP and XRF procedures. Sandfire America utilized a QA/QC protocol which included inserting Certified Reference Materials (CRM) on a minimum of 1 CRM in 20 samples insertion rate. Assays of duplicates, and blanks were also included as part of the QA/QC program.

Bureau Veritas labs are accredited by ISO/IEC 170205:2017 methods for North America.

Contact Information:
Sandfire Resources America Inc.
Nancy Schlepp, VP of Communications
Mobile: 406-224-8180
Office: 406-547-3466
Email: nschlepp@sandfireamerica.com

Jerry Zieg, Sr. Vice President of Exploration for the Company, is a Qualified Person for the purposes of NI 43-101 and has also reviewed and approved the information of a scientific or technical nature contained in this news release. Mr. Zieg verified the data disclosed in this news release, including sampling, analytical, and test data underlying the information or opinions contained in this news release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: Certain disclosures in this document constitute “forward looking information” within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, including statements regarding the completion of the Exploration Program, the permitting process with MT DEQ and the Company’s plans for advancing the Black Butte Copper Project and expected outcomes. In making these forward-looking statements, the Company has applied certain factors and assumptions that the Company believes are reasonable, including that the Company will receive required regulatory approvals, that the Company will continue to be able to access sufficient funding to execute its plans, and that the results of exploration and development activities are consistent with management’s expectations. However, the forward-looking statements in this document are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and other factors, including factors relating to the Company’s operation as a mineral exploration and development company, the inherent risks involved in the exploration and development of mineral properties and the Black Butte Copper Project, the uncertainties involved in interpreting drill results and other exploration data and the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits, that may cause future results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements, including that results of exploration and development activities will not be consistent with management’s expectations, delays in obtaining or inability to obtain required government or other regulatory approvals or financing, currency fluctuations,, the possibility of project cost overruns or unanticipated costs and expenses, the inherent uncertainty of production and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses, the possibility of project cost overruns or unanticipated costs and expenses, competition and loss of key employees, failure of plant, equipment or processes to operate as anticipated, the risk of accidents, labor disputes, inclement or hazardous weather conditions, unusual or unexpected geological conditions, ground control problems, earthquakes, flooding and all of the other risks generally associated with the development of mining facilities. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


