U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,529.00
    +16.50 (+0.37%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,447.00
    +105.00 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,788.00
    +53.50 (+0.36%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,051.20
    +10.40 (+0.51%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.60
    +0.24 (+0.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,829.60
    +1.70 (+0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    23.31
    +0.10 (+0.45%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1434
    +0.0014 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9540
    +0.0380 (+1.98%)
     

  • Vix

    21.44
    -1.42 (-6.21%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3564
    +0.0017 (+0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.3900
    -0.1580 (-0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,446.22
    -610.91 (-1.39%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,005.81
    -26.05 (-2.52%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,567.07
    -6.40 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,530.82
    +246.30 (+0.90%)
     

Sandra S. Baucom is recognized by Continental Who's Who

·3 min read

SMITHFIELD, Va., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandra S. Baucom is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Distinguished Physician for her work in the field of Pediatric Medicine and in acknowledgment of her work at Infinity Pediatric and Adolescent Medicine PLLC.

Dr. Baucom has known since age 3 that she wanted to be a doctor. She has now been practicing medicine for 36 years, and has helped countless patients. Dr. Baucom is dedicated to the care of healthy children and adolescents in addition to the care of special needs children and adolescents.

Before Dr. Baucom started working in private practice, she first attended Wake Forest University - UNC-Chapel Hill, where she graduated with a dual degree in French and Biology in 1978. She spent her junior year of college at the University of Dijon in France. Recognized for her exceptional grades, Dr. Baucom received a scholarship from the National Health Service Medical Corp. to attend Med School. She earned her Medical degree in 1982 from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill School of Medicine, and was involved with Alpha Omega Alpha. She next attended the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, where she completed a residency in Pediatrics (1982-1985). Dr. Baucom attained board certification in Pediatrics from the American Board of Pediatrics (ABP).

She began practicing Medicine in 1985, and began her work in a rural area that had never had a pediatrician. Dr. Baucom worked at Renaissance Pediatrics for 27 years before leaving to start her private practice.

As a Pediatrician, Dr. Baucom provides medical care for newborns, young adults, and expectant parents, and she has a specialty in working with children with disabilities. Her patients visit for many reasons, such as annual well-visits, vaccinations, injuries, and illnesses. She is familiar with the developmental stages that her patients will go through as they grow and mature. It is recommended that patients receive medical care from a Pediatrician until age 21. Her goal is to help every individual she serves to reach their full physical, mental, and social health potential.

In March 2021, Dr. Baucom opened her private practice in Smithfield, VA. Infinity Pediatric and Adolescent Medicine, PLLC, is located at 1809 South Church St. Suite 302, and is the first Pediatrician's office in Smithfield.

Dr. Baucom offers her young patients and their families a full range of healthcare services, including well-child visits, same-day sick visits, chronic health management, mental healthcare, and adolescent care. For expecting parents, the practice offers prenatal and newborn care and lactation support.

Outside of her clinical work, she has been an Assistant Clinical Professor for 30 years at Eastern Virginia Medical School. Dr. Baucom loves mentoring students and guiding them towards success.

Awarded for her excellence in medicine, Dr. Baucom is a Top Doctor on FindATopDoc.com.

On a personal note, Dr. Baucom enjoys reading medical journals, cooking, and spending time with friends and family. Her other hobbies include crafting, making cards and scrapbooks, and creating gifts for others.

For more information, visit www.infinitypam.com.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, pr@continentalwhoswho.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sandra-s-baucom-is-recognized-by-continental-whos-who-301478217.html

SOURCE Continental Who's Who

Recommended Stories

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Could Rally to $10 (or More)

    The stock markets have started off 2022 with increased volatility, and that’s opened up opportunities for investors – especially for investors willing to shoulder some additional risk. The sharp decline in January lowered prices, while the rapid swings we’ve seen in recent trading sessions makes it possible to take advantage of the lowered entry point. A market situation like this should naturally bring investors’ attention to the penny stocks. These low-cost equities, typically priced below $5

  • 2 Beaten-Down Biotech Stocks That Could Make You Filthy Rich

    Biotech stocks are going through a historic drawdown at the moment. Nearly 400 publicly traded biotech companies have lost 40% or more of their value in just the past six months. Many of these beaten-down biotech stocks will ultimately rebound.

  • Is Pfizer Stock A Buy Or A Sell After $100 Billion In Sales Guidance Lags Expectations?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy or a sell after the company guided to $98 billion to $102 billion in 2022 sales, lagging estimates? Is PFE stock a buy or a sell?

  • Doctor on developing global COVID-19 vaccine: ‘We got zero help from the U.S. government’

    Dr. Peter Hotez, Co-Director of the Center for Vaccine Development at Texas Children’s Hospital, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the development of a new coronavirus vaccine, global vaccine inequity, and vaccine technology.

  • Dermata Therapeutics Shares Plunge 20% Premarket: What Investors Need To Know

    Dermata Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: DRMA) has requested the FDA to waive the requirements to complete a 90-day dermal minipig study and a standard dermal pharmacokinetics study before the End of Phase 2 meeting for its DMT310 acne program. The Company said it has already planned and budgeted to conduct both studies. The requests come as DMT310 has been used in clinical trials by over 170 patients exhibiting an acceptable safety and tolerability profile. Further, the FDA approved the Company to use

  • Amazon Expands In-Person Health Care Services To 20 Additional Cities

    If Amazon can deliver more efficient health care services, the potential is enormous for fueling its growth engine and Amazon stock.

  • 2022 Medicare Advantage Open Enrollment Period

    Medicare is a government-sponsored program designed to help eligible seniors and others pay for healthcare. Medicare Advantage plans offer an alternative to Original Medicare, which includes Part A and Part B coverage. The Medicare Advantage Open Enrollment Period is your … Continue reading → The post 2022 Medicare Advantage Open Enrollment Period appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Mentally, I'm Rita Ora Soaking Up The Sun In A Bikini RN

    Rita Ora shows off toned abs in a black string bikini in a new Instagram photo selfie from Australia. The singer loves doing HIIT and circuits to stay fit.

  • GOP outraged at $30m Biden plan to fund ‘crack pipe distribution’ in effort to reduce drug harm

    Cities around the country have experimented with offering safer drug use supplies to lower illness and overdose risks

  • This Is the Only State Where COVID Is Surging Right Now

    Less than a month ago, the U.S. hit the peak of a national surge brought on by the Omicron variant bringing case levels to unprecedented new highs coast to coast. But the quick rise in infections has since been met by an almost equally drastic decrease nationwide, with hospitalizations from the virus also following the downward trend. Now, data shows that there's only one state where COVID is still surging despite the national drop. Read on to see which place is still struggling to beat back the

  • The #1 Best Food to Burn Abdominal Fat, Says Dietitian

    Finding easy ways to burn abdominal fat has been a quest that many of us have been on for many years. From "fat-burning" pills to following complicated diets, the goal to reduce belly fat is one that many people have been trying to accomplish for ages.Unfortunately, to truly burn abdominal fat, you will have to do a bit more than simply pop a supplement or include one specific food in your diet. Reducing your belly fat involves embracing a healthy lifestyle that includes participating in physica

  • I'm a Doctor and Here's the #1 Sign You Have Heart Disease

    Heart disease is the number one killer in the country, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and "'heart disease' refers to several types of heart conditions. In the United States, the most common type of heart disease is coronary artery disease (CAD), which can lead to heart attack." Over 16 million Americans have cardiovascular disease (CVD), which includes heart disease, stroke, hypertension and heart failure, the National Center for Biotechnology Information, U.S. Nati

  • If You Feel Pain in These 2 Places, It Could Be Omicron, Doctors Warn

    If you get knocked down with COVID any time soon, you'll almost certainly be dealing with the Omicron variant. This version of the virus is estimated to account for more than 99 percent of new infections in the U.S., edging out the formerly dominant Delta variant almost completely, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Omicron has a number of mutations that make it different from past iterations of COVID, including how fast it spreads and the severity of the infectio

  • If You Notice This When Walking, It Could Be an Early Sign of ALS

    Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) is a nerve disease that affects thousands of people in the U.S. There is no definitive count of those with the condition in the country, but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says that as of 2014, nearly 16,000 people were suffering with the ailment. Most people find out they have ALS when they are between 55 to 75 years of age, and only live around three to five years after symptoms first develop. Given that there is such a large timeframe

  • COVID Symptoms Most Often Appear in This Order

    Over 900,000 Americans have now died from COVID, which is a bleak new milestone the U.S. is facing. As the surge continues in many parts of the country, millions are becoming infected with Omicron—the highly contagious variant that's caused overcrowding in hospitals and a shortage of employees in several industries due to people calling out sick. Eat This, Not That! Health spoke with K Health's Chief Diagnosis Officer Dr. Neil Brown and board-certified emergency medicine physician who explained

  • Are Intranasal Sprays The Next $36 Billion Trend in Vaccine Stocks?

    It's no secret that coronavirus vaccines are hot-selling medicines for which there's a massive market. Pfizer is expected to make $36 billion in 2021 alone from sales of its coronavirus shot, Comirnaty, and it's hard to see demand falling while the pandemic rages. If a competitor were to develop a new product that doesn't fall victim to the same pitfalls, Pfizer's dominance might come to an end.

  • High drug prices due to ‘complex health care system’ in the U.S., Novo Nordisk CEO says

    Novo Nordisk CEO Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the future of obesity and diabetes treatments, innovation in these fields, supply issues, drug prices, and the complexity of the U.S. health care system.

  • Oncology nurse forms bond with patients after her own cancer diagnosis

    "Every time a patient would find out, they would look at me like they were seeing me for the first time. And then we could have a more intimate conversation about treatment, side effects," she said.

  • A Top Trainer Explains Why He Doesn’t Work Out With Barbells

    Strength coach and fitness YouTuber, Eugene Teo, shares the reasons he stopped using barbell exercises to build strength and muscle in his workouts.

  • Local Doctor Discusses Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine

    CBS News Bay Area anchor Allen Martin asks Dr. Anne Liu from Stanford Health Care about the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine and what makes it different from the current vaccines, and about concerns about dropping current restrictions at schools as some local doctors have recently pushed for