SANDRIDGE ENERGY, INC. ANNOUNCES FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS FOR THE THREE AND SIX-MONTH PERIODS ENDED JUNE 30, 2022; UPDATES FULL YEAR 2022 OPERATIONAL AND CAPITAL EXPENDITURE GUIDANCE

·12 min read
In this article:
  • SD
    Watchlist

OKLAHOMA CITY, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SandRidge Energy, Inc. (the "Company" or "SandRidge") (NYSE: SD) today announced financial and operational results for the three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2022.

SandRidge Energy, Inc. logo. (PRNewsFoto/SandRidge Energy, Inc.)
SandRidge Energy, Inc. logo. (PRNewsFoto/SandRidge Energy, Inc.)

Recent Highlights

  • Generated Adjusted EBITDA(1) of $53.7 million in the second quarter compared to $39.4 million in the prior quarter

  • Second quarter net income was $48.5 million, or $1.32 per basic share. Adjusted net income(1) was $48.9 million, or $1.33 per basic share.

  • Second quarter 2022 production of 17.8 MBoed was consistent with first quarter 2022, despite no new completion activity

  • Successfully drilled the first two wells of its previously announced 2022 capital development program during the second quarter with completions and first production commencing during the third quarter

  • As of June 30, 2022, the Company returned 29 wells to production in the first half of 2022 that were previously curtailed due to the 2020 commodity price downturn. The Company has returned a total of 158 wells to production since the beginning of 2021

  • Second quarter adjusted G&A(1) of $1.8 million, or $1.09 per Boe, compared to $2.2 million, or $1.35 per Boe in the prior quarter

  • Updated 2022 operational and capital expenditure guidance to include the addition of three new wells to the Company's drilling and completion program in addition to expanded well reactivation activity

  • The Company had no open hedge positions as of June 30, 2022

Financial Results & Update

Profitability & Realized Pricing

For the three-months ended June 30, 2022, the Company reported net income of $48.5 million, or $1.32 per basic share, and net cash provided by operating activities of $47.0 million. After adjusting for certain items, the Company's adjusted net income(1) amounted to $48.9 million, or $1.33 per basic share, adjusted operating cash flow(1) totaled $53.3 million and adjusted EBITDA(1) was $53.7 million for the quarter. The Company defines and reconciles adjusted net income, adjusted operating cash flow, adjusted EBITDA, and other non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States ("GAAP") measure in supporting tables at the conclusion of this press release.

Second quarter realized oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids prices, before the impact of derivatives,(2) were $109.06, $5.30 and $35.96, respectively, compared to $92.35, $3.84 and $33.73 in the prior quarter.

Operating Costs

During the second quarter of 2022, lease operating expense ("LOE") was $9.5 million or $5.87 per Boe compared to $10.9 million, or $6.76 per Boe in the prior quarter.

For the three months ended June 30, 2022, general and administrative expense ("G&A") was $2.2 million, or $1.34 per Boe compared to $2.5 million, or $1.57 per Boe for the three months ended March 31, 2022. Adjusted G&A(1) was  $1.8 million, or $1.09 per Boe during the second quarter of 2022 compared to $2.2 million, or $1.35 per Boe during the first quarter of 2022.

Operational Results & Update

Production

Production totaled 1,620 MBoe (17.8 MBoed, 12.8% oil, 33.4% NGLs and 53.8% natural gas) for the three-months ended June 30, 2022 compared to 1,606 MBoe (17.8 MBoed, 13.3% oil, 32.8% NGLs, and 53.9% natural gas) in the first quarter. This consistent quarter-over-quarter production profile was a result of the Company's ongoing well reactivation program. The first of the Company's planned 2022 completions are being turned to production during the third quarter.

2022 Development Program

During the second quarter, SandRidge successfully drilled the first two wells of its previously announced 2022 capital development program with completions and first production commencing during the third quarter. The third well is currently in the drilling phase. The Company announced an increase to its planned 2022 drilling and completion activity from nine wells to twelve wells.

Well Reactivation & Rod Pump Conversion Program

During the second quarter of 2022, the Company continued returning wells to production that were previously curtailed due to the commodity price downturn in the first half of 2020 and, in many cases, improving their production potential through capital improvements. Improved commodity pricing resulting in high rates of return, along with low execution risk, support the Company's belief that these projects represent a superior use of capital. During the second quarter of 2022, the Company brought 19 wells back online, bringing the total for the first half of 2022 to 29 and the total since the beginning of 2021 to 158. Throughout 2022, SandRidge currently expects to return approximately 54 wells to production and complete approximately 36 artificial lift conversions. The Company continues to evaluate its inventory of such projects.

Environmental, Social, and Governance ("ESG")

SandRidge maintains its Environmental, Social, and Governance ("ESG") commitment, to include no routine flaring of produced natural gas. The Company continues to explore the technical and commercial viability of Carbon Capture, Utilization, and Sequestration ("CCUS") across its owned and operated assets through its partnership with the University of Oklahoma.

Recently announced Operational and Capital Expenditure Guidance

As a result of current and expected commodity prices enhancing project returns, the Company now plans to spend $40-$50 million in drilling and completions ("D&C") capital and $16-$20 million in non-D&C capital for well reactivations and rod pump conversions. Total production for 2022 is projected to be 5.9-7.1 MMBoe, representing an approximately 5% increase at the midpoint vs. its prior production guidance. In addition to the benefit of added production this year, increased activity in the second half of 2022 is expected to contribute an approximately 13% uplift in 2023 volumes. The table below outlines changes to the Company's full year 2022 guidance in further detail.


Six Months Ended
June 30, 2022


Updated 2022E
Guidance(3)

Production




Oil (MMBbls)

0.4


0.9 - 1.1

Natural Gas Liquids (MMBbls)

1.1


1.9 - 2.3

Total Liquids (MMBbls)

1.5


2.8 - 3.4

Natural Gas (Bcf)

10.4


18.4 - 22.4

Total (MMBoe)

3.2


5.9 - 7.1





Capital Expenditures




Drilling & Completions ("D&C")

$16.2 million


$40 - $50 million

Non-D&C

$5.6 million


$16 - $20 million

Total Capital Expenditures

$21.8 million


$56 - $70 million





Expenses




Lease Operating Expenses ("LOE")

$20.4 million


$39 - $47 million





Price Differentials




Oil (% of WTI)

99 %


~97% - 99%

NGLs (% of WTI)

34 %


~33% - 37%

Natural Gas (% of Henry Hub)

75 %


~75% - 80%

Liquidity and Capital Structure

As of June 30, 2022, the Company had $205.2 million of cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash. The Company has no outstanding term or revolving debt obligations.

Conference Call Information

The Company will host a conference call to discuss these results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 10:00 am CT. To join the live conference call, please dial 877-407-8293 (U.S. and Canada) or 201-689-8349 (international) ten to fifteen minutes prior to the scheduled call time. Participants can also click here for instant telephone access to the event. The link will become active approximately fifteen minutes prior to the start of the conference call.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will also be available via SandRidge's website, investors.sandridgeenergy.com, under Presentation & Events. The webcast will be archived for replay on the Company's website for 30 days.

Contact Information

Investor Relations
SandRidge Energy, Inc.
1 E. Sheridan Ave. Suite 500
Oklahoma City, OK 73104
investors@sandridgeenergy.com

About SandRidge Energy, Inc.

SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE: SD) is an independent oil and gas company engaged in the development, production, and acquisition of oil and gas properties. Its primary area of operations is the Mid-Continent region in Oklahoma and Kansas. Further information can be found at sandridgeenergy.com.

-Tables to Follow-





(1)

See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section at the end of this press release for non-GAAP financial measures definitions.

(2)

See "Operational and Financial Statistics" section at the end of this press release for impacts of derivatives on commodity price realizations.

(3)

No changes were made to Adjusted G&A or Severance and Ad Valorem tax guidance versus the original ranges published on March 9, 2022.

Operational and Financial Statistics 

Information regarding the Company's production, pricing, costs and earnings is presented below:


Three Months Ended

June 30,


Six Months Ended

June 30,


2022


2021


2022


2021

Production - Total








Oil (MBbl)

207


227


421


515

NGL (MBbl)

541


613


1,067


1,134

Natural Gas (MMcf)

5,231


5,356


10,426


10,349

Oil equivalent (MBoe)

1,620


1,733


3,226


3,374

Daily production (MBoed)

17.8


19.0


17.8


18.6









Average price per unit








Realized oil price per barrel - as reported

$              109.06


$                64.73


$              100.57


$                58.70

Realized impact of derivatives per barrel




Net realized price per barrel

$              109.06


$                64.73


$              100.57


$                58.70









Realized NGL price per barrel - as reported

$                35.96


$                17.33


$                34.86


$                17.18

Realized impact of derivatives per barrel(1)



(0.29)


Net realized price per barrel

$                35.96


$                17.33


$                34.57


$                17.18









Realized natural gas price per Mcf - as reported

$                  5.30


$                  1.66


$                  4.57


$                  1.75

Realized impact of derivatives per Mcf (1)



(0.07)


Net realized price per Mcf

$                  5.30


$                  1.66


$                  4.50


$                  1.75









Realized price per Boe - as reported

$                43.07


$                19.74


$                39.45


$                20.10

Net realized price per Boe - including impact of derivatives

$                43.07


$                19.74


$                39.11


$                20.10









Average cost per Boe








Lease operating

$                  5.87


$                  5.33


$                  6.32


$                  5.09

Production, ad valorem, and other taxes

$                  2.96


$                  1.46


$                  2.76


$                  1.40

Depletion (2)

$                  1.74


$                  1.27


$                  1.62


$                  1.39









Earnings per share (3)








Earnings per share applicable to common stockholders








Basic

$                  1.32


$                  0.45


$                  2.27


$                  1.42

Diluted

$                  1.30


$                  0.44


$                  2.24


$                  1.38









Adjusted net income per share available to common stockholders








Basic

$                  1.33


$                  0.45


$                  2.29


$                  0.94

Diluted

$                  1.32


$                  0.45


$                  2.26


$                  0.91









Weighted average number of shares outstanding (in thousands)








Basic

36,699


36,416


36,667


36,187

Diluted 

37,185


37,345


37,107


37,283









(1) There were no open commodity derivative contracts as of June 30, 2022.


(2) Includes accretion of asset retirement obligation.








(3) Earnings per share amounts for the six months ended June 30, 2021 was impacted by the $19.7 million gain recognized on the sale of our North Park Basin
assets in Colorado. See below for the section of this release that reconciles Net Income (Loss) Available to Common Stockholders to Adjusted Net Income (Loss)
Available to Common Stockholders.

Capital Expenditures   

The table below presents actual results of the Company's capital expenditures for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022.


Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended


June 30, 2022


June 30, 2022


(In thousands)


(In thousands)





Drilling, completion and capital workovers(1)

$                           15,468


$                           21,159

Other capital expenditures

342


629

Total Capital Expenditures

$                           15,810


$                           21,788

(excluding acquisitions and plugging and abandonment)








(1) The Company capitalized $4.5 million in inventory purchases, net of inventory utilized during 2022 on drilling, completion, capital workover and well reactivation activities.

Capitalization

The Company's capital structure as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 is presented below:


June 30, 2022


December 31, 2021






(In thousands)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

$                              205,185


$                            139,524





Stockholders' equity




Common stock

$                                       37


$                                     37

Warrants

88,520


88,520

Additional paid-in capital

1,063,326


1,062,737

Accumulated deficit

(822,756)


(905,972)

Total SandRidge Energy, Inc. stockholders' equity

329,127


245,322





Total capitalization

$                              329,127


$                            245,322

 

SandRidge Energy, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Income Statements (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended June 30,


Six Months Ended June 30,


2022


2021


2022


2021

Revenues








Oil, natural gas and NGL

$           69,760


$           34,196


$          127,247


$            67,819

Total revenues

69,760


34,196


127,247


67,819

Expenses








Lease operating expenses

9,512


9,232


20,374


17,186

Production, ad valorem, and other taxes

4,799


2,534


8,909


4,710

Depreciation and depletion—oil and natural gas

2,826


2,193


5,227


4,698

Depreciation and amortization—other

1,563


1,475


3,138


2,969

General and administrative

2,171


2,522


4,701


4,612

Restructuring expenses

433


256


642


2,310

Employee termination benefits




49

Loss on derivative contracts



1,064


Gain on sale of assets




(19,713)

Other operating income, net

(51)


(65)


(115)


(113)

Total expenses

21,253


18,147


43,940


16,708

Income from operations

48,507


16,049


83,307


51,111

Other income (expense)








Interest expense, net

(27)


(84)


(179)


(131)

Other income, net

12


287


88


315

Total other income (expense)

(15)


203


(91)


184

Income before income taxes

48,492


16,252


83,216


51,295

Income tax expense (benefit)




Net income

$           48,492


$           16,252


$            83,216


$            51,295

Net income per share








Basic

$               1.32


$               0.45


$                2.27


$                1.42

Diluted

$               1.30


$               0.44


$                2.24


$                1.38

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding








Basic

36,699


36,416


36,667


36,187

Diluted

37,185


37,345


37,107


37,283

 

SandRidge Energy, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(In thousands)



June 30, 2022


December 31, 2021

ASSETS




Current assets




Cash and cash equivalents

$                 203,442


$                 137,260

Restricted cash - other

1,743


2,264

Accounts receivable, net

32,187


21,505

Prepaid expenses

3,198


626

Other current assets

80


80

Total current assets

240,650


161,735

Oil and natural gas properties, using full cost method of accounting




Proved

1,477,699


1,454,016

