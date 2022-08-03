SANDRIDGE ENERGY, INC. ANNOUNCES FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS FOR THE THREE AND SIX-MONTH PERIODS ENDED JUNE 30, 2022; UPDATES FULL YEAR 2022 OPERATIONAL AND CAPITAL EXPENDITURE GUIDANCE
OKLAHOMA CITY, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SandRidge Energy, Inc. (the "Company" or "SandRidge") (NYSE: SD) today announced financial and operational results for the three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2022.
Recent Highlights
Generated Adjusted EBITDA(1) of $53.7 million in the second quarter compared to $39.4 million in the prior quarter
Second quarter net income was $48.5 million, or $1.32 per basic share. Adjusted net income(1) was $48.9 million, or $1.33 per basic share.
Second quarter 2022 production of 17.8 MBoed was consistent with first quarter 2022, despite no new completion activity
Successfully drilled the first two wells of its previously announced 2022 capital development program during the second quarter with completions and first production commencing during the third quarter
As of June 30, 2022, the Company returned 29 wells to production in the first half of 2022 that were previously curtailed due to the 2020 commodity price downturn. The Company has returned a total of 158 wells to production since the beginning of 2021
Second quarter adjusted G&A(1) of $1.8 million, or $1.09 per Boe, compared to $2.2 million, or $1.35 per Boe in the prior quarter
Updated 2022 operational and capital expenditure guidance to include the addition of three new wells to the Company's drilling and completion program in addition to expanded well reactivation activity
The Company had no open hedge positions as of June 30, 2022
Financial Results & Update
Profitability & Realized Pricing
For the three-months ended June 30, 2022, the Company reported net income of $48.5 million, or $1.32 per basic share, and net cash provided by operating activities of $47.0 million. After adjusting for certain items, the Company's adjusted net income(1) amounted to $48.9 million, or $1.33 per basic share, adjusted operating cash flow(1) totaled $53.3 million and adjusted EBITDA(1) was $53.7 million for the quarter. The Company defines and reconciles adjusted net income, adjusted operating cash flow, adjusted EBITDA, and other non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States ("GAAP") measure in supporting tables at the conclusion of this press release.
Second quarter realized oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids prices, before the impact of derivatives,(2) were $109.06, $5.30 and $35.96, respectively, compared to $92.35, $3.84 and $33.73 in the prior quarter.
Operating Costs
During the second quarter of 2022, lease operating expense ("LOE") was $9.5 million or $5.87 per Boe compared to $10.9 million, or $6.76 per Boe in the prior quarter.
For the three months ended June 30, 2022, general and administrative expense ("G&A") was $2.2 million, or $1.34 per Boe compared to $2.5 million, or $1.57 per Boe for the three months ended March 31, 2022. Adjusted G&A(1) was $1.8 million, or $1.09 per Boe during the second quarter of 2022 compared to $2.2 million, or $1.35 per Boe during the first quarter of 2022.
Operational Results & Update
Production
Production totaled 1,620 MBoe (17.8 MBoed, 12.8% oil, 33.4% NGLs and 53.8% natural gas) for the three-months ended June 30, 2022 compared to 1,606 MBoe (17.8 MBoed, 13.3% oil, 32.8% NGLs, and 53.9% natural gas) in the first quarter. This consistent quarter-over-quarter production profile was a result of the Company's ongoing well reactivation program. The first of the Company's planned 2022 completions are being turned to production during the third quarter.
2022 Development Program
During the second quarter, SandRidge successfully drilled the first two wells of its previously announced 2022 capital development program with completions and first production commencing during the third quarter. The third well is currently in the drilling phase. The Company announced an increase to its planned 2022 drilling and completion activity from nine wells to twelve wells.
Well Reactivation & Rod Pump Conversion Program
During the second quarter of 2022, the Company continued returning wells to production that were previously curtailed due to the commodity price downturn in the first half of 2020 and, in many cases, improving their production potential through capital improvements. Improved commodity pricing resulting in high rates of return, along with low execution risk, support the Company's belief that these projects represent a superior use of capital. During the second quarter of 2022, the Company brought 19 wells back online, bringing the total for the first half of 2022 to 29 and the total since the beginning of 2021 to 158. Throughout 2022, SandRidge currently expects to return approximately 54 wells to production and complete approximately 36 artificial lift conversions. The Company continues to evaluate its inventory of such projects.
Environmental, Social, and Governance ("ESG")
SandRidge maintains its Environmental, Social, and Governance ("ESG") commitment, to include no routine flaring of produced natural gas. The Company continues to explore the technical and commercial viability of Carbon Capture, Utilization, and Sequestration ("CCUS") across its owned and operated assets through its partnership with the University of Oklahoma.
Recently announced Operational and Capital Expenditure Guidance
As a result of current and expected commodity prices enhancing project returns, the Company now plans to spend $40-$50 million in drilling and completions ("D&C") capital and $16-$20 million in non-D&C capital for well reactivations and rod pump conversions. Total production for 2022 is projected to be 5.9-7.1 MMBoe, representing an approximately 5% increase at the midpoint vs. its prior production guidance. In addition to the benefit of added production this year, increased activity in the second half of 2022 is expected to contribute an approximately 13% uplift in 2023 volumes. The table below outlines changes to the Company's full year 2022 guidance in further detail.
Six Months Ended
Updated 2022E
Production
Oil (MMBbls)
0.4
0.9 - 1.1
Natural Gas Liquids (MMBbls)
1.1
1.9 - 2.3
Total Liquids (MMBbls)
1.5
2.8 - 3.4
Natural Gas (Bcf)
10.4
18.4 - 22.4
Total (MMBoe)
3.2
5.9 - 7.1
Capital Expenditures
Drilling & Completions ("D&C")
$16.2 million
$40 - $50 million
Non-D&C
$5.6 million
$16 - $20 million
Total Capital Expenditures
$21.8 million
$56 - $70 million
Expenses
Lease Operating Expenses ("LOE")
$20.4 million
$39 - $47 million
Price Differentials
Oil (% of WTI)
99 %
~97% - 99%
NGLs (% of WTI)
34 %
~33% - 37%
Natural Gas (% of Henry Hub)
75 %
~75% - 80%
Liquidity and Capital Structure
As of June 30, 2022, the Company had $205.2 million of cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash. The Company has no outstanding term or revolving debt obligations.
(1)
See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section at the end of this press release for non-GAAP financial measures definitions.
(2)
See "Operational and Financial Statistics" section at the end of this press release for impacts of derivatives on commodity price realizations.
(3)
No changes were made to Adjusted G&A or Severance and Ad Valorem tax guidance versus the original ranges published on March 9, 2022.
Operational and Financial Statistics
Information regarding the Company's production, pricing, costs and earnings is presented below:
Three Months Ended
June 30,
Six Months Ended
June 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Production - Total
Oil (MBbl)
207
227
421
515
NGL (MBbl)
541
613
1,067
1,134
Natural Gas (MMcf)
5,231
5,356
10,426
10,349
Oil equivalent (MBoe)
1,620
1,733
3,226
3,374
Daily production (MBoed)
17.8
19.0
17.8
18.6
Average price per unit
Realized oil price per barrel - as reported
$ 109.06
$ 64.73
$ 100.57
$ 58.70
Realized impact of derivatives per barrel
—
—
—
—
Net realized price per barrel
$ 109.06
$ 64.73
$ 100.57
$ 58.70
Realized NGL price per barrel - as reported
$ 35.96
$ 17.33
$ 34.86
$ 17.18
Realized impact of derivatives per barrel(1)
—
—
(0.29)
—
Net realized price per barrel
$ 35.96
$ 17.33
$ 34.57
$ 17.18
Realized natural gas price per Mcf - as reported
$ 5.30
$ 1.66
$ 4.57
$ 1.75
Realized impact of derivatives per Mcf (1)
—
—
(0.07)
—
Net realized price per Mcf
$ 5.30
$ 1.66
$ 4.50
$ 1.75
Realized price per Boe - as reported
$ 43.07
$ 19.74
$ 39.45
$ 20.10
Net realized price per Boe - including impact of derivatives
$ 43.07
$ 19.74
$ 39.11
$ 20.10
Average cost per Boe
Lease operating
$ 5.87
$ 5.33
$ 6.32
$ 5.09
Production, ad valorem, and other taxes
$ 2.96
$ 1.46
$ 2.76
$ 1.40
Depletion (2)
$ 1.74
$ 1.27
$ 1.62
$ 1.39
Earnings per share (3)
Earnings per share applicable to common stockholders
Basic
$ 1.32
$ 0.45
$ 2.27
$ 1.42
Diluted
$ 1.30
$ 0.44
$ 2.24
$ 1.38
Adjusted net income per share available to common stockholders
Basic
$ 1.33
$ 0.45
$ 2.29
$ 0.94
Diluted
$ 1.32
$ 0.45
$ 2.26
$ 0.91
Weighted average number of shares outstanding (in thousands)
Basic
36,699
36,416
36,667
36,187
Diluted
37,185
37,345
37,107
37,283
(1) There were no open commodity derivative contracts as of June 30, 2022.
(2) Includes accretion of asset retirement obligation.
(3) Earnings per share amounts for the six months ended June 30, 2021 was impacted by the $19.7 million gain recognized on the sale of our North Park Basin
Capital Expenditures
The table below presents actual results of the Company's capital expenditures for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022.
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2022
(In thousands)
(In thousands)
Drilling, completion and capital workovers(1)
$ 15,468
$ 21,159
Other capital expenditures
342
629
Total Capital Expenditures
$ 15,810
$ 21,788
(excluding acquisitions and plugging and abandonment)
(1) The Company capitalized $4.5 million in inventory purchases, net of inventory utilized during 2022 on drilling, completion, capital workover and well reactivation activities.
Capitalization
The Company's capital structure as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 is presented below:
June 30, 2022
December 31, 2021
(In thousands)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
$ 205,185
$ 139,524
Stockholders' equity
Common stock
$ 37
$ 37
Warrants
88,520
88,520
Additional paid-in capital
1,063,326
1,062,737
Accumulated deficit
(822,756)
(905,972)
Total SandRidge Energy, Inc. stockholders' equity
329,127
245,322
Total capitalization
$ 329,127
$ 245,322
SandRidge Energy, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Income Statements (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Revenues
Oil, natural gas and NGL
$ 69,760
$ 34,196
$ 127,247
$ 67,819
Total revenues
69,760
34,196
127,247
67,819
Expenses
Lease operating expenses
9,512
9,232
20,374
17,186
Production, ad valorem, and other taxes
4,799
2,534
8,909
4,710
Depreciation and depletion—oil and natural gas
2,826
2,193
5,227
4,698
Depreciation and amortization—other
1,563
1,475
3,138
2,969
General and administrative
2,171
2,522
4,701
4,612
Restructuring expenses
433
256
642
2,310
Employee termination benefits
—
—
—
49
Loss on derivative contracts
—
—
1,064
—
Gain on sale of assets
—
—
—
(19,713)
Other operating income, net
(51)
(65)
(115)
(113)
Total expenses
21,253
18,147
43,940
16,708
Income from operations
48,507
16,049
83,307
51,111
Other income (expense)
Interest expense, net
(27)
(84)
(179)
(131)
Other income, net
12
287
88
315
Total other income (expense)
(15)
203
(91)
184
Income before income taxes
48,492
16,252
83,216
51,295
Income tax expense (benefit)
—
—
—
—
Net income
$ 48,492
$ 16,252
$ 83,216
$ 51,295
Net income per share
Basic
$ 1.32
$ 0.45
$ 2.27
$ 1.42
Diluted
$ 1.30
$ 0.44
$ 2.24
$ 1.38
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding
Basic
36,699
36,416
36,667
36,187
Diluted
37,185
37,345
37,107
37,283
SandRidge Energy, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
(In thousands)
June 30, 2022
December 31, 2021
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 203,442
$ 137,260
Restricted cash - other
1,743
2,264
Accounts receivable, net
32,187
21,505
Prepaid expenses
3,198
626
Other current assets
80
80
Total current assets
240,650
161,735
Oil and natural gas properties, using full cost method of accounting
Proved
1,477,699
1,454,016