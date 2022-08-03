SANDRIDGE ENERGY, INC. ANNOUNCES FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS FOR THE THREE AND SIX-MONTH PERIODS ENDED JUNE 30, 2022; UPDATES FULL YEAR 2022 OPERATIONAL AND CAPITAL EXPENDITURE GUIDANCE

OKLAHOMA CITY, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SandRidge Energy, Inc. (the "Company" or "SandRidge") (NYSE: SD) today announced financial and operational results for the three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2022.

Recent Highlights

Generated Adjusted EBITDA (1) of $53.7 million in the second quarter compared to $39.4 million in the prior quarter

Second quarter net income was $48.5 million, or $1.32 per basic share. Adjusted net income (1) was $48.9 million, or $1.33 per basic share.

Second quarter 2022 production of 17.8 MBoed was consistent with first quarter 2022, despite no new completion activity

Successfully drilled the first two wells of its previously announced 2022 capital development program during the second quarter with completions and first production commencing during the third quarter

As of June 30, 2022, the Company returned 29 wells to production in the first half of 2022 that were previously curtailed due to the 2020 commodity price downturn. The Company has returned a total of 158 wells to production since the beginning of 2021

Second quarter adjusted G&A (1) of $1.8 million, or $1.09 per Boe, compared to $2.2 million, or $1.35 per Boe in the prior quarter

Updated 2022 operational and capital expenditure guidance to include the addition of three new wells to the Company's drilling and completion program in addition to expanded well reactivation activity

The Company had no open hedge positions as of June 30, 2022

Financial Results & Update

Profitability & Realized Pricing

For the three-months ended June 30, 2022, the Company reported net income of $48.5 million, or $1.32 per basic share, and net cash provided by operating activities of $47.0 million. After adjusting for certain items, the Company's adjusted net income(1) amounted to $48.9 million, or $1.33 per basic share, adjusted operating cash flow(1) totaled $53.3 million and adjusted EBITDA(1) was $53.7 million for the quarter. The Company defines and reconciles adjusted net income, adjusted operating cash flow, adjusted EBITDA, and other non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States ("GAAP") measure in supporting tables at the conclusion of this press release.

Second quarter realized oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids prices, before the impact of derivatives,(2) were $109.06, $5.30 and $35.96, respectively, compared to $92.35, $3.84 and $33.73 in the prior quarter.

Operating Costs

During the second quarter of 2022, lease operating expense ("LOE") was $9.5 million or $5.87 per Boe compared to $10.9 million, or $6.76 per Boe in the prior quarter.

For the three months ended June 30, 2022, general and administrative expense ("G&A") was $2.2 million, or $1.34 per Boe compared to $2.5 million, or $1.57 per Boe for the three months ended March 31, 2022. Adjusted G&A(1) was $1.8 million, or $1.09 per Boe during the second quarter of 2022 compared to $2.2 million, or $1.35 per Boe during the first quarter of 2022.

Operational Results & Update

Production

Production totaled 1,620 MBoe (17.8 MBoed, 12.8% oil, 33.4% NGLs and 53.8% natural gas) for the three-months ended June 30, 2022 compared to 1,606 MBoe (17.8 MBoed, 13.3% oil, 32.8% NGLs, and 53.9% natural gas) in the first quarter. This consistent quarter-over-quarter production profile was a result of the Company's ongoing well reactivation program. The first of the Company's planned 2022 completions are being turned to production during the third quarter.

2022 Development Program

During the second quarter, SandRidge successfully drilled the first two wells of its previously announced 2022 capital development program with completions and first production commencing during the third quarter. The third well is currently in the drilling phase. The Company announced an increase to its planned 2022 drilling and completion activity from nine wells to twelve wells.

Well Reactivation & Rod Pump Conversion Program

During the second quarter of 2022, the Company continued returning wells to production that were previously curtailed due to the commodity price downturn in the first half of 2020 and, in many cases, improving their production potential through capital improvements. Improved commodity pricing resulting in high rates of return, along with low execution risk, support the Company's belief that these projects represent a superior use of capital. During the second quarter of 2022, the Company brought 19 wells back online, bringing the total for the first half of 2022 to 29 and the total since the beginning of 2021 to 158. Throughout 2022, SandRidge currently expects to return approximately 54 wells to production and complete approximately 36 artificial lift conversions. The Company continues to evaluate its inventory of such projects.

Environmental, Social, and Governance ("ESG")

SandRidge maintains its Environmental, Social, and Governance ("ESG") commitment, to include no routine flaring of produced natural gas. The Company continues to explore the technical and commercial viability of Carbon Capture, Utilization, and Sequestration ("CCUS") across its owned and operated assets through its partnership with the University of Oklahoma.

Recently announced Operational and Capital Expenditure Guidance

As a result of current and expected commodity prices enhancing project returns, the Company now plans to spend $40-$50 million in drilling and completions ("D&C") capital and $16-$20 million in non-D&C capital for well reactivations and rod pump conversions. Total production for 2022 is projected to be 5.9-7.1 MMBoe, representing an approximately 5% increase at the midpoint vs. its prior production guidance. In addition to the benefit of added production this year, increased activity in the second half of 2022 is expected to contribute an approximately 13% uplift in 2023 volumes. The table below outlines changes to the Company's full year 2022 guidance in further detail.



Six Months Ended

June 30, 2022

Updated 2022E

Guidance(3) Production





Oil (MMBbls) 0.4

0.9 - 1.1 Natural Gas Liquids (MMBbls) 1.1

1.9 - 2.3 Total Liquids (MMBbls) 1.5

2.8 - 3.4 Natural Gas (Bcf) 10.4

18.4 - 22.4 Total (MMBoe) 3.2

5.9 - 7.1







Capital Expenditures





Drilling & Completions ("D&C") $16.2 million

$40 - $50 million Non-D&C $5.6 million

$16 - $20 million Total Capital Expenditures $21.8 million

$56 - $70 million







Expenses





Lease Operating Expenses ("LOE") $20.4 million

$39 - $47 million







Price Differentials





Oil (% of WTI) 99 %

~97% - 99% NGLs (% of WTI) 34 %

~33% - 37% Natural Gas (% of Henry Hub) 75 %

~75% - 80%

Liquidity and Capital Structure

As of June 30, 2022, the Company had $205.2 million of cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash. The Company has no outstanding term or revolving debt obligations.

Conference Call Information

The Company will host a conference call to discuss these results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 10:00 am CT. To join the live conference call, please dial 877-407-8293 (U.S. and Canada) or 201-689-8349 (international) ten to fifteen minutes prior to the scheduled call time. Participants can also click here for instant telephone access to the event. The link will become active approximately fifteen minutes prior to the start of the conference call.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will also be available via SandRidge's website, investors.sandridgeenergy.com, under Presentation & Events. The webcast will be archived for replay on the Company's website for 30 days.

Contact Information

Investor Relations

SandRidge Energy, Inc.

1 E. Sheridan Ave. Suite 500

Oklahoma City, OK 73104

investors@sandridgeenergy.com

About SandRidge Energy, Inc.

SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE: SD) is an independent oil and gas company engaged in the development, production, and acquisition of oil and gas properties. Its primary area of operations is the Mid-Continent region in Oklahoma and Kansas. Further information can be found at sandridgeenergy.com.

(1) See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section at the end of this press release for non-GAAP financial measures definitions. (2) See "Operational and Financial Statistics" section at the end of this press release for impacts of derivatives on commodity price realizations. (3) No changes were made to Adjusted G&A or Severance and Ad Valorem tax guidance versus the original ranges published on March 9, 2022.

Operational and Financial Statistics

Information regarding the Company's production, pricing, costs and earnings is presented below:



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Production - Total













Oil (MBbl) 207

227

421

515 NGL (MBbl) 541

613

1,067

1,134 Natural Gas (MMcf) 5,231

5,356

10,426

10,349 Oil equivalent (MBoe) 1,620

1,733

3,226

3,374 Daily production (MBoed) 17.8

19.0

17.8

18.6















Average price per unit













Realized oil price per barrel - as reported $ 109.06

$ 64.73

$ 100.57

$ 58.70 Realized impact of derivatives per barrel —

—

—

— Net realized price per barrel $ 109.06

$ 64.73

$ 100.57

$ 58.70















Realized NGL price per barrel - as reported $ 35.96

$ 17.33

$ 34.86

$ 17.18 Realized impact of derivatives per barrel(1) —

—

(0.29)

— Net realized price per barrel $ 35.96

$ 17.33

$ 34.57

$ 17.18















Realized natural gas price per Mcf - as reported $ 5.30

$ 1.66

$ 4.57

$ 1.75 Realized impact of derivatives per Mcf (1) —

—

(0.07)

— Net realized price per Mcf $ 5.30

$ 1.66

$ 4.50

$ 1.75















Realized price per Boe - as reported $ 43.07

$ 19.74

$ 39.45

$ 20.10 Net realized price per Boe - including impact of derivatives $ 43.07

$ 19.74

$ 39.11

$ 20.10















Average cost per Boe













Lease operating $ 5.87

$ 5.33

$ 6.32

$ 5.09 Production, ad valorem, and other taxes $ 2.96

$ 1.46

$ 2.76

$ 1.40 Depletion (2) $ 1.74

$ 1.27

$ 1.62

$ 1.39















Earnings per share (3)













Earnings per share applicable to common stockholders













Basic $ 1.32

$ 0.45

$ 2.27

$ 1.42 Diluted $ 1.30

$ 0.44

$ 2.24

$ 1.38















Adjusted net income per share available to common stockholders













Basic $ 1.33

$ 0.45

$ 2.29

$ 0.94 Diluted $ 1.32

$ 0.45

$ 2.26

$ 0.91















Weighted average number of shares outstanding (in thousands)













Basic 36,699

36,416

36,667

36,187 Diluted 37,185

37,345

37,107

37,283















(1) There were no open commodity derivative contracts as of June 30, 2022.

(2) Includes accretion of asset retirement obligation.













(3) Earnings per share amounts for the six months ended June 30, 2021 was impacted by the $19.7 million gain recognized on the sale of our North Park Basin

assets in Colorado. See below for the section of this release that reconciles Net Income (Loss) Available to Common Stockholders to Adjusted Net Income (Loss)

Available to Common Stockholders.

Capital Expenditures

The table below presents actual results of the Company's capital expenditures for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022.



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2022

June 30, 2022

(In thousands)

(In thousands)







Drilling, completion and capital workovers(1) $ 15,468

$ 21,159 Other capital expenditures 342

629 Total Capital Expenditures $ 15,810

$ 21,788 (excluding acquisitions and plugging and abandonment)













(1) The Company capitalized $4.5 million in inventory purchases, net of inventory utilized during 2022 on drilling, completion, capital workover and well reactivation activities.

Capitalization

The Company's capital structure as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 is presented below:



June 30, 2022

December 31, 2021









(In thousands) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 205,185

$ 139,524







Stockholders' equity





Common stock $ 37

$ 37 Warrants 88,520

88,520 Additional paid-in capital 1,063,326

1,062,737 Accumulated deficit (822,756)

(905,972) Total SandRidge Energy, Inc. stockholders' equity 329,127

245,322







Total capitalization $ 329,127

$ 245,322

SandRidge Energy, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Income Statements (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Revenues













Oil, natural gas and NGL $ 69,760

$ 34,196

$ 127,247

$ 67,819 Total revenues 69,760

34,196

127,247

67,819 Expenses













Lease operating expenses 9,512

9,232

20,374

17,186 Production, ad valorem, and other taxes 4,799

2,534

8,909

4,710 Depreciation and depletion—oil and natural gas 2,826

2,193

5,227

4,698 Depreciation and amortization—other 1,563

1,475

3,138

2,969 General and administrative 2,171

2,522

4,701

4,612 Restructuring expenses 433

256

642

2,310 Employee termination benefits —

—

—

49 Loss on derivative contracts —

—

1,064

— Gain on sale of assets —

—

—

(19,713) Other operating income, net (51)

(65)

(115)

(113) Total expenses 21,253

18,147

43,940

16,708 Income from operations 48,507

16,049

83,307

51,111 Other income (expense)













Interest expense, net (27)

(84)

(179)

(131) Other income, net 12

287

88

315 Total other income (expense) (15)

203

(91)

184 Income before income taxes 48,492

16,252

83,216

51,295 Income tax expense (benefit) —

—

—

— Net income $ 48,492

$ 16,252

$ 83,216

$ 51,295 Net income per share













Basic $ 1.32

$ 0.45

$ 2.27

$ 1.42 Diluted $ 1.30

$ 0.44

$ 2.24

$ 1.38 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding













Basic 36,699

36,416

36,667

36,187 Diluted 37,185

37,345

37,107

37,283