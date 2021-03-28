U.S. markets closed

Sands China's Integrated Resorts Go Dark to Support Earth Hour 2021

13th year of promoting the worldwide event

Part of Sands ECO360 global sustainability strategy

MACAO, March 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sands China properties turned off their exterior lights and non-essential indoor lights for one hour Saturday, in support of Earth Hour 2021. For 13 years now, Sands China Ltd. has joined businesses and individuals around the world to support the well-established global event. All Sands China properties took part in the lights-off activity: Sands® Macao; The Venetian® Macao; The Plaza® Macao featuring Four Seasons; The Parisian Macao; and The Londoner® Macao featuring The Londoner Hotel, St. Regis, Conrad, and Sheraton.

Sands China Ltd. properties switch off exterior lights and non-essential indoor lights for one hour March 27 during Earth Hour 2021, joining businesses and individuals around the world to increase climate change awareness.
Sands China Ltd. properties switch off exterior lights and non-essential indoor lights for one hour March 27 during Earth Hour 2021, joining businesses and individuals around the world to increase climate change awareness.

Earth Hour was founded in 2007 with a goal of raising awareness of climate change by encouraging eco-conscious individuals, communities, households and businesses around the world to turn off their lights for one hour.

In addition to its yearly participation, Sands China has been taking the initiative for several years to observe Earth Hour on a monthly basis, switching off properties' exterior lights, signage and marquees for one hour on the first Tuesday of each month – greatly multiplying the positive effects of the energy-saving endeavour.

"Eco-consciousness is at the core of Sands China's guiding principles for doing business, as a part of not just the Macao local community, but the global community too," said Sean McCreery, senior vice president of resort operations for Sands China Ltd. "Earth Hour is a fantastic initiative and we are proud to be a long-time supporter. And our thanks go to our team members for always supporting our efforts to encourage sustainability each day at work and at home with our families."

In 2020, the Sands ECO360 global sustainability strategy helped Sands China save more than 2 million kWh of energy through the implementation of various projects such as the installation of energy efficient motors (electronically commutated motors) to optimise cooling and heating systems across all properties. These and other various Sands ECO360 initiatives continue to help Sands China maintain environmentally sustainable operations, frequently earning the company recognition for its efforts. Among them, The Londoner Hotel, The Parisian Macao, Four Seasons Hotel Macao Cotai Strip, Conrad Macao, The St. Regis Macao and Sheraton Grand Macao each hold a Macao Green Hotel Gold Award, and The Venetian Macao holds a Macau Green Hotel Platinum Award.

Additionally, Sands China ranked in the top 10 in both the Hong Kong Business Sustainability Index and the Greater Bay Area Business Sustainability Index in 2020. Run by The Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK) Business School's Centre for Business Sustainability, the Hong Kong index charts the ongoing development and performance of Hang Seng Index constituent companies on business sustainability, aiming to encourage them to adopt corporate social responsibility as a progressive business model to achieve business sustainability. Also run by CUHK, the wider-reaching Greater Bay Area index is the first-of-its-kind business sustainability index for the region, seeking to further encourage sustainability among companies in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

About Sands China Ltd.

Sands China Ltd. (Sands China or the Company) is incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability and is listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (HKEx: 1928). Sands China is the largest operator of integrated resorts in Macao. The Company's integrated resorts on the Cotai Strip comprise The Venetian® Macao, The Plaza® Macao, The Parisian Macao and The Londoner® Macao. The Company also owns and operates Sands® Macao on the Macao peninsula. The Company's portfolio features a diversified mix of leisure and business attractions and transportation operations, including large meeting and convention facilities; a wide range of restaurants; shopping malls; world-class entertainment at the Cotai Arena, The Venetian Theatre, The Parisian Theatre, the Londoner Theatre and the Sands Theatre; and a high-speed Cotai Water Jet ferry service between Hong Kong and Macao. The Company's Cotai Strip portfolio has the goal of contributing to Macao's transformation into a world centre of tourism and leisure. Sands China is a subsidiary of global resort developer Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE: LVS).

For more information, please visit www.sandschinaltd.com.

Media contacts:

Corporate Communications, Venetian Macau Limited
Mabel Wu
Tel: +853 8118 2268
Email: mabel.wu@sands.com.mo

Athena Lo
Tel: +853 8118 5606
Email: athena.lo@sands.com.mo

SOURCE Sands China Ltd.

