Sands Says Renovations Will Impact Macau Results This Year

Christopher Palmeri
2 min read
0
In this article:

(Bloomberg) -- Las Vegas Sands Corp. said renovations at an entertainment center and a hotel in Macau will crimp results this year, sending the shares lower in extended trading.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The casino and resort company closed its Cotai Arena in January for $200 million in renovations. The property held 12 shows in the first quarter compared with 31 in the fourth quarter. Sands also plans to renovate its Londoner hotel, losing up to 600 rooms.

The renovations will mostly impact results this summer, the company said Wednesday, with a return to normal business at the arena in November and the hotel by May 2025. Sands is in the middle of a $4.5 billion capital spending program in Macau, its biggest market, following the government’s renewal of licenses there.

“There will be disruption,” President Patrick Dumont said on a conference call. “I can’t quantify it for you, but it’s not going to be immaterial.”

The shares were down about 2% to $49.15 in after-hours trading.

The Las Vegas-based company reported first-quarter sales and profit that exceeded analysts’ projections as Macau’s casino industry continued its recovery from pandemic-related restrictions.

Sales grew 40% to $2.96 billion, the company said, topping the $2.93 billion average of estimates compiled by Bloomberg. Adjusted earnings rose to 75 cents a share, ahead of Wall Street projections for 60 cents.

Revenue from the company’s five Macau casinos rose 42% in the quarter, which was marked by the popular Chinese New Year holiday. Sales in Singapore, where Sands own one casino, rose 37%.

The company, which is controlled by the family of the late Sands founder Sheldon Adelson, bought back $450 million of its shares during the period.

Chief Executive Officer Rob Goldstein said he was “disappointed” that a decision for three new New York City-area casinos may be delayed. The company has proposed a resort development for Long Island.

(Updates with comments on renovations in first paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • YouTube makes another controversial move against ad-blockers

    YouTube is cracking down on third party ad-blockers.

  • New York competition, smoking, internet betting concerns roil US northeast's gambling market

    Casinos in the northeastern U.S. are dealing with numerous challenges as they brace for the arrival of new competitors in New York City. A potential smoking ban in Atlantic City, an ongoing debate over whether internet gambling hurts or helps the bottom line of physical casinos, and the loss of business to illegal online operations were among the challenges identified Wednesday during a major casino conference in Atlantic City. Panelists at the East Coast Gaming Congress at the Hard Rock casino discussed turmoil in the industry, particularly as it prepares for the influx of three downstate New York casinos widely expected to redefine the regional gambling market.

  • UBS plans next round of layoffs in Credit Suisse integration, Bloomberg News reports

    The layoffs are scheduled to take place in the upcoming weeks, the report said, citing people with knowledge of the matter, adding that the job cuts are expected in the wealth management and markets units. UBS' takeover of Credit Suisse, the biggest bank merger since the 2008 global financial crisis, was hastily arranged by Swiss authorities in March 2023 to avert Credit Suisse's collapse.

  • Discover Financial's profit falls on higher loan loss provisions

    Discover Financial Services on Wednesday reported a 68% drop in first-quarter profit, as the lender set aside more in rainy-day funds to cover for potential credit losses amid an uncertain economy. U.S. banks have increased their provisions for losses from bad loans as higher interest rates heighten the risk of default on mortgages and credit card debt by consumers. Discover's provision for credit losses jumped to $1.5 billion in the quarter ended March 31, from $1.1 billion in the year-ago period.

  • Trucking firms tumble after JB Hunt, Knight-Swift signal longer road to recovery

    Shares of U.S. trucking firms fell on Wednesday, after dismal quarterly numbers from JB Hunt Transport Services and Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings signaled a longer wait for a rebound in the freight industry. Freight companies have been grappling with reduced transport volumes on account of a shift in consumer spending from goods to services, combined with global shipping delays. In what TD Cowen analysts called an "ominous start for transport earnings", JB Hunt missed first-quarter estimates on Tuesday as it struggled with weak demand for intermodal services — its biggest segment.

  • Ecuador President Noboa Shuts Down Nation on Electricity Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- Ecuador’s President Daniel Noboa ordered businesses and government offices to shut down Thursday and Friday amid a crippling lack of electrical power ahead of a key national referendum scheduled for Sunday.Most Read from BloombergDubai Grinds to Standstill as Cloud Seeding Worsens FloodingTesla Asks Investors to Approve Musk’s $56 Billion Pay AgainRed Lobster Considers Bankruptcy to Deal With Leases and Labor CostsBankers Hit With Millions in Breakup Fees for Ditching New JobsChin

  • US watchdog to look into FAA's oversight of Boeing 737, 787 manufacturing, Semafor reports

    "It's very healthy for the (Office of Inspector General) to be constantly auditing everything that happens across the DoT," the report quoted U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg as having said at the Semafor World Economy Summit. "Obviously, when something is in the news, they're going to take a closer look the same way we're taking a closer look at Boeing."

  • Google lays off employees, shifts some roles abroad amid cost cuts

    The Google spokesperson said the layoffs are not company-wide and that affected employees will be able to apply for internal roles, but did not specify the number of employees impacted nor the teams involved. The layoffs follow a slew of job cuts across Google, and the tech and media industry this year, adding to fears that layoffs may continue as companies grapple with economic uncertainty. Employees across several of Google' teams in its real estate and finance departments have been affected, according to a Business Insider report on Wednesday.

  • Why AMD, Applied Materials, and Lam Research Stocks All Tumbled Today

    Will Chinese "overproduction" of semiconductor chips swamp the market?

  • Opinion: These Will Be the 4 Largest Companies by 2035

    These four stocks will be the cream of the crop by 2035.