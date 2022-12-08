Sands Supplier Excellence Awards and Sands Procurement Academy Graduation Honour Suppliers and SMEs

Sands China recognises outstanding suppliers and recently trained local SMEs

MACAO, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sands China Ltd. honoured some of its most outstanding suppliers Dec. 2 at a joint event at The Londoner® Macao, where the company also recognised local SMEs graduating from its procurement training programme, highlighted some of the success stories of Sands China's ongoing partnerships with its local SME suppliers, and ran a business matching session to connect local SME suppliers with representatives of various Sands China departments.

Local SME suppliers from the 11th and 12 intakes of the Sands Procurement Academy attend their graduation ceremony Dec. 2 at The Londoner Macao. The academy helps local SMEs gain experience and capacity for working with large-scale international corporations like Sands China by sharing business knowledge and skills to promote the development of their businesses.

The Sands Supplier Excellence Awards is an annual initiative of Sands China's parent company, Las Vegas Sands Corp., and acknowledges the cooperation and services of some of the company's most noteworthy suppliers worldwide. Award winners in Macao are selected each year by a judging committee composed of Sands China executive management.

The Sands Procurement Academy training programme is a component of Sands China's longstanding support of Macao's SMEs as part of the company's Local Small, Medium and Micro Suppliers Support Programme.

By holding the Sands Supplier Excellence Awards and the Sands Procurement Academy graduation ceremony at the same event, Sands China gives the academy's graduating SMEs a chance to gain encouragement and inspiration from seeing some of Sands China's most outstanding suppliers, including local SMEs, being recognised.

Dr. Wilfred Wong, president of Sands China Ltd., said: "Sands China is very pleased to recognise this group of exceptional suppliers with this 10th edition of the Sands Supplier Excellence Awards, which has become an annual celebration for us. We are likewise glad to honour the 11th and 12th cohorts of local suppliers to graduate from our Sands Procurement Academy, as part of our efforts to nurture their growth and development. We understand the hardships being experienced by local suppliers during the pandemic, and we are grateful for their partnerships with us, as we work together to continue offering world-class service and experiences at our integrated resorts."

Besides the awards and the graduation ceremony, Sands China also set aside time to shine a spotlight on some of its local SME suppliers at the event. Sands China has been collaborating with collaborating with local Chinese and English-language newspapers to publish a series of inspiring stories about SMEs forging partnerships and growing together with Sands China. More than 100 stories have been published since 2016 – offering a glimpse into local SMEs' quest for success and self-improvement and how they have elevated their capabilities through working with a large international corporation like Sands China. Dr. Wong and Lok Po, member of the National People's Congress and director of Macao Daily News, presented framed copies of the stories that were published in 2022 to the SMEs as souvenirs, congratulating them on their successes.

During the Sands Supplier Excellence Awards, Sands China acknowledged the cooperation and services of some of the company's most noteworthy suppliers in 2022. Eight winners were awarded across six categories:

Corporate Culture & Sustainability:

Glory Global Solutions (Hong Kong) Ltd

Project Management:

Genyield Construction Company Limited

Confluent Inc.

Cost Management:

Hot Land Culture Media Co Ltd

Quality Management:

Kingwood International Enterprises Limited

Service Excellence:

Rider Levett Bucknall Macau Limited

Burgeon Rent A Car Limited

Small/Medium Enterprise (SME):

Agencia Comercial Carne Gelada e Comida Fu Cheong Limitada

At the Sands Procurement Academy graduation, Sands China recognised 79 local SMEs. A total of 451 suppliers have enrolled in the academy since its founding in 2017, and 417 have graduated to date, including the group on Dec. 2.

At the end of the event, the graduates joined a business matching session to meet representatives from six of Sands China's procurement areas: food and beverage, hotel operating supplies, marketing, outside services, facilities, and technology.

The Sands Procurement Academy is co-organised with the Macao Chamber of Commerce and the Macau Productivity and Technology Centre (CPTTM) and is a first-of-its-kind industry training. It delivers practical knowledge to local SME suppliers to help them gain experience and capacity for working with large-scale international corporations. It does so by sharing business knowledge and skills to promote the development of their businesses.

After initially targeting a few key categories of local suppliers, the academy has been open to all local SMEs in Macao since 2019 – giving a broader range of SMEs the opportunity to benefit from the skills and knowledge offered by the academy's professionals.

Guests of honour at the event were Lok; Victoria Kuan, director-general of CPTTM; Chan Hon Sang, deputy director of the Economic and Technological Development Bureau; Chui Yuk Lam, vice president of the board of directors of the Macao Chamber of Commerce; and Yang Yi, deputy director of the Economic Affairs Department of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Macao SAR; Dr. Wong; various Sands China executives; and representatives of local suppliers.

Sands China has remained committed to procuring locally and helping Macao's SMEs grow as part of the company's corporate social responsibility efforts. Sands China's total procurement spend in 2021 was MOP 9.9 billion, of which 91 per cent went to Macao enterprises, including over MOP 2.1 million to local SMEs.

Winners of the 2022 Sands Supplier Excellence Awards and guests of honour gather at The Londoner Macao Dec. 2. The Sands Supplier Excellence Awards is an annual initiative of Sands China’s parent company, Las Vegas Sands Corp., and acknowledges the cooperation and services of some of the company’s most noteworthy suppliers worldwide.

Winners of the 2022 Sands Supplier Excellence Awards, Sands Procurement Academy graduates, and guests of honour gather at The Londoner Macao Dec. 2.

