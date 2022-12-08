U.S. markets open in 6 hours 45 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,942.75
    +6.00 (+0.15%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,675.00
    +50.00 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,524.00
    +14.50 (+0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,811.80
    +3.80 (+0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.97
    +0.96 (+1.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,797.70
    -0.30 (-0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    22.92
    +0.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0531
    +0.0017 (+0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4080
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.68
    +0.51 (+2.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2211
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.6460
    +0.1220 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,839.03
    +61.17 (+0.36%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    395.64
    -6.39 (-1.59%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,489.19
    -32.20 (-0.43%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,574.43
    -111.97 (-0.40%)
     

Sands Supplier Excellence Awards and Sands Procurement Academy Graduation Honour Suppliers and SMEs

·5 min read

Sands China recognises outstanding suppliers and recently trained local SMEs

MACAO, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sands China Ltd. honoured some of its most outstanding suppliers Dec. 2 at a joint event at The Londoner® Macao, where the company also recognised local SMEs graduating from its procurement training programme, highlighted some of the success stories of Sands China's ongoing partnerships with its local SME suppliers, and ran a business matching session to connect local SME suppliers with representatives of various Sands China departments.

Local SME suppliers from the 11th and 12 intakes of the Sands Procurement Academy attend their graduation ceremony Dec. 2 at The Londoner Macao. The academy helps local SMEs gain experience and capacity for working with large-scale international corporations like Sands China by sharing business knowledge and skills to promote the development of their businesses. (PRNewsfoto/Sands China Ltd.)
Local SME suppliers from the 11th and 12 intakes of the Sands Procurement Academy attend their graduation ceremony Dec. 2 at The Londoner Macao. The academy helps local SMEs gain experience and capacity for working with large-scale international corporations like Sands China by sharing business knowledge and skills to promote the development of their businesses. (PRNewsfoto/Sands China Ltd.)

The Sands Supplier Excellence Awards is an annual initiative of Sands China's parent company, Las Vegas Sands Corp., and acknowledges the cooperation and services of some of the company's most noteworthy suppliers worldwide. Award winners in Macao are selected each year by a judging committee composed of Sands China executive management.

The Sands Procurement Academy training programme is a component of Sands China's longstanding support of Macao's SMEs as part of the company's Local Small, Medium and Micro Suppliers Support Programme.

By holding the Sands Supplier Excellence Awards and the Sands Procurement Academy graduation ceremony at the same event, Sands China gives the academy's graduating SMEs a chance to gain encouragement and inspiration from seeing some of Sands China's most outstanding suppliers, including local SMEs, being recognised.

Dr. Wilfred Wong, president of Sands China Ltd., said: "Sands China is very pleased to recognise this group of exceptional suppliers with this 10th edition of the Sands Supplier Excellence Awards, which has become an annual celebration for us. We are likewise glad to honour the 11th and 12th cohorts of local suppliers to graduate from our Sands Procurement Academy, as part of our efforts to nurture their growth and development. We understand the hardships being experienced by local suppliers during the pandemic, and we are grateful for their partnerships with us, as we work together to continue offering world-class service and experiences at our integrated resorts."

Besides the awards and the graduation ceremony, Sands China also set aside time to shine a spotlight on some of its local SME suppliers at the event. Sands China has been collaborating with collaborating with local Chinese and English-language newspapers to publish a series of inspiring stories about SMEs forging partnerships and growing together with Sands China. More than 100 stories have been published since 2016 – offering a glimpse into local SMEs' quest for success and self-improvement and how they have elevated their capabilities through working with a large international corporation like Sands China. Dr. Wong and Lok Po, member of the National People's Congress and director of Macao Daily News, presented framed copies of the stories that were published in 2022 to the SMEs as souvenirs, congratulating them on their successes.

During the Sands Supplier Excellence Awards, Sands China acknowledged the cooperation and services of some of the company's most noteworthy suppliers in 2022. Eight winners were awarded across six categories:

  • Corporate Culture & Sustainability:

Glory Global Solutions (Hong Kong) Ltd

  • Project Management:

Genyield Construction Company Limited

Confluent Inc.

  • Cost Management:

Hot Land Culture Media Co Ltd

  • Quality Management:

Kingwood International Enterprises Limited

  • Service Excellence:

Rider Levett Bucknall Macau Limited

Burgeon Rent A Car Limited

  • Small/Medium Enterprise (SME):

Agencia Comercial Carne Gelada e Comida Fu Cheong Limitada

At the Sands Procurement Academy graduation, Sands China recognised 79 local SMEs. A total of 451 suppliers have enrolled in the academy since its founding in 2017, and 417 have graduated to date, including the group on Dec. 2.

At the end of the event, the graduates joined a business matching session to meet representatives from six of Sands China's procurement areas: food and beverage, hotel operating supplies, marketing, outside services, facilities, and technology.

The Sands Procurement Academy is co-organised with the Macao Chamber of Commerce and the Macau Productivity and Technology Centre (CPTTM) and is a first-of-its-kind industry training. It delivers practical knowledge to local SME suppliers to help them gain experience and capacity for working with large-scale international corporations. It does so by sharing business knowledge and skills to promote the development of their businesses.

After initially targeting a few key categories of local suppliers, the academy has been open to all local SMEs in Macao since 2019 – giving a broader range of SMEs the opportunity to benefit from the skills and knowledge offered by the academy's professionals.

Guests of honour at the event were Lok; Victoria Kuan, director-general of CPTTM; Chan Hon Sang, deputy director of the Economic and Technological Development Bureau; Chui Yuk Lam, vice president of the board of directors of the Macao Chamber of Commerce; and Yang Yi, deputy director of the Economic Affairs Department of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Macao SAR; Dr. Wong; various Sands China executives; and representatives of local suppliers.

Sands China has remained committed to procuring locally and helping Macao's SMEs grow as part of the company's corporate social responsibility efforts. Sands China's total procurement spend in 2021 was MOP 9.9 billion, of which 91 per cent went to Macao enterprises, including over MOP 2.1 million to local SMEs.

Winners of the 2022 Sands Supplier Excellence Awards and guests of honour gather at The Londoner Macao Dec. 2. The Sands Supplier Excellence Awards is an annual initiative of Sands China’s parent company, Las Vegas Sands Corp., and acknowledges the cooperation and services of some of the company’s most noteworthy suppliers worldwide. (PRNewsfoto/Sands China Ltd.)
Winners of the 2022 Sands Supplier Excellence Awards and guests of honour gather at The Londoner Macao Dec. 2. The Sands Supplier Excellence Awards is an annual initiative of Sands China’s parent company, Las Vegas Sands Corp., and acknowledges the cooperation and services of some of the company’s most noteworthy suppliers worldwide. (PRNewsfoto/Sands China Ltd.)

 

Winners of the 2022 Sands Supplier Excellence Awards, Sands Procurement Academy graduates, and guests of honour gather at The Londoner Macao Dec. 2. (PRNewsfoto/Sands China Ltd.)
Winners of the 2022 Sands Supplier Excellence Awards, Sands Procurement Academy graduates, and guests of honour gather at The Londoner Macao Dec. 2. (PRNewsfoto/Sands China Ltd.)

About Sands China Ltd.

Sands China Ltd. (Sands China or the Company) is incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability and is listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (HKEx: 1928). Sands China is the largest operator of integrated resorts in Macao. The Company's integrated resorts on the Cotai Strip comprise The Venetian® Macao, The Plaza® Macao, The Parisian Macao and The Londoner® Macao. The Company also owns and operates Sands® Macao on the Macao peninsula. The Company's portfolio features a diversified mix of leisure and business attractions and transportation operations, including large meeting and convention facilities; a wide range of restaurants; shopping malls; world-class entertainment at the Cotai Arena, The Venetian Theatre, The Parisian Theatre, the Londoner Theatre and the Sands Theatre; and a high-speed Cotai Water Jet ferry service between Hong Kong and Macao. The Company's Cotai Strip portfolio has the goal of contributing to Macao's transformation into a world centre of tourism and leisure. Sands China is a subsidiary of global resort developer Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE: LVS).

For more information, please visit www.sandschina.com.

Media contacts:

Corporate Communications, Venetian Macau Limited

Mabel Wu

Tel: +853 8118 2268

Email: mabel.wu@sands.com.mo

Jesse Chiang

Tel: +853 8118 2054

Email: jesse.chiang@sands.com.mo

SOURCE Sands China Ltd.

Recommended Stories

  • Musk taps Tesla's China chief to run Texas gigafactory - Bloomberg News

    Zhu, who joined Tesla in 2014 and is heading Tesla's Asia Pacific operations, is in Austin this week. Giga Texas, which opened earlier this year, makes the Model Y and will produce Tesla's upcoming Cybertruck.

  • You Won't Believe How Low Gasoline is Likely to Go

    Gasoline prices are falling sharply with the national average price targeting even more declines by Christmas.

  • Intel begins layoffs and offers unpaid leave to manufacturing workers

    The layoffs and cost-cutting that Intel Corp. executives recently warned about have begun in California, with a couple of hundred employees set to lose their jobs next month, and manufacturing employees worldwide being offered unpaid leave.

  • Exxon’s US Workers Get Inflation-Busting Pay Hike as Profit Hits Record

    (Bloomberg) -- Exxon Mobil Corp. is awarding US employees above-inflation pay increases just weeks after the Texas oil giant posted its highest quarterly profit, underlining how strong 2022 has been for the fossil-fuel industry while other sectors like technology and finance cut jobs.Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingPeru’s President Accused of Coup After Move to Dissolve CongressWhy Did So Many US Men Quit Working? Social Status May Hold the

  • Oil Markets Are Bearish But Downside Is Limited

    Oil prices have given up all of their gains for 2022 as bearish sentiment builds, but the downside is limited from here according to Standard Chartered

  • GE buys out entire New York Times in first-ever advertising takeover, promoting new businesses

    General Electric, whose spinoff of its health care and energy companies will leave Evendale-based GE Aerospace as the sole company, bought out every single print add in the New York Times for the first time in the newspaper's history.

  • Oil drops, hits lowest since January as U.S. data fans fuel demand fears

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -Oil edged to its lowest since the start of the year in volatile trading, after U.S. government data showed an unexpectedly large build in fuel stocks, feeding fears about demand in a market already spooked by an uncertain economy. Brent futures for February delivery fell $1.20 to $78.15 a barrel, a 1.55% loss, by 12:34 p.m. ET (17:34 GMT). U.S. distillate stocks posted a build 6.2 million barrels, according to the Energy Information Administration, far exceeding estimates for a 2.2 million barrel rise.

  • Can you still retire on $1 million? That’s what today’s millionaires want to know.

    The financial turmoil of this year has given us many more opportunities for retirement portfolios than existed a year ago.

  • Snap and other tech companies have a new edict for employees: Return to the office

    Management wants workers back in at least three days a week; the rank and file want to continue working from home. Something has to give.

  • 15 Biggest Japanese Companies with Operations in USA

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 15 biggest Japanese companies with operations in USA. To skip our detailed analysis, you can go directly to see 5 Biggest Japanese Companies with Operations in USA. Despite being destroyed in World War II, Japan’s economic recovery and growth over the past few decades […]

  • Denim shorts in winter: Express, Gap stores glutted with prior seasons' goods

    Clothing retailers such as Express and Gap that stashed away mountains of unsold basics during the coronavirus pandemic now are slashing prices on clearance merchandise in a last-ditch effort to clear clothing racks. But the deep discounts they're dangling on out-of-season clothing may not appeal to inflation-weary shoppers such as Elieth Chaparro, 30. At the Crabtree Valley Mall in Raleigh, North Carolina, Chaparro, whose goal was to find a discounted winter coat, wasn’t thrilled with the Gap clearance section, where she found spring or summer merchandise including jean shorts and patterned crop tops priced under $15.99.

  • Oil & Gas Stock Roundup: Shell's Acquisition, Chevron's Venezuela Update & More

    Apart from Shell (SHEL) and Chevron (CVX), Suncor Energy (SU), Eni (E) and Enbridge (ENB) hogged attention during the week.

  • Binance's Bitcoin Reserves Are Overcollateralized, New Report Says

    Mazars performed a proof-of-reserves and proof-of-liabities audit on the centralized exchange.

  • Contribution Limits for IRAs, 401(k)s in 2022

    Contribution limits for IRAs, 401(k)s, and other plans can change from year to year due to cost-of-living adjustments. Here are the changes for 2022.

  • There Are Plenty of Reservations About Airbnb

    Airbnb will be heading lower in the weeks ahead as the fundamental backdrop has weakened. On Tuesday Morgan Stanley cut their fundamental rating of the travel company to "sell". In this daily bar chart of ABNB, below, we can see a number of downtrends.

  • Oil rebounds after hitting 2022 lows, demand concerns cap gains

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil prices rebounded in Asian trade on Thursday after slumping to their lowest level this year in the previous session, though concerns of economic slowdowns weakening fuel demand continued to cap gains. Brent crude futures were up 70 cents or 0.9% at $77.87 per barrel by 0500 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures gained 74 cents or 1.0% to $72.75 per barrel. He added that worries about demand would remain a key overhang for oil prices, while positive catalysts including the supply-demand imbalance and China's reopening hopes have been short-lived.

  • Wayfair sues suppliers, says it was victim of ‘sophisticated fraudulent scheme’

    Boston-based Wayfair Inc. is suing three of its furniture suppliers and two of their operators, alleging they devised and put in practice “a scheme” to obtain extra payments from the online retailer.

  • General Electric wants to demolish former lamp plant in South Collinwood

    If the project receives its final approvals, it will join two other formerly active General Electric properties scheduled for demolition.

  • Which Countries Are Paying The Most For Energy And Fuel?

    Energy prices across the board have jumped since the beginning of Russia’s war in Ukraine, but some countries are feeling the pain a bit more than others

  • How Costco keeps the peace with its employees

    At a time when rival retailers have struggled to address employee demands for higher wages and better benefits, Costco has managed to separate itself from the pack, building on a reputation as one of the friendliest places to work in retail.