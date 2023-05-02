SANDSIV and CX Powercert Services Forge Strategic Partnership to Elevate Customer Experiences in South East Asia

Alliance brings together advanced technology and consulting services to deliver tailored CX solutions for businesses in the region

ZURICH, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SANDSIV , a leading provider of CX and Voice of Customer technology, has formed an alliance with CX Powercert Services , Asia's premier consulting firm and a global top 10 contender as ranked by Thinker 360. This collaboration combines SANDSIV's innovative CX technology with CX Powercert Services' industry-leading consulting expertise, delivering a comprehensive suite of solutions customized to address the distinct requirements of the region.

SANDSIV

The inclusion of CX Powercert Services in SANDSIV's partner network bolsters the latter's presence in the APAC market, establishing the alliance as a frontrunner in providing unparalleled CX solutions to businesses throughout the area. This potent union of award-winning consulting services and the globally acclaimed CX technology, sandsiv+, sets the partnership apart.

Organizations in Malaysia now have the opportunity to capitalize on the collective wealth of experience both partners bring to the table, designing and executing customer experience programs that foster customer loyalty and drive business growth. The partnership is dedicated to delivering bespoke CX solutions that not only cater to the specific needs of businesses but also surpass their expectations. This is achieved by offering an end-to-end managed CX program, encompassing Training and Certification, Coaching and Consulting, and Advisory Services.

Discover how SANDSIV and its partners are revolutionizing CX worldwide by visiting https://sandsiv.com/partners/ .

Flash quotes:

María Bombarda, Global Partnership Manager of SANDSIV, said: "We are thrilled to announce our collaboration with CX Powercert Services to expand our cutting-edge innovative CX technology across the Malaysian region. We are confident in our ability to assist our clients in leveraging the benefits of automation to optimize their business operations, provide unparalleled customer experiences, and achieve significant growth in their respective industries."

A. Santhakumaran, Founder of CX Powercert Services commented: "We are excited to share the news of our partnership with SANDSIV. With this collaboration, we are confident in our ability to help businesses in the region streamline their operations, enhance customer satisfaction, and drive growth. By leveraging the power of automation and our innovative technology solutions, we are committed to delivering unparalleled results for our clients and helping them achieve success in their industries."

Company Profiles:

SANDSIV is an innovation leader in Customer Experience Management (CXM) enterprise solutions. With its cutting-edge sandsiv+ CXM software solution, SANDSIV empowers businesses worldwide to deliver differentiated customer experiences and foster long-lasting customer loyalty. The company's commitment to excellence and innovation has enabled it to expand its partner program and establish a world presence that is constantly growing. | https://sandsiv.com/

CX Powercert Services is an award-winning consulting firm in Asia, specializing in national and international customer experience improvement and transformation programs. With over 15 years of experience, CX Powercert Services has completed over 140 projects for 50+ clients. CX Powercert Services was awarded the Silver Award in the CX Excellence Awards Asia 2021 and is ranked No.4 for Customer Experience and Loyalty Influencer by Thinker 360. Their innovative approach and fresh thinking have earned them endorsements for creativity and insight in the industry. | http://www.cxpert.asia/

