Sandstorm Gold Ltd.'s (TSE:SSL) Stock Is Going Strong: Have Financials A Role To Play?

Most readers would already be aware that Sandstorm Gold's (TSE:SSL) stock increased significantly by 20% over the past month. As most would know, fundamentals are what usually guide market price movements over the long-term, so we decided to look at the company's key financial indicators today to determine if they have any role to play in the recent price movement. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Sandstorm Gold's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Sandstorm Gold is:

2.9% = US$43m ÷ US$1.5b (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. That means that for every CA$1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated CA$0.03 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of Sandstorm Gold's Earnings Growth And 2.9% ROE

It is quite clear that Sandstorm Gold's ROE is rather low. Even when compared to the industry average of 9.6%, the ROE figure is pretty disappointing. In spite of this, Sandstorm Gold was able to grow its net income considerably, at a rate of 39% in the last five years. Therefore, there could be other reasons behind this growth. Such as - high earnings retention or an efficient management in place.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Sandstorm Gold's growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 28% in the same period, which is great to see.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Sandstorm Gold is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Sandstorm Gold Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Sandstorm Gold has a really low three-year median payout ratio of 18%, meaning that it has the remaining 82% left over to reinvest into its business. This suggests that the management is reinvesting most of the profits to grow the business as evidenced by the growth seen by the company.

Along with seeing a growth in earnings, Sandstorm Gold only recently started paying dividends. Its quite possible that the company was looking to impress its shareholders. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company is expected to rise to 49% over the next three years. Consequently, the higher expected payout ratio explains the decline in the company's expected ROE (to 1.7%) over the same period.

Summary

On the whole, we do feel that Sandstorm Gold has some positive attributes. Even in spite of the low rate of return, the company has posted impressive earnings growth as a result of reinvesting heavily into its business. With that said, on studying the latest analyst forecasts, we found that while the company has seen growth in its past earnings, analysts expect its future earnings to shrink. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

