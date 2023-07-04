Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of $0.02

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL) will pay a dividend of $0.02 on the 28th of July. This means the annual payment will be 1.1% of the current stock price, which is lower than the industry average.

Sandstorm Gold's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

While yield is important, another factor to consider about a company's dividend is whether the current payout levels are feasible. Prior to this announcement, Sandstorm Gold's earnings easily covered the dividend, but free cash flows were negative. We think that cash flows should take priority over earnings, so this is definitely a worry for the dividend going forward.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to fall by 60.6% over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could be 71%, which we consider to be quite comfortable, with most of the company's earnings left over to grow the business in the future.

Sandstorm Gold Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

The dividend has been pretty stable looking back, but the company hasn't been paying one for very long. This makes it tough to judge how it would fare through a full economic cycle. The annual payment during the last 2 years was $0.0613 in 2021, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $0.0587. The dividend has shrunk at around 2.2% a year during that period. A company that decreases its dividend over time generally isn't what we are looking for.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. Sandstorm Gold has impressed us by growing EPS at 66% per year over the past five years. Earnings have been growing rapidly, and with a low payout ratio we think that the company could turn out to be a great dividend stock.

An additional note is that the company has been raising capital by issuing stock equal to 55% of shares outstanding in the last 12 months. Regularly doing this can be detrimental - it's hard to grow dividends per share when new shares are regularly being created.

Our Thoughts On Sandstorm Gold's Dividend

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about Sandstorm Gold's payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. With cash flows lacking, it is difficult to see how the company can sustain a dividend payment. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. As an example, we've identified 3 warning signs for Sandstorm Gold that you should be aware of before investing. Is Sandstorm Gold not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

