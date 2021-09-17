U.S. markets close in 5 hours 52 minutes

Sandvik AB - Nomination Committee for the 2022 Annual General Meeting

SANDVIKEN, Sweden, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2020 Sandvik AB's Annual General Meeting adopted an instruction regarding the appointment of the Nomination Committee, applicable until the General Meeting resolves otherwise. Pursuant to this instruction the company shall have a Nomination Committee comprised of members appointed by each of the four principal shareholders in terms of votes on the last banking day of August, as well as the Chairman of the Board (convenor).

The Nomination Committee has now been appointed and consists of the following members:

  • Fredrik Lundberg, AB Industrivärden, Chairman of the Nomination Committee

  • Anna Magnusson, Alecta

  • Marianne Nilsson, Swedbank Robur Funds

  • Lars Pettersson, Lundbergs

  • Johan Molin, Sandvik's Chairman of the Board

The Nomination Committee shall prepare proposals for the 2022 Annual General Meeting regarding the Chairman of the Meeting, number of Board members, fees to be paid to each of the Board members, election of Board members and Board Chairman, remuneration to the auditor and election of auditor and, if necessary, proposal for changes in the instruction to the Nomination Committee.

The Annual General Meeting will be held on April 27, 2022, in Sandviken, Sweden.

Shareholders who wish to present proposals to the Nomination Committee for the 2022 Annual General Meeting can submit them to the Nomination Committee's Secretary Åsa Thunman by e-mail: asa.thunman@sandvik.com. In order for the Nomination Committee to be able to consider submitted proposals in a constructive manner, these should be submitted by January 14, 2022, at the latest.

For further information, contact Johannes Hellström, Press and Media Relations Manager, phone: +46 (0) 70721 1008.

