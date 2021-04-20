U.S. markets close in 3 hours 59 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,127.31
    -35.95 (-0.86%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,789.53
    -288.10 (-0.85%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,753.41
    -161.36 (-1.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,176.27
    -55.73 (-2.50%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    62.39
    -0.99 (-1.56%)
     

  • Gold

    1,779.20
    +8.60 (+0.49%)
     

  • Silver

    25.95
    +0.12 (+0.46%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2047
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5590
    -0.0420 (-2.62%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3953
    -0.0031 (-0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.0730
    -0.0770 (-0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    55,358.33
    -142.17 (-0.26%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,253.40
    +18.98 (+1.54%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,859.87
    -140.21 (-2.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,100.38
    -584.99 (-1.97%)
     
Webinar:

Preview of 2021 Berkshire Hathaway Annual Shareholders Meeting

Yahoo Finance hosts all-star panel to preview the Berkshire Hathaway meeting on April 26th at 12 p.m. ET.

Sandvik Aktiebolag to Host Earnings Call

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 20, 2021 / Sandvik Aktiebolag (OTC PINK:SDVKY) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2021 First Quarter Earnings call to be held on April 20, 2021 at 1:00 PM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit
https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/75987

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing info@investornetwork.com or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/641226/Sandvik-Aktiebolag-to-Host-Earnings-Call

Recommended Stories

  • GBP/USD Daily Forecast – British Pound Is Strong At The Start Of The Week

    GBP/USD settled above the resistance at 1.3835 and is testing the next resistance at 1.3865.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks pull back from record levels as tech stocks dive

    Stocks fell Monday, with the S&P 500 and Dow retreating from record levels.

  • Australia's Woolworths takes controlling stake in data analytics firm for $173 million

    The company said on Tuesday it will increase its shareholding in Quantium for A$223 million ($173.25 million). The deal implies a valuation of A$796 million for Quantium, nearly 20-times the value when it took a 50% stake in 2013. Woolworths, which benefited from COVID-19-induced stockpiling in 2020, had warned in February that sales growth would slow in the months ahead as travel restrictions eased and vaccinations increased.

  • BlackRock Sees Distress Still Lurking Despite Drop in Bankruptcies

    (Bloomberg) -- Availability of cheap credit has masked distress, but it’s still out there, says BlackRock managing director Mark Kronfeld. You just have to know where to look.“Just because you’re not seeing bankruptcy filings doesn’t mean there isn’t distress,” said Kronfeld, a member of the global credit platform at BlackRock Inc., which manages $9 trillion in assets.There will be fewer traditional bankruptcies -- besides pre-packaged filings -- as long as there’s enough liquidity to ride out the pandemic, according to Kronfeld, who focuses on special situations and distressed investments. Still, there may be more bankruptcy filings in the sectors most impacted by the pandemic, including retail and energy, Kronfeld said.“Companies, even with increased leverage, are able to get cheap financing,” but risks remain, he said on a virtual panel hosted by SierraConstellation Partners.There was about $90 billion of distressed debt trading as of April 16, down from almost $1 trillion in March 2020, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. That includes nearly $5 billion in retail bonds and loans, and $15 billion from oil and gas companies.Last week saw just one new bankruptcy filing from a firm with at least $50 million of liabilities, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Weekly filings have been trending lower since the end of February.Bankruptcy filings this year “haven’t been prolific,” with many companies filing with less than $100 million in assets and liabilities, said Richard Bernard, partner at law firm Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath.Potential pockets of stress in manufacturing and the higher education sector could emerge, depending on the lasting disruption from the pandemic, Bernard said.In the latest week, Chilean car importer and distributor Automotores Gildemeister SpA sought court protection after struggling under a heavy debt load. It’s seeking quick approval of a plan to slash debt and hand ownership of the company to secured creditors.Last week’s total doesn’t include the Chapter 11 case of Plaza Mexico, a mall in Los Angeles County, because an affiliate already entered bankruptcy in February. The mall sought court protection ahead of a planned foreclosure sale last week.Telecom DistressMeanwhile, the amount of traded distressed bonds and loans shrank to about $88.6 billion as of April 16, down 0.4% week-on-week, data compiled by Bloomberg show. Troubled bonds dropped 0.1% while distressed loans fell 1.3%.Telecoms had more than $17 billion in distressed debt, making the sector the most troubled part of credit markets for the first time since the pandemic began. Since March 2020, oil and gas firms had accounted for the lion’s share of distressed bonds and loans, the data show.Click here for a worksheet of distressed bonds and loansThere were 242 distressed bonds from 132 issuers trading as of Monday, up from 232 and 128, respectively, one week earlier, according to Trace data.Diamond Sports Group LLC had the most distressed debt of issuers that hadn’t filed for bankruptcy as of April 16, Bloomberg data show. Its parent company, Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc., said in a March filing that it expects Diamond to have enough cash for the next 12 months if the pandemic doesn’t get worse.Click here for more news on distressed debt and bankruptcy. First Word is curated by Bloomberg editors to give you actionable news from Bloomberg and select sources, including Dow Jones and Twitter. First Word can be customized to your Worksheet, sectors, geography or other criteria by clicking into Actions on the toolbar or hitting the HELP key for assistance.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stocks Decline as Traders Wade Through Earnings: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. stocks were on pace for their first back-to-back drop since late March as investors sifted through a batch of corporate results.The equity pullback was more pronounced in smaller companies, with the Russell 2000 sinking almost three times as much as the S&P 500. United Airlines Holdings Inc. paced a selloff in travel stocks on a bigger-than-expected loss. International Business Machines Corp. climbed after reporting its largest revenue growth in 11 quarters. Netflix Inc.’s results later Tuesday may show whether the streaming giant can manage expectations as Wall Street projects a steep slide in its most closely watched metric.Other corporate highlights:Johnson & Johnson posted stronger-than-expected sales, while Travelers Cos.’s earnings beat estimates and Philip Morris International Inc. raised its outlookProcter & Gamble Co. is boosting the prices of some consumer products as the household-goods behemoth grapples with higher commodity costsWhile American equities are trading at a valuation that’s about 35% above the average of the past decade, investors are focused on what’s forecast to be the best earnings season in two years. One of their biggest concerns is whether companies are equipped to handle mounting inflation pressures as the economic recovery gains momentum.“Earnings season is ramping up, and there’s this concern about how the multinationals will give their guidance in view of the fact that we haven’t drawn a line under Covid yet,” said Fiona Cincotta, senior financial markets analyst at City Index. “That is just starting to unnerve investors. Demand for riskier assets has come off.”For David Donabedian, chief investment officer at CIBC Private Wealth Management, the stock market has been just taking a breather after a big rally, but there are still reasons to be bullish.“The economic recovery has taken hold, the earnings recovery has taken hold, everything we’ve seen from first-quarter earnings so far has been that it’s going to be a blowout quarter,” he said.Here are some key events to watch this week:EIA crude oil inventory report on Wednesday.European Central Bank rate decision and President Christine Lagarde briefing on Thursday.U.S. releases new home sales data Friday.These are some of the main moves in markets:StocksThe S&P 500 fell 0.7% as of 11:20 a.m. New York timeThe Nasdaq 100 fell 0.8%The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.7%The Russell 2000 Index fell 2%The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 1.8%The MSCI World index fell 0.8%CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was unchangedThe euro was little changed at 1.2046The British pound fell 0.2% to 1.3959The Japanese yen was little changed at 108.20 per dollarBondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries slid three basis points to 1.577%Germany’s 10-year yield fell one basis point to -0.249%Britain’s 10-year yield fell two basis points to 0.738%CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude fell 1.7% to $62 a barrelGold futures rose 0.4% to $1,777 an ounceFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Dogecoin Eclipses XRP as 4th Largest Cryptocurrency Ahead of ‘Dogeday’

    Dogecoin briefly replaced XRP as the fourth-largest coin early Monday.

  • BofA Looks to Link Up Bond Issuers With Minority-Run Banks

    (Bloomberg) -- Bank of America Corp. held a conference last week to connect minority-run banks with companies that borrow in bond markets in an effort to increase diversity in debt underwriting.The Charlotte, North Carolina-based lender -- consistently one of the largest underwriters of U.S. investment-grade corporate bond sales over the last two decades -- is also looking to increase the proportion of fees that companies direct to minority-owned dealers that join its syndicates for bond sales, said Andrew Karp, the bank’s head of investment-grade capital markets. He declined to provide specific figures.Last week’s event included more than 200 companies and 27 banks run by minorities, women and veterans.“It’s important for us to do our part to increase diversity, inclusion and equality in the financial sector and we take that seriously,” Karp said. “There is a broader goal here and a bigger picture perspective that expands beyond just thinking about the last dollar in revenue, even if it means earning less on a transaction.”Bank of America has taken steps to improve its outreach to minority communities and help foster equality, including pledging $1.25 billion over the next five years to address racial and economic inequality. CtW Investment Group, which does shareholder activism on behalf of union pensions, has filed a shareholder resolution to force the bank to do a racial equity audit. Bank of America told shareholders to vote against the measure, and said any audit is unnecessary because of the progress the firm has made on racial equality.Firms owned by minorities, women and veterans have been winning more business since George Floyd was killed by police last year, igniting a greater racial reckoning in the U.S. Companies like Verizon Communications Inc., Allstate Corp. and State Street Corp., which all spoke at the event, have led prominent bond offerings run in part by minority-owned banks. The firms are working on more transactions, and are often hired in more significant roles, responsible for selling more notes and earning more fees in the process.“It’s a self-fulfilling vote of confidence for banks to be out front in the conversation,” said Annie Seelaus, chief executive officer of R. Seelaus & Co., a women-owned broker dealer.But progress has been slow, and although minority firms have been in the corporate bond market for decades, their share of corporate bond underwriting was just 2% to 3% as of 2020.Read more: Up against Wall Street bond giants, minority firms want moreFinancial companies, some of the most frequent sellers of bonds, have been making their syndicate groups more diverse. Citigroup Inc. worked solely with Black-owned firms to distribute $2.5 billion of bonds in January, while Deutsche Bank AG paid one of the largest fee shares ever to minority underwriters on a bond sale last month. Bank of America has worked with the firms in its own offerings as well, including a $2 billion bond in September whose proceeds will be used to try to advance racial equality through activities such as mortgage lending and financing businesses in Black and Latino communities.Big banks have paid minority firms about $17.8 million in fees this year through the middle of last week for helping to underwrite bonds issued by the dealers in the U.S. That’s close to the $23.8 million they paid for the whole of last year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.Even outside of the banking industry, more companies are embracing diversity in their debt deals, a trend that Bank of America’s Karp expects to continue.In its last two U.S. dollar-denominated bond sales, Verizon has appointed one of the lead underwriters to make sure there was enough focus on taking orders from diversity firms and that there are fair allocations, especially if the deal is oversubscribed. Last month’s $25 billion offering drew $109 billion of demand at its peak.“We are going to be looking at our large banking partners to embrace that role,” said Scott Krohn, the company’s treasurer. “And if you don’t, it could mean less opportunities in doing business with Verizon.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Around 100 People Control DOGE's Entire $46B Market: Report

    Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) has been hard to ignore lately, as the meme-based cryptocurrency rose to become the sixth-largest with over $46 billion in market cap. What Happened: With 7,000% year-to-date returns and considerable outperformance against several top cryptocurrencies, DOGE’s appeal to retail investors has steadily been on the rise. However, several crypto influencers and traders have cautioned against going “all-in” on DOGE, citing concerns of a few large holders controlling the majority of its supply. See also: How to Buy DOGE Over 65% of Dogecoins are distributed among just 98 wallets across the world, while the single largest wallet holds 28% of all Dogecoins. In fact, just five wallets control 40% of the coin’s supply. Essentially, around 100 people control the entire $46 billion DOGE market. “The scam is simple - Hold on to Dogecoin till there is enough traction after it multiplies, dump all coins and cash out - Become instant billionaires,” said Akand Sitra of cryptocurrency risk management platform TRM Labs. Why It Matters: Sitra’s analysis of DOGE’s supply distribution was possible due to the nature of blockchain transactions, which are available for anyone to see on the open distributed ledger. Some on-chain analytics of the top DOGE holders led experts to believe that the cryptocurrency’s supply is concentrated among just a few holders. “The Dogecoin bubble will burst by the end of this year, easily,” said Sitra. Other traders in the space echoed this sentiment, calling it the reason why they will never be in DOGE “no matter the gains.” Why I'm not in $DOGE and will never be no matter the gains. https://t.co/jFVU2yQf03 — QuartzHands (@NFTiepie) April 19, 2021 At press time, DOGE was trading at $0.3976, up 32% overnight and 394% in the past seven days. DOGE holders were preparing for April 20, where a large group of retail traders has predicted the coin will touch $0.69. See Also: Dogecoin Creator Defends Meme Crypto's Supply: Doesn't 'Matter For Price' Image: Ivan Radic via Flickr See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaDeFi Blue Chip Season? Here's What Cryptos Coinbase Employees Are Buying Right NowInvestors In Disbelief As DOGE Becomes Top 5 Crypto With B Market Cap© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Harley-Davidson hits recovery road amid focus on touring bikes

    (Reuters) -Harley-Davidson Inc on Monday raised its full-year earnings forecast after smashing analysts' quarterly profit estimates, vindicating Chief Executive Jochen Zeitz's decision to focus on more-profitable touring bikes at the expense of cheaper entry-level models. The company, however, also received a setback in the European Union - its second-biggest market - where all of its products, regardless of origin, will be subjected to a 56% import tariff from June following a new EU ruling. The ruling revokes the credentials that currently allow Harley to ship certain motorcycles to the EU from its international manufacturing facilities at a 6% tariff.

  • You may soon be getting a COVID 'stimulus check' from your health insurer

    Rebates required under Obamacare could put hundreds of dollars back in your pocket.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding Around 7%

    These past 12 months have seen the S&P 500 return its best performance ever – an 80% gain as of the end of March. But are the good times wrapping up? Some historical data would suggest that the bulls will keep running. Since 1950, the market has seen 9 sustained, year-long runs with a rolling return of 30% or better on the S&P 500. These periods have seen an average one-year gain of 40% (the median has been 34%) – and none of these bull markets has ever ended in its second year. But investors should not expect the same sky-high returns in the coming 12 months as they have just seen in the last, according to Callie Cox, a senior investment strategist at Ally Invest. "[I]t's typical for the bull market to lose a little bit of steam going into year two... Expectations start rising and makes it harder for the market to… beat everybody's expectations. And that leaves a greater chance for disappointment. And to be clear, again, we're not calling for doom and gloom. We just think the market is due for a breather up in the next quarter or two," Cox opined. For investors focused on returns, the prospect of a lower sustained gain in share appreciation will naturally prompt a look at dividend stocks. Reliable, high-yield dividend payers offer a second income stream, to complement the share appreciation and ensure a solid return for investors. With this in mind, we used the TipRanks' database to pinpoint three stocks that meet a profile: a Strong Buy rating from Wall Street’s analysts and a dividend yield around 7%. Trinity Capital (TRIN) We’ll start with Trinity Capital, a venture debt company that makes capital available to start-ups. Trinity’s investment portfolio totals $494 million, spread over 96 companies. The company entered the public markets earlier this year, closing its IPO early in February. The opening saw 8.48 million shares become available for trading, and raised over $105 million after expenses. In its 4Q20 report – the company’s first quarterly report as a public entity, covering the last quarter as a private firm – Trinity showed net investment income of $5.3 million, with a per-share income of 29 cents. This was more than enough to fund the dividend, paid in December at 27 cents per share. Since then, Trinity has declared its 1Q21 dividend, raising the payment by a penny to 28 cents per common share. Trinity has a announced a policy of paying between 90% and 100% of taxable quarterly income in the dividend. At the current rate, the payment annualizes to $1.12 per share, and gives a yield of 7.6%. This is significantly higher than the average yield of 1.78% found among peers in the financial sector. In his note on the stock, Compass Point analyst Casey Alexander states his belief that Trinity has a clear path toward profitable returns. “TRIN operates within the attractive, growing venture debt ecosystem. As such we expect strong net portfolio growth followed by improved NII and increasing dividend distributions, with potential upside from equity/warrant investments,” Alexander noted. To this end, Alexander rates TRIN a Buy, and his $16.75 price target implies an upside of ~14% for the next 12 months. (To watch Alexander’s track record, click here) This newly public stock has already picked up 5 analyst reviews – and those break down to 4 Buys and 1 Hold, for a Strong Buy consensus rating. Trinity shares are selling for $14.74; their $16.46 average price target suggests the stock has ~12% upside potential. (See TRIN stock analysis on TipRanks) Energy Transfer LP (ET) With our second stock, Energy Transfer, we move into the energy midstream universe. Midstream is the necessary sector connecting hydrocarbon exploration and production with the end markets; midstreamers control the transport networks that move oil and gas products. ET has a network of assets in 38 states, which link three major oil and gas regions: North Dakota, Appalachia, and Texas-Oklahoma-Louisiana. The company’s assets include pipelines, terminals, and storage facilities for both crude oil and natural gas products. The big news for Energy Transfer, in recent weeks, comes from two sources. First, on April 9, reports came out that that the US Army Corps of Engineers is not likely to recommend shutting down the Dakota Access Pipeline (DAPL). This project, when complete, will move oil from Alberta’s oil sands region across the US to the Gulf Coast; the Biden Administration wants to shut it down for environmental reasons, but the industry is fighting to keep it. And second, two largest shareholders of Enable Midstream have approved a proposed merger, by which ET will acquire Enable. The merger is projected to be worth $7 billion. Earlier this year, Energy Transfer reported 4Q20 EPS of 19 cents per share, on income of $509 million. While down year-over-year from the 38 cent EPS reported in 4Q19, the recent result was a strong turnaround from the 29-cent net loss reported in Q3. The company’s income is supporting the current dividend of 15.25 cents per common share. This annualizes to 61 cents, and give a yield of 7.7%. The company has paid out a dividend every quarter since Q2 of 2006. Covering this stock for Credit Suisse, analyst Spiro Dounis writes: “We updated our model to reflect a mid-2021 completion of the Enable Midstream acquisition. We view the deal as accretive and see additional potential upside resulting from operational/commercial synergies. ET highlighted potential synergies around both ENBL’s natural gas and NGL assets, noting that gas synergies could be realized fairly quickly while NGL opportunities are more long-term as legacy contracts roll. Upwards of ~$100mm of NGL uplift over the next several years doesn’t appear unreasonable, in our view.” Dounis also notes that the main risk to the company arises from DAPL, which may still be shut down by the Biden Administration. Even so, he rates the stock an Outperform (i.e. Buy), with an $11 price target indicating a 39% one-year upside. (To watch Dounis’s track record, click here) Wall Street’s analysts can be a contentious lot – but when they agree on a stock, it’s a positive sign for investors to take note. That’s the case here, as all of the recent reviews on ET are Buys, making the consensus rating a unanimous Strong Buy. The analysts have given an average price target of $11.60, indicating ~47% upside from the current share price of $7.94. (See ET stock analysis on TipRanks) Oaktree Specialty Lending (OCSL) Last but not least is Oaktree Specialty Lending. This company is one of many specialty finance providers, making loans and credit available in the mid-market segment, to smaller firms that would otherwise have difficulty accessing capital. Last month, Oaktree Specialty Lending completed a merger with Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (OCSI). The combined company, using OCSL’s name, has more than $2.2 billion in assets. Oaktree’s investment portfolio totals more than $1.7 billion, primarily in first and second liens, which make up 85% of the company’s investment allocations. Oaktree finished 2020 with its fiscal first quarter, ending December 31. In that quarter, the company increased its dividend payment by 9%, to 12 cents per share, or 48 cents per share annualized. At this rate, the dividend yields 7.25% -- and marks the third quarter in a row of a dividend increase. Oaktree has kept up reliable dividend payments for more than three years. Among the bulls is Kyle Joseph, a 5-star analyst with Jefferies, who puts a Buy rating and an $8 price target on this stock. His target implies room for 20% upside potential in the next 12 months. (To watch Joseph’s track record, click here) “OCSL's conservative strategy in recent years has ultimately paid off, as the BDC is deploying dry powder into higher-yielding investments. Credit performance remained solid through the MRQ, while fundamentals are encouraging… We believe the BDC has sufficient liquidity to support near-term opportunities and believe the company is positioned to take advantage of the recent economic volatility, which was particularly highlighted by the recent 9% increase in the quarterly distribution... In the longer term, we believe OCSL represents an attractive investment,” Joseph wrote. Overall, OCSL has received 3 recent Buy reviews, making the analyst consensus rating a Strong Buy. The stock is currently trading at $6.66 and its average price target of $7.33 indicates ~10% upside from that level. (See OCSL stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for dividend stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Raymond James: 2 Chip Giants to Buy Now (And 1 to Avoid)

    Semiconductors are one of the modern world’s essential industries, making possible so much of what we rely on or take for granted: internet access, high-speed computers with high-speed memory, even the thermostats that control our air conditioning – there isn’t much, tech-wise, that doesn’t use semiconductor chips. The global semiconductor chip market was valued at over $513 billion in 2019, and despite the worst the pandemic could do, the chip sector rose to $726 billion in 2020. It’s a market based on a near-limitless customer base; it’s estimated that 2.5 billion people own at least one smartphone. That’s 1 in 3 of the total world population, enough to ensure that demand for semiconductor chips will never slacken. And with that background, Raymond James analyst Chris Caso sees two chip giant poised to make gains this year – but one that investors should avoid. Let's take a closer look. Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) The first chip stock we’ll look at, AMD, is consistently ranked among the top 20 largest chip makers – by sales – globally. The company held the fifteenth spot last year, with $9.76 billion in total revenues. That top line was up 45% from 2019, when AMD was ranked eighteenth. AMD’s position in the industry is based on its high-quality products, including microprocessors, motherboard chipsets, and graphics processors. AMD’s Ryzen Mobile 4000 chip was the first 7nm x86 processor on the market. The chip company showed a solid second half in 2020, with revenues in Q3 and Q4 rapidly recovering the 1H20 dip and rising above 2019 level. Earnings in Q4 skyrocketed, growing from Q3’s 32 cents per share to an impressive $1.45 per share. For all of 2020, earnings came in at $2.06, compared to 30 cents for 2019. The strong second half pushed the full-year revenue to a company record, on the strength of expanding demand in the PC, gaming, and data center markets. AMD’s prospects have attracted Raymond James’ Chris Caso, who compares the company favorably to competitor Intel. “We are using the pullback since the start of the year to get involved with AMD, which we expect to be a secular winner due to what we believe to be a durable technical advantage vs. Intel. We think the stock’s pullback has been driven by improved sentiment that Intel will solve their manufacturing challenges, which will reverse AMD’s successes. We’re taking the other side of that view," the 5-star analyst noted. Caso continued, "Nowthat Intel has committed to internal manufacturing, we think it’s unlikely that Intel ever regains a transistor advantage vs. AMD, and the current roadmaps ensure an advantage for AMD/TSMC through at least 2024. In the meantime, we think Street numbers are too low for both server and consoles, putting our base case 2022 EPS estimate of $2.81 12% ahead of the Street, with an upside case to about $3.00." In line with this outlook, Caso initiated coverage of AMD with an Outperform (i.e. Buy) rating, and $100 price target to suggest a 23% one-year upside potential. (To watch Caso’s track record, click here) The Raymond James view is no bullish outlier; AMD has 13 positive reviews on record. These are partly balanced by 5 Holds and 1 Sell, making the analyst consensus rating a Moderate Buy. The share are selling for $81.11, and their $104.44 average price target implies an upside of ~29% for the next 12 months. (See AMD stock analysis on TipRanks) Nvidia Corporation (NVDA) Next up, Nvidia, is another of the chip industry’s giants. Like AMD, Nvidia is slowly rising in the rankings; going by total sales, the company was rated number 10 in 2019 – and number 8 in 2020. Nvidia’s sales last year totaled more than $16 billion, a gain of 53% year-over-year. Nvidia rode to its success on the combination of memory chips – which have a strong market in the data center segment – and graphics processors – which are popular among both hardcore gamers and professional graphic designers. For the most recent quarter, Q4 of fiscal 2021, ending on December 31, Nvidia reported $5 billion in revenue, a company record, and a 61% gain from the year before. EPS rose from $1.53 in the prior Q4 to $2.31 in the current print, a gain of 51%. Full year numbers were strong; the $16.68 billion at the top line was a record, and the EPS, at $6.90, was 53% higher than the previous year. Company management noted the strength of the data center segment, but also pointed out that Nvidia has a growing AI business. The company makes between 5% and 10% of its total sales in the automotive market, and more than half of that is AI-related, in the autonomous vehicle niche. Raymond James’ Chris Caso notes this, too, in his report upgrading his stance on NVDA. “Our call is not really new, as we’ve been positive on NVDA for some time. Our call rather is meant to express our conviction in both the short and long term. In the short term, we think NVDA results will be more dependent on supply than demand given widespread shortages – and we do expect incremental supply as the year progresses…. Our longer term conviction is driven by the fact that NVDA has more shots on goal than anyone else in our coverage, and their success in AI has earned them a permanent seat at the table in both hyperscale and enterprise compute,” Caso opined. Caso bumps his stance up from Outperform to Strong Buy, and sets a price target of $750. At current levels, this indicates room for a 17% one-year upside. NVDA’s strong share appreciation over the past 12 months (115%) has pushed the stock price close to the average price target. Shares are selling for $614.47, with an average target of $670.20 suggesting room for 9% growth. Nonetheless, the stock holds a Strong Buy consensus rating based on 22 Buys and 4 Hold given in recent weeks. (See NVDA stock analysis on TipRanks) Intel Corporation (INTC) The third stock we’re looking at, Intel, is the one that Raymond James says to avoid. This may seem counterintuitive; Intel is, by sales, the world’s largest semiconductor chip maker, with more than $77 billion in annual revenue last year and a leading position in a $720+ billion market. So why does Caso advise caution here? “Intel’s stock has risen of late due to optimism that new leadership from their very capable new CEO will allow them to turn around their manufacturing issues and return to their former dominance. Our Underperform rating reflects not just the risk that Intel won’t reach that goal, but also the pain they will likely endure in pursuit of that goal in terms of capex, lost market share, and a shifting landscape in datacenter that will make the industry less dependent on Intel," Caso explained. The analyst added, "In addition, we’re concerned that demand in the PC market, on which Intel remains highly dependent, has been significantly pulled forward due to the pandemic, and expect an eventual mean reversion – which may unfortunately occur just as Intel needs to ramp investment.” Caso, as noted, rates INTC an Underperform (i.e. Sell), and does not put a price target on it. All in all, the market’s current view on INTC is a mixed bag, indicating uncertainty as to its prospects. The stock has a Hold analyst consensus rating based on 12 Buys, 10 Holds, and 8 Sells. Meanwhile, the $67.68 price target suggests a modest upside potential of nearly 6%. (See INTC stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good chip ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Peloton Stock Fell After Treadmill Warning. Wall Street Sees a Chance to Buy.

    The exercise equipment maker says a regulatory warning about its treadmills was inaccurate. Wall Street analysts remain positive about the outlook.

  • Shanghai exchange hints at sale of global depositary receipts by Chinese companies in Switzerland amid fraying US-China ties

    The Shanghai Stock Exchange will embark on a project that could see the inaugural sale of global depositary receipts (GDRs) in Switzerland by Chinese companies, according to a senior bourse official, amid growing US-China tensions. "We are preparing to make important efforts in Switzerland going forward and we believe that the first batch of the trial will succeed this year," Cai Jianchun, general manager of the Shanghai exchange, said in a panel discussion at the Boao Forum in Hainan. Cai did not elaborate on his statement. The deputy chiefs of the Chinese regulators overseeing the stock market and foreign exchange were in attendance. Do you have questions about the biggest topics and trends from around the world? Get the answers with SCMP Knowledge, our new platform of curated content with explainers, FAQs, analyses and infographics brought to you by our award-winning team. The comment, however, is widely interpreted as a follow-up to a memorandum of understanding between the Shanghai and Swiss exchanges in 2019. The two sides had agreed to study the feasibility of allowing the listing of securities including GDRs on each other's market. Other possible areas of cooperation included digitalisation. Britain's Chancellor Philip Hammond claps during a ceremony for the London-Shanghai Connect project launch in London in June 2019: Photo LSE Group handout alt=Britain's Chancellor Philip Hammond claps during a ceremony for the London-Shanghai Connect project launch in London in June 2019: Photo LSE Group handout> A link-up with the Swiss exchange would be the third cross-border plan by the Shanghai exchange, which is the biggest in Asia based on the 46 trillion yuan (US$7.1 trillion) of stock capitalisation. It is seen as China's continuing effort to open up its markets to foreign investors. The local exchange currently has "stock connect" programmes with Hong Kong and London. The Shanghai-Hong Kong linkage has become a pivotal conduit for two-way flow of capital in and out of mainland China since its inception in 2014. A Shanghai-London connection, however, has progressed more slowly, partly because of diplomatic rows with Britain over Hong Kong, the Covid-19 pandemic and other issues. Companies including Huatai Securities and China Pacific Insurance have sold about US$6 billion worth of GDRs through the link since 2019. Diversifying sources of overseas financing for Chinese companies is critical for Beijing at a time when the US is heightening the scrutiny of auditing results that could lead to the delisting of the nation's biggest technology companies from American exchanges. Many US-traded Chinese companies are hedging the risk by making secondary stock offerings in Hong Kong. The latest is travel and ticketing firm Trip.com, which joins a list that includes Alibaba Group Holding, JD.com and Baidu. Serving technology innovation has been at the top of the agenda of the Shanghai exchange, Cai added during the Boao panel discussion. Since its inception in 2019, 262 companies had raised a combined 340 billion yuan on its Science and Technology Innovation Board, known as the Star Market, through March this year. This article originally appeared in the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the most authoritative voice reporting on China and Asia for more than a century. For more SCMP stories, please explore the SCMP app or visit the SCMP's Facebook and Twitter pages. Copyright © 2021 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved. Copyright (c) 2021. South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.

  • U.S. cannabis producers are now favored by Wall Street analysts, who’ve soured on Canadian companies

    Volatility is a feature of the marijuana sector, where stock prices have pulled back. A new banking bill may give cannabis investors hope.

  • Dogecoin at $50 Billion Makes It Bigger Than Ford and Kraft

    (Bloomberg) -- For a cryptocurrency created as a joke, Dogecoin now finds itself in some serious company.After a 400% rally in the past week, the total value of all circulating Dogecoins in the world is about $50 billion, according to data provider CoinMarketCap.com.That makes it bigger than the market cap of Ford Motor Co. and Kraft Heinz Co. -- and nearly equal to Twitter Inc., the platform where Elon Musk and Mark Cuban have promoted the Shiba Inu-themed meme coin.No one thinks these blue-chip stocks are all that comparable to Dogecoin, a fringe asset with no real purpose beyond being a joke on social media. But the similarity of their market values underscores the boom in cryptocurrencies that’s taken Wall Street by storm.Plumber Buying Doge Shows Retail Investors’ Power in CryptoIt’s all part of the dizzying trajectory for Dogecoin, which has delighted followers of so-called alt coins, but dismayed some crypto enthusiasts who worry that it’s only adding to volatility and detracting from its more useful endeavors, like decentralized finance.Dogecoin prices have rallied recently, with fans rallying behind the #DogeDay hashtag to celebrate April 20, or 4/20, known in cannabis culture as a day for smoking marijuana. Prices were trading just below 40 cents on Tuesday, according to CoinGecko.com.Meanwhile, other cryptocurrencies have been mired in a slump as euphoria from Coinbase Global Inc.’s listing wears off. Bitcoin, the world’s largest token, has fallen for five straight days, back to $55,000.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • The new child tax credit payments are back on track — here's how to plan for them

    The IRS commissioner now says the monthly payments to families will indeed start in July.

  • High-momentum stocks have been losing steam and this could signal a market top

    High-momentum stocks, which are risky at any time of the market cycle, are particularly so in the weeks prior to a bull market top. Stocks that are riding a wave of momentum do not crest in unison with the broad market averages. This is why momentum stocks’ recent behavior is potentially worrisome.

  • Tumbling mortgage rates help put Americans in a borrowing mood

    A mortgage slump is showing signs of a turnaround thanks to the lowest rates since March.

  • Want more money for retirement without a lot of effort? Ask your company about this perk

    Who doesn’t want a little extra ‘free’ money in their retirement accounts? If you have an employer-sponsored retirement account, such as a 401(k) or 403(b), ask your company’s human resources department if there is a company match — then make sure you’re contributing at least as much as you need to take advantage of it. With an employer match, the company is contributing up to a percentage of what the employee puts into her employer-sponsored retirement plan.