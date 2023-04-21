U.S. markets open in 5 hours 11 minutes

Sandvik appoints new Head of Group Communications and Sustainability

PR Newswire
·1 min read

STOCKHOLM, April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandvik has appointed Björn Roodzant as Executive Vice President and Head of Group Communications and Sustainability, effective May 1, 2023. Björn Roodzant, born in 1969, will also be a member of the Sandvik Group Executive Management. He is currently Vice President Group Communication and Brand at Sandvik Group.

"Björn Roodzant has strong leadership skills, a broad expertise in global communications and marketing, and an extensive knowledge of Sandvik. I am confident that he is very well suited to further develop our communications organization and that he will be a strong addition to the Group Executive Management," says Stefan Widing, President and CEO of Sandvik.

Before his current role, Björn Roodzant was Vice President Marketing and Communications at Sandvik Coromant, a division within Sandvik, heading up the global marketing and communications management team. He joined Sandvik Coromant in 2004, and was based in the United States for 6 years between 2007-2013. Björn Roodzant replaces Jessica Alm, who as previously announced is leaving Sandvik for a similar position at Essity.

Stockholm, April 21, 2023

Sandvik AB

For further information, contact:

Louise Tjeder,
VP Investor relations,
phone: +46 (0) 70782 6374

Johannes Hellström,
Press and Media Relations Manager,
phone: +46 (0) 70721 1008

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/208/3755225/2000138.pdf

Sandvik appoints new Head of Group Communications and Sustainability

https://news.cision.com/sandvik/i/bjorn-roodzant,c3169335

Björn Roodzant

 

