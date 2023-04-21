Sandvik appoints new President of Sandvik Manufacturing Solutions

STOCKHOLM, April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandvik has appointed Mattias Nilsson as President of Business Area segment Sandvik Manufacturing Solutions and new member of the Sandvik Group Executive Management, effective May 8, 2023. He is currently Vice President Offer Management and R&D at Sandvik Coromant, where he is also part of the management team.

Mattias Nilsson, born in 1972, joined Sandvik Coromant in 2007. He has extensive leadership experience from the manufacturing industry and a strong track record of developing high-performing operations in areas spanning from R&D and product development to sales and service.

"I am convinced that Mattias Nilsson with his strong leadership skills, deep understanding of the manufacturing industry and broad international experience will be an excellent President of Sandvik Manufacturing Solutions and a great addition to the Group Executive Management," says Stefan Widing, President and CEO of Sandvik.

His broad experience within Sandvik Coromant also includes the position as General Manager of Sales Area South Europe, where he was based in Spain, and the role as Managing Director of the Silent Tools business Sandvik Teeness, based in Norway. He has also been Head of Strategic and Global Account Management. Before joining Sandvik, he spent several years in the banking industry in different positions at Nordea Bank.

Mattias Nilsson replaces Christophe Sut, who as previously announced is leaving Sandvik for the position as CEO of Scanfil.

Stockholm, April 21, 2023

Sandvik AB

For further information, contact:



Louise Tjeder,

VP Investor relations,

phone: +46 (0) 70782 6374



Johannes Hellström,

Press and Media Relations Manager,

phone: +46 (0) 70721 1008

