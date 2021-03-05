U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,759.00
    -6.50 (-0.17%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,842.00
    -36.00 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,418.75
    -36.25 (-0.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,136.20
    -8.30 (-0.39%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    64.45
    +0.62 (+0.97%)
     

  • Gold

    1,691.60
    -9.10 (-0.54%)
     

  • Silver

    25.28
    -0.18 (-0.69%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1967
    -0.0011 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5500
    +0.0800 (+5.44%)
     

  • Vix

    28.57
    +1.90 (+7.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3900
    +0.0007 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    107.9200
    -0.0560 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,236.85
    -4,019.65 (-7.84%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    944.63
    -42.58 (-4.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,650.88
    -24.59 (-0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,359.11
    -571.00 (-1.97%)
     

Sandvik builds manufacturing facility in Changzhou National High-Tech Zone

·2 min read

The Swedish firm is a world leader in the mining and engineering machine manufacturing sector

CHANGZHOU, China, March 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandvik Group, one of the world's leading mining engineering machine manufacturers, is investing USD 15 million to build a new manufacturing facility in Menghe Town, Changzhou National Hi-Tech District, marking an auspicious start for the district's "Year of Major Projects Breakthrough" campaign.

The company logo (PRNewsfoto/Changzhou National Hi-Tech District)
The company logo (PRNewsfoto/Changzhou National Hi-Tech District)

Sandvik Group, founded in 1862, is a global high-tech engineering group based in Sweden, with businesses encompassing mining and rock excavation, metal cutting and material technology, among others. The group's annual sales amounted to approximately 100 billion Swedish kronor.

Due to the strict specifications stipulated for the manufacturing processes, Sandvik required a floor with a load capacity of 30 tons and a 6,000-square-meter testing area outside the plant when selecting the location. To meet this requirement, the Commerce Bureau of Changzhou National High-Tech Zone spent nearly a year looking for a suitable location and finally found the ideal location in Menghe Town. The new factory is expected to be ready for trial production in May and reach its designed capacity in the second half of the year.

Relying on Changzhou's strong support capabilities for the machinery industry, Changzhou National High-Tech District has attracted many known and lesser known market leaders from Northern Europe, including Epiroc, Husqvarna, Habia Cable, Disa and Dinex, each of whom have made investments here. Nordic companies have initiated a clustering effect in the district. In addition, several foreign engineering machinery giants, as among them, Terex from the United States, Bomag from Germany, Haulotte from France, Komatsu from Japan and Hyundai from South Korea, have set up operations in the district, forming a complete engineering machinery industry chain.

Related link: http://cznd.changzhou.gov.cn/

About Changzhou National Hi-Tech District (CND)

Changzhou National Hi-Tech District (CND) is located in the heart of the Yangtze River Delta. There are more than 1,600 foreign-invested companies in CND. Recently, CND is accelerating the development pace and intensifying the efforts on construction of an industrial base, making 2 pillar businesses: equipment manufacturing (precision machinery) and new materials bigger and stronger. The emerging industries consist of new generation of information technology, biomedical, new energy vehicle, photovoltaic and aviation.

SOURCE Changzhou National Hi-Tech District

