Sandvik completes the acquisition of advanced mine optimization software provider Polymathian Industrial Mathematics

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandvik has completed the previously announced acquisition of Polymathian Industrial Mathematics ("Polymathian"), an Australia-based provider of advanced mine optimization software and services. Polymathian will be reported in Digital Mining Technologies, a division within business area Sandvik Mining and Rock Solutions (SMR).

The company's annual revenues per June 2022 were around SEK 100 million. The EBITA margin is approximately 40 percent and impact on Sandvik's earnings per share (excluding PPA) will be accretive.

