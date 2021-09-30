Sandvik completes the acquisition of leading CAM software company CNC Software Inc., creators of Mastercam

SANDVIKEN, Sweden, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandvik has completed the previously announced acquisition of US-based CNC Software Inc., a leading provider of CAD/CAM software solutions for manufacturing industries and the company behind Mastercam, the most widely used Computer Aided Manufacturing (CAM) brand in the industry.

In 2020, the company had revenues of approximately USD 60 million with an EBIT margin of 25-30 percent, and of which the share of recurring revenue was approximately 60 percent.

CNC Software will be reported in the Design & Planning Automation division within Sandvik Manufacturing and Machining Solutions.

Stockholm, September 30, 2021

Sandvik AB

