Sandvik Digital Transformation Strategic Analysis Report 2023: Innovation Programs, Technology Initiatives, Estimated ICT Budget, and Major ICT Contracts

DUBLIN, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sandvik AB - Digital Transformation Strategies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo

This report provides insight into Sandvik's tech activities, including its digital transformation strategies, its innovation programs, its technology initiatives, its estimated ICT budget, and its major ICT contracts.



Sandvik AB (Sandvik) is an engineering company that specializes in material technology and industrial processes. The company's major offerings include metal cutting tools and tooling systems; mining and rock excavation equipment; stainless steel, special alloys, and titanium; furnace products and heating systems; and digital manufacturing solutions.

The company caters to various sectors including aerospace, automotive, construction, general engineering, mining, nuclear power generation, oil and gas, process industry, and renewable energy. The company sells its products through a network of direct sales force and distributors in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia-Pacific.



In September 2018, Sandvik and SSAB launched the SmartSteel Innovation Challenge to develop a solution for traceable steel. Both companies invited researchers, companies, and institutes across the globe to the challenge. A total of 26 teams submitted their proposals, and seven finalists gained the opportunity to pitch their ideas to a jury in Stockholm (Sweden).



In July 2021, Sandvik Mining and Rock Solutions launched a new technology center in Zimbabwe to assist region's mining industry on its digital journey. The technology center will work with local underground hard rock mines focused on technology to improve their productivity and make mines safer and more productive using digital technologies.

Initially, the center implemented OptiMine for monitoring and tracking underground mobile equipment and customer support for MySandvik project.

Story continues

Scope

Sandvik aims to have 60% of its customers utilizing its automated and digital solutions by 2025. Throughout 2022, it worked on automation and developed new functionality for its digital assistant platform, Sandvik Automation Module (SAM), which enables customers to optimize their operations and gain operational insights for improved productivity and performance

Sandvik is embracing digitalization and automation by leveraging big data, analytical tools, robotics, and AI technologies to create new business opportunities and improve business intelligence. The company is focusing on new ways for people to interact with machines and to transfer digital instructions into physical products or equipment, enabling real-time decisions in the machining process. To this extent, Sandvik offers several digitalized solutions and services to optimize its customers' operations pertaining to costs, productivity, and environmental impact

Sandvik worked with IBM to jointly develop an analytics and predictive maintenance solution that uses IBM Watson IoT technology and predictive analytics to better predict and prevent equipment breakdowns

Reasons to Buy

Gain insights into Sandvik's tech operations

Gain insights into its tech strategies and innovation initiatives

Gain insights into its technology themes under focus

Gain insights into various product launches, partnerships, investment, and acquisition strategies

Key Topics Covered:

Overview

Brief information about the company, its business divisions and its financials

Digital Transformation Strategy

A summary of key digital strategies/implementation efforts of the company

Accelerators, Incubators, and Other Innovation Programs

Discusses the company's key strategic units, innovation labs, incubation and accelerator programs dedicated to technology innovation

Technology Focus

Lists the technology themes pertinent to the industry the company operates in and highlights the themes adopted by the company

Technology Initiatives

Discussion about all the technology introductions & partnerships the company has entered

Investment

Brief discussion about the investments made by the company to acquire new technologies

Acquisitions

Brief discussion about the acquisitions by the company

Partnership and Investment Network Map

A bird's eye view of all the partnerships/investments/acquisitions that the company has made in the last 3-5 years

ICT Budget and Contracts

The company's ICT budget segregated into hardware, software, and managed IT services

Key Executives

Lists key executives and Digital Transformation Executives of the company, typically the key decision makers/influencers

Contact the Publisher

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

IBM

CribWise

Medius

Infrakit Cloud

Onshape

JDA Software

Exyn

Resolute Mining

PARC

Boliden

Immensa

Nokia

Rajant Corporation

Siemens

Transval

Tenaris

Oqton

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/r9jf2n



Source: GlobalData

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sandvik-digital-transformation-strategic-analysis-report-2023-innovation-programs-technology-initiatives-estimated-ict-budget-and-major-ict-contracts-301819951.html

SOURCE Research and Markets