Sandvik: Interim Report Third Quarter 2021

·2 min read
In this article:
SANDVIKEN, Sweden, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Third quarter 2021

Continuing operations

  • Order intake SEK 26,292 million (19,909)

  • Organic growth 21% (-11)

  • Total order intake growth, at fixed exchange rates 31% (-12)

  • Revenues SEK 24,826 million (20,145)

  • Organic growth 13% (-11)

  • Total revenue growth, at fixed exchange rates 23% (-13.0)

  • Adjusted EBITA SEK 4,731 million (3,564)

  • Adjusted EBITA margin 19.1% (17.7)

  • Reported EBIT SEK 4,480 million (3,459)

  • Reported EBIT margin 18.0% (17.2)

  • Adjusted EBIT SEK 4,371 million (3,494)

  • Adjusted EBIT margin 17.6% (17.3)

  • Adjusted profit after net financial items SEK 4,437 million (3,436)

  • Profit for the period SEK 3,923 million (3,186)

  • Adjusted profit for the period SEK 3,817 million (2,626)

  • Earnings per share, diluted SEK 3.12 SEK (2.54)

  • Adjusted earnings per share, diluted SEK 3.03 (2.09)

  • Free operating cash flow SEK 3,940 million (4,778)

Additional information may be obtained from Sandvik Investor Relations, phone +46 70 782 63 74 (Louise Tjeder).

A webcast and conference call will be held on October 18, 2021 at 1:00 PM CEST. Information is available at home.sandvik/investors

Stockholm, October 18, 2021
Sandvik Aktiebolag (publ)
Stefan Widing
President and CEO

This information is information that Sandvik AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at about 11.30 AM CEST on October 18, 2021.

