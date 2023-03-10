U.S. markets open in 5 hours 30 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,900.50
    -19.50 (-0.50%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,085.00
    -174.00 (-0.54%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,985.00
    -22.25 (-0.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,813.90
    -13.30 (-0.73%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.12
    -0.60 (-0.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,840.10
    +5.50 (+0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    20.20
    +0.03 (+0.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0595
    +0.0009 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9250
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.27
    +4.16 (+21.77%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1943
    +0.0020 (+0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.6170
    +0.4550 (+0.33%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    19,949.37
    -1,743.78 (-8.04%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    453.53
    -41.72 (-8.42%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,739.00
    -140.98 (-1.79%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,143.97
    -479.18 (-1.67%)
     

Sandvik invests in new load and haul factory in Malaysia to support growing mining BEV market

·1 min read

STOCKHOLM, March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandvik has decided to invest in a new production unit in Malaysia for manufacturing underground loaders and trucks. Equipment production is planned to begin in the fourth quarter of 2023 following factory upgrades and other site improvements. The investment is expected to total SEK 350 million over the coming three years.

The establishment of the new factory will help Sandvik Mining and Rock Solutions to cater to the growing demand for battery-electric vehicles (BEVs) in the mining industry. While the primary focus at the new facility will be BEVs, it will also manufacture conventional loaders and trucks as well as battery cages.

"Malaysia is among the most technologically developed countries in Southeast Asia and has abundant skilled labor, strong local industrial suppliers and reliable infrastructure. Our mining customers in Asia Pacific will enjoy shorter lead times for equipment manufactured to the same Sandvik standards for quality and safety," says Mats Eriksson, President of Sandvik Mining and Rock Solutions.

Stockholm, March 10, 2023

Sandvik AB

For further information, contact:
Louise Tjeder, VP Investor relations, phone: +46 (0) 70782 6374 or Johannes Hellström, Press and Media Relations Manager, phone: +46 (0) 70721 1008.

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/208/3730742/1903437.pdf

Sandvik invests in new load and haul factory in Malaysia to support growing mining BEV market

 

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sandvik-invests-in-new-load-and-haul-factory-in-malaysia-to-support-growing-mining-bev-market-301768744.html

SOURCE Sandvik

