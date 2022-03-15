U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,254.75
    -7.25 (-0.17%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,476.00
    -56.00 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,451.50
    -0.25 (-0.00%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,961.70
    -3.00 (-0.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.95
    -0.49 (-0.51%)
     

  • Gold

    1,920.80
    -8.90 (-0.46%)
     

  • Silver

    25.12
    -0.04 (-0.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0967
    +0.0013 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1600
    +0.0200 (+0.93%)
     

  • Vix

    29.83
    -1.94 (-6.11%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3043
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    118.3460
    +0.0460 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,358.85
    -293.01 (-0.74%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    884.00
    +16.74 (+1.93%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,175.70
    -17.77 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,346.48
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

Sandy Spring Bancorp Announces Pricing of $200 Million Subordinated Debt Offering

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • SASR
Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc.
Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc.

OLNEY, Md., March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ- SASR) (“Sandy Spring Bancorp” or the “Company”), the holding company for Sandy Spring Bank (the “Bank”), today announced that it has priced an underwritten public offering of $200 million aggregate principal amount of its fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes due 2032 (the “Notes”). The Notes will initially bear a fixed interest rate of 3.875% per year. Commencing on March 30, 2027, the Notes will bear interest at a floating rate per annum equal to the benchmark rate (which is expected to be the three-month SOFR rate) plus a spread of 196.5 basis points, payable quarterly in arrears. The offering is expected to close on March 18, 2022, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. The Company plans to use the net proceeds from the Notes offering for general corporate purposes, which include providing capital to support growth, investing in the Bank as regulatory capital, and, to the extent authorized by the board of directors, repurchasing the Company’s common shares.

Piper Sandler & Co. is acting as sole bookrunning manager and Stephens Inc. is acting as co-manager.

Each offering will be made only by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus. Sandy Spring Bancorp has filed a registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-253367) and a preliminary prospectus supplement to the prospectus contained in the registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) for the Notes to which this communication relates. Prospective investors should read the applicable prospectus supplement and base prospectus in the registration statement and other documents Sandy Spring Bancorp has filed or will file with the SEC for more complete information about Sandy Spring Bancorp and the relevant offering. You may obtain these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov. Electronic copies of each preliminary prospectus supplement, when available, and the accompanying base prospectus may be obtained by contacting Piper Sandler & Co. by telephone at (866) 805-4128 or by email at FSG-DCM@psc.com, and by contacting Stephens Inc. by telephone at 1 (800) 643-9691 or by email at fisyndicate@stephens.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of the Notes, in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc., headquartered in Olney, Maryland, is the holding company for Sandy Spring Bank, a premier community bank in the Greater Washington, D.C. region. With over 50 locations, the bank offers a broad range of commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services throughout Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington, D.C. Through its subsidiaries, Rembert Pendleton Jackson, Sandy Spring Insurance Corporation and West Financial Services, Inc., Sandy Spring Bank also offers a comprehensive menu of insurance and wealth management services.

Contact:

Daniel J. Schrider, President & Chief Executive Officer, or
Philip J. Mantua, E.V.P. & Chief Financial Officer
Sandy Spring Bancorp
17801 Georgia Avenue
Olney, Maryland 20832
1-800-399-5919
Email: DSchrider@sandyspringbank.com
PMantua@sandyspringbank.com
Website: www.sandyspringbank.com

Media Contact:
Jen Schell
301-570-8331
jschell@sandyspringbank.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Sandy Spring Bancorp makes forward-looking statements in this press release. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s forward-looking statements are subject to the following principal risks and uncertainties: risks, uncertainties and other factors relating to the COVID-19 pandemic, including the effect of the pandemic on our borrowers and their ability to make payments on their obligations, the effectiveness of vaccination programs, and the effect of remedial actions and stimulus measures adopted by federal, state and local governments; general economic conditions and trends, either nationally or locally; conditions in the securities markets; changes in interest rates; changes in deposit flows, and in the demand for deposit, loan, and investment products and other financial services; changes in real estate values; changes in the quality or composition of the Company’s loan or investment portfolios; changes in competitive pressures among financial institutions or from non-financial institutions; the Company’s ability to retain key members of management; changes in legislation, regulations, and policies; the possibility that any of the anticipated benefits of acquisitions will not be realized or will not be realized within the expected time period; and a variety of other matters which, by their nature, are subject to significant uncertainties. Sandy Spring Bancorp provides greater detail regarding some of these factors in its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, including in the Risk Factors section of that report, and in its other SEC reports. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s forward-looking statements may also be subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those that it may discuss elsewhere in this news release or in its filings with the SEC, accessible on the SEC’s Web site at www.sec.gov.


Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk Recommends Investing In 'Physical Things' - Here Are 3 Physical Assets That Perform Well During High Inflation

    Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk posted in a Twitter thread on Monday advising followers to own “physical things” when inflation is high. In the tweet, Musk said “As a general principle, for those looking for advice from this thread, it is generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies you think make good products, than dollars when inflation is high. I still own & won’t sell my Bitcoin, Ethereum or Doge fwiw.” The biggest takeaway for some followers seems to ha

  • Why Nio Stock Is Firing Up After Morning Slump

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock sank this morning, only to bounce back swiftly, taking investors by surprise. At 10:44 a.m., Nio stock was up 7.3%. Panic selling has gripped the Hong Kong stock market, with institutional investors reportedly dumping stocks aggressively.

  • Amazon, Alphabet, and 8 Other Beaten-Up Growth Stocks Set to Soar

    Growth stocks have been walloped this year. Here are 10 that have more than 30% upside, according to average Wall Street price targets.

  • The 8 worst-performing S&P 500 stocks with the highest ratings are expected to rebound by more than 50% over the next year

    DEEP DIVE Investors don’t need to be told that stocks have been volatile. There’s a market of extremes as Russia’s war in Ukraine continues and investors wait to see what the Federal Open Market Committee does with interest-rate policy March 16.

  • Alibaba Stock: Don’t Catch the Falling Knife, Says JPMorgan

    Amongst a market wide pullback, Alibaba (BABA) stock’s fall from grace over the past year has been one of the more eye-catching developments. The ecommerce giant just can’t seem to catch a break. Covid has reared its ugly head in China again and the prospect of US desisting for Chinese stocks is ever-present. And these developments clamber on top of regulatory clampdowns in China, a slowing economy and Alibaba going heavy on the investment side. Looking for a bright spot? Well, one is hard to fi

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%

    Right now, markets are facing a variety of headline headwinds, with more building up beyond the horizon. The current obstacles are well known: inflation is high, the Russo-Ukraine war, and the Western sanctions on Russia, promise to wreak havoc on international finance and commodities networks, and the US Federal Reserve is expected to start hiking interest rate this week. As if all that weren’t enough, it’s a midterm election year. Both the Democrats and Republicans are maneuvering to find adva

  • Panic Selling Grips Chinese Stocks in Biggest Plunge Since 2008

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks listed in Hong Kong had their worst day since the global financial crisis, as concerns over Beijing’s close relationship with Russia and renewed regulatory risks sparked panic selling.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Challenges Vladimir Putin to ‘Single Combat’ for UkraineUkraine Update: China Seeks to Avoid Russia Sanctions SideswipePutin’s State Media News Is Interrupted: ‘They’re Lying to You’Panic Selling Grips Chinese Stocks in Biggest Plunge Since 2008Pregnan

  • Why Ocugen Stock Is Jumping Today

    What happened Shares of Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) were trading 12% higher as of 11:15 a.m. ET on Tuesday. The company didn't announce any new developments. However, reports of increasing new COVID-19 cases in various parts of the world appear to be fueling investors' optimism about the prospects for COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Rocketed Higher Today

    You can probably thank investment bank Cowen for that. Nvidia's incredible shrinking stock price -- down 25% since the start of this year -- gives investors an opportunity to buy one of the strongest plays on the metaverse on the cheap, argues Cowen in a new report covered by StreetInsider.com today. The metaverse today may be a concept in its infancy.

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Buys Aerospace, China Carmaker; Sells Pharma

    Asset manager Cathie Wood continues to buy and sell stocks amid the market's volatility. Last week, she had choice words about oil prices.

  • Where Will AT&T Be in 1 Year?

    AT&T (NYSE: T) was once considered a solid stock for conservative income investors. AT&T claims that as a slimmed-down company, it will focus on expanding its 5G and broadband networks to keep pace with Verizon and T-Mobile in the telecom market. The market doesn't seem impressed by AT&T's plans so far, but the company recently provided a clearer update during its analyst and investor day on March 11.

  • Oil Prices Tumble Below $100 and Keep Falling. Here’s Why.

    The fall comes amid hopes over cease-fire talks between Russia and Ukraine and as China imposed lockdown restrictions on major manufacturing regions.

  • Investors Sue Vanguard After Target Date Funds’ Big Tax Bill

    The lawsuit says that changes Vanguard made benefited institutional investors, but left individual investors with taxable accounts “holding the tax bag.”

  • Why RLX Technology Stock Is Skyrocketing Today

    Shares of RLX Technology (NYSE: RLX) are soaring in today's trading. After a day of brutal sell-offs yesterday, RLX is benefiting from some rebound momentum. Chinese stocks got hit with their worst daily pullback since 2008 on Monday, but some companies in the category are bouncing back in today's trading.

  • Is Apple stock a great buy on weakness?

    Here's why one asset manager is buying Apple on weakness.

  • Is Costco Ready to Issue a Special Dividend?

    Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) is building up its cash as it continues to post higher sales than before the pandemic and manages to keep costs low enough to increase net income. It's a winning strategy that makes it a cash machine, and it shares its cash with shareholders in the form of dividends and share-repurchase programs. In addition to its regular dividend, which is unexceptional, Costco issues a "special" dividend when the cash box is overflowing.

  • Why Broadcom Stock Just Popped

    What happened After three days of uninterrupted selling -- and one terrifying note from Citigroup -- shares of semiconductors company Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) are bouncing back on Tuesday. As of 1:25 p.

  • Why GlobalFoundries Soared Double Digits Today

    Shares of third-party semiconductor foundry GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ: GFS) were soaring today, up 13.5% as of 2:03 p.m. ET. There wasn't any specific news out of the company today, but it was a good day for technology stocks, which bounced back from a brutal multi-day sell-off. Historically, the semiconductor industry has been known to be cyclical.

  • Hedge Funds Are Selling Palantir Technologies (PLTR) and 9 Other Tech Stocks

    In this article, we discuss Palantir Technologies (PLTR) and 9 other tech stocks that hedge funds are selling. To take a look at some more tech stocks that hedge funds have been offloading in the past few months, go directly to Hedge Funds Are Selling Palantir Technologies (PLTR) and 5 Other Tech Stocks. The technology […]

  • Tesla Raises Prices Across Lineup; Cheapest Model Is $46,990

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. raised prices on all its vehicles after Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said costs were increasing at the companies he runs.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Kyiv Sees ‘Contradictions’ in Russia TalksLuxury Cruise Ship Runs Aground While Leaving Caribbean PortRussia Is Spiraling Toward a $150 Billion Default NightmareUkraine Update: China Seeks to Avoid Russia Sanctions SideswipeElon Musk Challenges Vladimir Putin to ‘Single Combat’ for UkraineThe cheapest Model