Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. to Webcast Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call on October 20, 2022

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc.
·2 min read
Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc.
Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc.

OLNEY, Md., Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: SASR) will announce its third quarter earnings on Thursday, October 20, 2022. The company will hold a conference call that day at 2:00 p.m. (ET) to discuss results and answer questions. The conference call will be webcast live through the Sandy Spring Bank website.  Those who wish to participate in order to ask questions may do so by calling 1- 844-200-6205; please use Access Code: 142064. Those who wish to listen to the call should go to the Investor Relations page of www.sandyspringbank.com and log on 10 minutes ahead of the scheduled start of the call. An internet-based replay will be available on the Investor Relations page of the website until November 3, 2022. A telephone voice replay will also be available during that same time period at 1-866-813-9403. Please use conference number 479150 to access.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc.
Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc., headquartered in Olney, Maryland, is the holding company for Sandy Spring Bank, a premier community bank in the Greater Washington, D.C. region. With over 50 locations, the bank offers a broad range of commercial and retail bankingmortgageprivate banking, and trust services throughout Maryland, Virginia, and Washington, D.C. Through its subsidiaries, Rembert Pendleton Jackson  and West Financial Services, Inc., Sandy Spring Bank also offers a comprehensive menu of wealth management services.

Category: Webcast
Source: Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc.

For additional information or questions, please contact:

 

 

 

Daniel J. Schrider, President & Chief Executive Officer, or

 

Philip J. Mantua, E.V.P. & Chief Financial Officer

 

1-800-399-5919

 

Email:

DSchrider@sandyspringbank.com

 

 

PMantua@sandyspringbank.com

 

 

 

 

Website: www.sandyspringbank.com  
Media Contact:
Jen Schell, Vice President
301-570-8331
jschell@sandyspringbank.com


