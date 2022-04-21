SANDY SPRINGS EARNS “TREE CITIES OF THE WORLD” RECOGNITION

Sandy Springs, Ga., April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The City of Sandy Springs was recognized as a 2021 “Tree City of the World” by the Arbor Day Foundation and Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations.

Sandy Springs earned recognition as a Tree City for the third consecutive year. To earn “Tree Cities of the World” designation, the City demonstrated its commitment by meeting five program standards: establish responsibility for the care of trees, set rules to govern the management of forests and trees, maintain an updated inventory or assessment of local tree resources, allocate resources for a tree management plan, and hold an annual celebration of trees to educate residents.

“This is a tremendous honor for the City of Sandy Springs,” Mayor Rusty Paul said. “Once again, this recognition is a testament to the City’s legendary tree canopy, and people often describe Sandy Springs as the city where skyscrapers rise from a forest of serene scenic beauty.”

According to a tree canopy assessment performed using imagery from the 2019 U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agriculture Imagery Program, Sandy Springs is 57% to 60% tree covered.

The Arbor Day Foundation is the world's largest nonprofit membership organization dedicated to planting trees. The Food and Agriculture Organization is a specialized agency of the United Nations that leads international efforts to defeat hunger. Both organizations came together in 2019 to found Tree Cities of the World. The program is a global effort to recognize cities and towns committed to ensuring that their urban forests and trees are properly maintained, sustainably managed, and duly celebrated.

