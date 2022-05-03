U.S. markets close in 6 hours 1 minute

  • S&P 500

    4,164.63
    +9.25 (+0.22%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,037.80
    -23.70 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,567.00
    +30.99 (+0.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,883.10
    +0.18 (+0.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.21
    -0.96 (-0.91%)
     

  • Gold

    1,869.00
    +5.40 (+0.29%)
     

  • Silver

    22.71
    +0.13 (+0.56%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0559
    +0.0050 (+0.48%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9300
    -0.0660 (-2.20%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2540
    +0.0051 (+0.41%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.8490
    -0.3320 (-0.26%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,354.52
    -615.78 (-1.58%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.60
    -3.64 (-0.41%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,522.71
    -21.84 (-0.29%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,818.53
    -29.37 (-0.11%)
     

SANEXEN SELECTED FOR MAJOR RESIDUAL WASTE MANAGEMENT PROJECT IN NORTHERN QUÉBEC

·3 min read

MONTRÉAL, May 3, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - SANEXEN Environmental Services Inc. ("SANEXEN"), a subsidiary of LOGISTEC Corporation, in collaboration with its affiliate Avataani Environmental Services Inc. ("Avataani"), has been awarded a two-year contract by the Kativik Regional Government to revalorize an estimated 4,000 tonnes of metallic residual materials from the Northern community of Kangirsuk. This project is part of Nunavik's major Residual Materials Management Plan, which aims to contribute to a green economy and a more sustainable future for local Inuit communities.

SANEXEN SELECTED FOR MAJOR RESIDUAL WASTE MANAGEMENT PROJECT IN NORTHERN QU&#xc9;BEC (CNW Group/Logistec Corporation - Communications)
SANEXEN SELECTED FOR MAJOR RESIDUAL WASTE MANAGEMENT PROJECT IN NORTHERN QUÉBEC (CNW Group/Logistec Corporation - Communications)

Under the contract, SANEXEN and Avataani will remove all metal waste from the municipal landfill and the community. The waste materials will be segregated, compacted on-site, prepared for marine transport and shipped safely to an authorized recycling facility. This project will be carried out for the Kativik Regional Government, in collaboration with the Public Works department of the northern village of Kangirsuk.

"For over 20 years, we have been actively participating in the decontamination of the fragile Arctic environment with our Inuit partners. After removing over 3,300 drums of hazardous waste from 13 communities, SANEXEN and Avataani are pleased to be involved in this new phase of the important management and clean-up efforts in Nunavik communities", stated Benoit Dion, Senior Director, Business Development at SANEXEN and member of the Board of Directors of Avataani. "We are proud to be a part of this important milestone, which is only the beginning of a much larger endeavor."

The northern villages of Nunavik currently generate close to 122,000 m3 of residual materials annually. Almost all of this waste ends up in local landfills, where they are either burned or stored. The Nunavik Residual Materials Management Plan aims at improving the local knowledge of residual materials management, fostering management methods applicable in Nunavik in line with sustainable development concepts, delivering regional support to northern villages' green initiatives and management costs at levels that are economically and socially acceptable.

"Our team is excited to support the Kativik Regional Government in their mission to eliminate waste and maximize value through the sound management of the region's residual materials," reinforced Jean-François Bolduc, President of LOGISTEC Environmental Services Inc. and SANEXEN. "Northern Québec faces many challenges and is focused on achieving the goals of the Climate Change Action Plan and of the Québec Energy Strategy. Our local team at Avataani, supported by our experts across our network, is ready to build on our longstanding partnership to tackle these important challenges."

About SANEXEN

SANEXEN Environmental Services Inc., a member of the LOGISTEC family, is a leading provider of environmental solutions for the past 35 years. With its key business lines – Site Remediation, Major Projects, Infrastructure, Soil and Materials Management and Water Technologies – SANEXEN continues to deliver creative and customized solutions to industrial, municipal and governmental customers and partners. SANEXEN's expert environmental engineers and scientists combined with their in-house research and development teams continue to explore and implement new technologies to address the ever-evolving environmental issues the world faces today.

About Avataani

Avataani is an Inuit contractor and consulting firm specializing in site assessment and remediation, risk assessment, hazardous waste management, air quality, and training. The firm also provides specialized equipment and products used in the management of hazardous materials. Avataani is a partnership between Avataa Explorations & Logistics Inc. and SANEXEN. Its multidisciplinary team of environmental professionals and technicians has carried out thousands of projects across Canada, and hundreds across Canada's North.

About LOGISTEC Corporation

LOGISTEC Corporation is based in Montréal (QC) and provides specialized services in both the marine and environmental industries. Marine services are offered in the areas of bulk, break-bulk and container cargo handling in 54 ports and 80 terminals across North America. LOGISTEC also offers marine transportation services geared primarily to the Arctic coastal trade, as well as marine agency services to foreign shipowners and operators serving the Canadian market. Environmental services are offered through its subsidiaries LOGISTEC Environmental Services Inc.

SOURCE Logistec Corporation - Communications

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2022/03/c6533.html

Recommended Stories

  • Gunvor, Energy Transfer Sign 20-Year LNG Deal for U.S. Project

    (Bloomberg) -- Energy Transfer LP signed a 20-year agreement to supply liquefied natural gas to commodity trader Gunvor Group Ltd., another step forward for the pipeline operator’s long-stalled Lake Charles LNG project in Louisiana.Most Read from BloombergBiggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Selling BillionsCiti Says Trader Made Error Behind Flash Crash in Europe StocksEnd of Easy Money Brings a $410 Billion Global Financial ShockUkraine Latest: Johnson to Evoke Wartime History in SpeechD

  • Is PLUG Stock A Buy Now Amid Report Biden's Climate Proposals Could Be Revived?

    Hydrogen fuel cell maker Plug Power sees 2022 revenue surging 80% year over year to up to $925 million. Is PLUG stock a buy now?

  • Demand for U.S. natural gas has never been higher. So why is production slowing?

    Natural gas production in one of the country's largest gas fields is starting to decline at the worst possible time.

  • How the Biden administration is helping to boost domestic battery manufacturing

    David Howell, acting director at the Department of Energy's Office of Manufacturing and Energy Supply Chains, discusses the Biden administration providing $3.1 billlion towards the U.S. battery shortage.

  • Medical Properties Trust plans new Liberty Park headquarters

    Medical Properties Trust plans to start construction this year for a new headquarters in the Liberty Park development, according to the company’s inaugural corporate responsibility report.

  • Tesla and Musk May Have an Opportunity to Outrun Rivals

    Like the entire automotive sector, Tesla faces a shortage of chips and a surge in raw-materials prices.

  • This Under-the-Radar Solar Stock Is Growing Fast

    Global renewable energy consumption is expected to more than double by 2050, with solar energy contributing a sizable chunk of this growth. In the first quarter of 2022, JinkoSolar's module shipments grew 76%, while total shipments grew 56.7% year over year. JinkoSolar sells solar wafers, cells, and complete modules.

  • Stellantis to spend $3.6 billion upgrading Windsor, Brampton plants

    The federal and provincial governments will pitch in more than $1 billion towards the investment.

  • HydroGreen Recognized in Fast Company's 2022 World Changing Ideas Awards

    The winners of Fast Company's 2022 World Changing Ideas Awards were announced today, and CubicFarm® Systems Corp. ("CubicFarms" or the "Company") (TSX: CUB), a leading local chain agricultural technology company, received an honourable mention for its HydroGreen technology in the Best World Changing Idea – North America category.

  • Europe's Engie Buys More U.S. LNG With Green Credentials

    (Bloomberg) -- NextDecade Corp. gained the most in more than two weeks after French utility Engie SA agreed to buy liquefied natural gas from its proposed export terminal in Texas. Most Read from BloombergBiggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Selling BillionsEnd of Easy Money Brings a $410 Billion Global Financial ShockCiti Says Trader Made Error Behind Flash Crash in Europe StocksDip Buyers Save the Day as Stocks Finish Higher: Markets WrapUkraine Latest: Johnson to Evoke ‘Finest Hour’ in

  • Bitcoin Miners Are Not Polluters Industry Group Tells EPA

    Several industry leaders have responded to a letter from U.S. lawmakers to the Environmental Protection Agency regarding the environmental impacts of Bitcoin and crypto mining.

  • How UK town entirely powered by local organic matter could have answers to energy crisis

    Locally produced renewables ‘key’ to helping energy crisis, Tory MP says

  • Human remains found in barrel as Lake Mead drops to historic low amid drought

    The person was likely killed in the 1980s based on items found in the barrel, Las Vegas police said.

  • Visitors to Peggy's Cove unfazed by warnings despite recent death

    A recent death at Peggy's Cove in Nova Scotia prompted warnings from officials, but not everyone is heeding them.

  • China-reliant Gabon finds oil-free, green future in its forests

    Most countries sent their finance ministers and central bank governors to the IMF's spring meetings in Washington, but Gabon - the tiny country on the west coast of Central Africa - sent its environment minister. "They said this has never happened before. Gabon is just different," said Lee White, whose portfolio includes forests, oceans and climate change, after the meetings. "We spent a lot of time talking about climate financing." With more than 60 per cent of its revenues coming from oil and

  • Ukraine war: A wake-up call for India - the world's biggest cooking oil importer

    India's addiction to imported cooking oils gets a jolt because of the war in Ukraine.

  • New Mexico wildfire doubles in size, more towns evacuated

    High winds are expected to spread the fire even further over the next few days

  • Rivian Gets Support From Georgia for New Manufacturing Plant

    Rivian is putting its second manufacturing plant in the state; its first is in Illinois. “Rivian is a historic win for Georgia, not only putting our great state at the forefront of the electric-vehicle revolution, but also a significant win for the four-county [area],” said Georgia Department of Economic Development Commissioner Pat Wilson in a news release. Money Georgia plans to spend includes allocations for site improvements as well as employee training.

  • Drone video captures the moment a tornado touched down in Kansas

    Days after a powerful tornado tore through Andover, Kansas, residents have begun to pick up the pieces, and startling new imagery of the twister in all its fury has emerged. More than 1,000 buildings were destroyed in the Wichita suburb, but just four people were injured by the weather disaster, according to officials. The National Weather Service (NWS) said the tornado, which was on the ground for 21 minutes, carved a 13-mile-long path of destruction and was rated an EF3 with maximum wind speed

  • Tornado Forms Amid Multiple Weather Warnings in Fort Stockton, Texas

    A powerful tornado touched down near Fort Stockton, Texas, amid multiple weather warnings on May 1.National Weather Service in Midland, Texas, confirmed a tornado struck north of Fork Stockton on Sunday, as a number of severe thunderstorms raged across the region.The National Weather Service urged residents living in the path of the tornado to seek shelter immediately. It also forecasted possible tennis ball-sized hail, torrential rain and damaging winds in the area.Storm chaser Clinton Hendricks filmed a video that depicts the lifecycle of a tornado which hit northeast of Fort Stockton, Texas, on May 1. Credit: Clinton Hendricks via Storyful