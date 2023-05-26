Sanford (NZSE:SAN) Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend

Sanford Limited (NZSE:SAN) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 4 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. Thus, you can purchase Sanford's shares before the 31st of May in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 9th of June.

The company's next dividend payment will be NZ$0.071 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of NZ$0.10 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Sanford stock has a trailing yield of around 2.4% on the current share price of NZ$4.16. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Sanford is paying out just 15% of its profit after tax, which is comfortably low and leaves plenty of breathing room in the case of adverse events. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. Over the last year it paid out 70% of its free cash flow as dividends, within the usual range for most companies.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. Fortunately for readers, Sanford's earnings per share have been growing at 10% a year for the past five years. Sanford is paying out a bit over half its earnings, which suggests the company is striking a balance between reinvesting in growth, and paying dividends. Given the quick rate of earnings per share growth and current level of payout, there may be a chance of further dividend increases in the future.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Sanford has seen its dividend decline 8.0% per annum on average over the past 10 years, which is not great to see. It's unusual to see earnings per share increasing at the same time as dividends per share have been in decline. We'd hope it's because the company is reinvesting heavily in its business, but it could also suggest business is lumpy.

The Bottom Line

Has Sanford got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Earnings per share have grown at a nice rate in recent times and over the last year, Sanford paid out less than half its earnings and a bit over half its free cash flow. It's a promising combination that should mark this company worthy of closer attention.

So while Sanford looks good from a dividend perspective, it's always worthwhile being up to date with the risks involved in this stock. For example - Sanford has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

