Sanford (NZSE:SAN) Might Be Having Difficulty Using Its Capital Effectively

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think Sanford (NZSE:SAN) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Sanford is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.034 = NZ$31m ÷ (NZ$1.1b - NZ$180m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Therefore, Sanford has an ROCE of 3.4%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Food industry average of 16%.

NZSE:SAN Return on Capital Employed January 14th 2024

In the above chart we have measured Sanford's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Sanford here for free.

The Trend Of ROCE

In terms of Sanford's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 9.4%, but since then they've fallen to 3.4%. Meanwhile, the business is utilizing more capital but this hasn't moved the needle much in terms of sales in the past 12 months, so this could reflect longer term investments. It may take some time before the company starts to see any change in earnings from these investments.

The Bottom Line

To conclude, we've found that Sanford is reinvesting in the business, but returns have been falling. And investors appear hesitant that the trends will pick up because the stock has fallen 33% in the last five years. All in all, the inherent trends aren't typical of multi-baggers, so if that's what you're after, we think you might have more luck elsewhere.

On a separate note, we've found 2 warning signs for Sanford you'll probably want to know about.

