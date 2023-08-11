Sang Lee Bought 1.4% More Shares In PCB Bancorp

Potential PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) shareholders may wish to note that the Independent Chairman of the Board, Sang Lee, recently bought US$309k worth of stock, paying US$16.10 for each share. Although the purchase only increased their holding by 1.4%, it is still a solid purchase in our view.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At PCB Bancorp

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the insider, Sarah Jun, sold US$406k worth of shares at a price of US$18.45 per share. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$16.02). So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 144.64k shares worth US$2.5m. But insiders sold 41.46k shares worth US$765k. Overall, PCB Bancorp insiders were net buyers during the last year. The average buy price was around US$17.05. These transactions suggest that insiders have considered the current price attractive. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership Of PCB Bancorp

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that PCB Bancorp insiders own 20% of the company, worth about US$46m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At PCB Bancorp Tell Us?

It is good to see recent purchasing. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. Insiders likely see value in PCB Bancorp shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. To that end, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with PCB Bancorp (including 1 which is a bit concerning).

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

