Sanger Sequencing Market to Perceive Notable Growth of USD 7.47 Billion by 2029, Size, Share, Trends, Demand, Growth, Market Potential and Competitive Outlook

SYDNEY, April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- " Sanger Sequencing Market " is the title of a new report from Data Bridge Market Research. Key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segments, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and competitive environment are all dissected in detail in the research. By using an outstanding Sanger Sequencing market report, the general market conditions, existing trends, and tendencies in the Sanger Sequencing industry can be unearthed. It helps businesses obtain granular level clarity on current business trends and expected future developments. This market research report acts as a valued source of information with which businesses can achieve a telescopic view of the current market trends, consumer demands and preferences, market situations, opportunities, and market status. Moreover, the Sanger Sequencing market report puts forth a thorough overview of the market where it identifies industry trends, determines brand awareness and influence, provides industry insights, and offers competitive intelligence.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the sanger sequencing market which was USD 1.92 billion in 2021, would rocket up to USD 7.47 billion by 2029, and is expected to undergo a CAGR of 18.50% during the forecast period 2022 to 2029. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team also includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.

The sanger technique of DNA sequencing relies on the random incorporation of chain-terminating dideoxynucleotides by DNA polymerase during in vitro DNA replication and uses electrophoresis. However, for smaller-scale initiatives and for validating the outcomes of deep sequencing, the sanger approach is still widely used. It can still create DNA sequence reads of more than 500 nucleotides and maintain accuracy levels around 99.99 percent, giving it an edge over short-read sequencing methods (like Illumina).

An oligonucleotide sequencing primer that binds to the DNA next to the region of interest is used in Sanger sequencing to focus on a particular area of the template DNA. W Sanger sequencing uses chemical replicas of the four DNA nucleotides to determine the sequence. Dideoxyribonucleotides (ddNTPs) are these analogues, which lack the 3' hydroxyl group necessary for the 5' to 3' elongation of a DNA polynucleotide chain.

Opportunities

A number of factors, including growing demand for affordable genotyping services, declining sequencing rates, technological advancements, and the growing need for pharmacogenomics in the development and advancement of medications, the Sanger sequencing market is predicted to grow at a healthy rate.

The Sanger Sequencing Market is Dominated by Firms Such as

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (U.S.)

Source BioScience (U.K.)

GenScript (U.S.)

LGC Limited (U.K.)

CeMIA (U.S.),

Quintara Biosciences (U.S.)

GenHunter Corporation (U.S.)

GENEWIZ (U.S.), Nucleics (U.K.)

SciGenom Labs Pvt. Ltd (India)

Microsynth AG (Switzerland)

Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg)

LGC Limited (U.K.)

Fasteris SA (Switzerland)

StarSEQ GmbH (Germany)

Key Market Segments Covered in Sanger Sequencing Industry Research

Application

Diagnostics

Cancer

Reproductive Health

Personalized Medicine

Forensics

Others

Sequencing

Shotgun Sequencing

Targeted Gene Sequencing

Others

Laboratory

Wet Labs

Dry Labs

Research

In-House

Outsourced

End Use

Academic

Government Research Institutes

Pharmaceutical Companies

Biotechnology Companies

Hospitals

Clinics

Key Industry Drivers:

Technological advancements

The market for Sanger's sequencing services is expanding due to technological developments in sequencing methods, benefits of Sanger's sequencing, and an increase in genome mapping initiatives. Additionally, sequencing applications and R&D expenditure boost have added to the market's expansion.

Research and development (R&D) activities

The increased attention that vendors are paying to developing economies like China, India, and Southeast Asia is anticipated to promote market expansion. The market is expected to experience significant growth in the near future as a result of rising R&D spending and a boom in sanger sequencing applications.

Rise in genetic illness

The expanding use of genetic testing on vertebrates and plants, other factors influencing the market's growth include the rising prevalence and familiarity of genetic illnesses and tailored medicine. During the forecast period of 2022 to 2029, a few factors have the potential to propel market expansion.

Sanger Sequencing Market Regional Analysis/Insights:

The countries covered in the sanger sequencing market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America

North America dominates the sanger sequencing market due to the rising number of geriatric population and innovative medical technology adoption

Asia-Pacific (APAC) predicted to observe notable germination in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029, due to an expansion in research and development expenditure and a rise in the utilization of Sanger sequencing

Core Objective of Sanger Sequencing Market:

Every firm in the Sanger Sequencing market has objectives but this market research report focus on the crucial objectives, so you can analysis about competition, future market, new products, and informative data that can raise your sales volume exponentially.

Sanger Sequencing Industry Size and growth rate factors.

Important changes in the future Sanger Sequencing Market.

Top worldwide competitors of the Market.

Scope and product outlook of Sanger Sequencing Market.

Developing regions with potential growth in the future.

Tough Challenges and risk faced in the Market.

Global Sanger Sequencing top players' profile and sales statistics.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Executive Summary Premium Insights Global Sanger Sequencing Market : Regulations Market Overview Global Sanger Sequencing Market, By Application Global Sanger Sequencing Market, By Sequencing Global Sanger Sequencing Market, By Laboratory Global Sanger Sequencing Market, By Research Global Sanger Sequencing Market, By End User Global Sanger Sequencing Market, By Region Global Sanger Sequencing Market: Company Landscape SWOT Analyses Company Profile Questionnaires Related Reports

