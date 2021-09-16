U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,482.00
    +0.25 (+0.01%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,813.00
    -6.00 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,509.50
    +5.50 (+0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,224.60
    -5.20 (-0.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.72
    +0.11 (+0.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,796.60
    +1.80 (+0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    23.95
    +0.15 (+0.63%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1822
    -0.0004 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3040
    +0.0270 (+2.11%)
     

  • Vix

    18.18
    -1.28 (-6.58%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3841
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.2800
    -0.0800 (-0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,891.10
    +662.01 (+1.40%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,230.64
    +33.42 (+2.79%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,016.49
    -17.57 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,348.95
    -162.76 (-0.53%)
     

Sangfor Releases Extended Detection, Defense and Response (XDDR) Application Containment

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

HONG KONG, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sangfor Technologies (300454.SZ) announced the release of their long-awaited extended protection solution, XDDR Application Containment. Based on Sangfor's XDDR security framework, Application Containment allows the network and endpoints (both on-premise or in-cloud) to work together to identify, control, and report on all applications running on endpoints, or using the network to communicate. Sangfor's XDDR provides an integrated solution that protects against ransomware, malware, APTs, phishing websites and email, and potentially malicious applications.

The Most Powerful Application Containment Solution
The Most Powerful Application Containment Solution

Controlling and enforcing internet access policies in the workplace has not been easy. Employees want access to the internet for personal use as well as their work, making overly restrictive security solutions difficult to implement and maintain. Organizations deploy proxy servers to control access to the internet and external applications. This access control is necessary to maintain productivity, ensure users do not access malicious sites and unknowingly download malware, and to maximize bandwidth utilization for critical business applications. Many users employ VPN (virtual private network) technology, anonymous browsers, and other proxy avoidance applications to bypass organizational security and content filtering policies enforced by the proxy servers. Sangfor XDDR Application Containment solutions enable the organization to quickly create Proxy Avoidance Protection policies for blocking usage of proxy avoidance tools and applications on the endpoint.

Sangfor's NGAF (Next Generation Application Firewall), IAG (Internet Access Gateway) and Endpoint Secure products work cohesively to provide real-time visualization of all application communication throughout the entire network, quickly identifying proxy avoidance traffic. Proxy Avoidance Protection policies can quickly be built on the NGAF or IAG from Sangfor's extensive library of anti-proxy and proxy avoidance applications. These policies are then deployed by Endpoint Secure to block or monitor anti-proxy applications.

Organizations can also create whitelists and blacklists of applications in Application Containment. This gives administrators granular control of applications running on PCs, laptops, and servers to prevent installation of malware and ransomware, especially with users working from home, to prevent infection of corporate, enterprise, or organizational networks, resources, and critical assets. Peripheral Control manages access to connected USB devices to prevent data leakage.

Traditional extended detection and response (XDR) is network security technology designed to provide increased visibility, analysis functions and response to cyber-threats in the network, cloud, applications, and endpoints. XDR is positioned as the most sophisticated technology available but tends to be more marketing hype than reality, having been developed as the progression of EDR, or endpoint detection and response, to work with non-integrated network security products. Unlike XDR products, Sangfor XDDR Application Containment is the only true solution where network and endpoint work together to identify, control, and report on both allowed and malicious applications running on endpoints and communicating across the network. Sangfor NGAF, IAG and Endpoint Secure coordinate responses so Application Containment can provide real-time blocking and monitoring of unapproved or malicious applications.

Control can be regained from rogue applications delivered by ransomware, malware and APTs that users bring into networks. Sangfor Application Containment blocks the bypassing of internet access controls and prevents users from bringing them in again.

For more information on Sangfor XDDR, or Sangfor's entire suite of interconnected and intuitive security and cloud solutions, visit www.sangfor.com today.

About Sangfor Technologies

Sangfor Technologies is a leading global vendor of IT infrastructure and security solutions, specializing in Cloud Computing & Network Security with a wide range of products & services including Hyper-Converged Infrastructure, Virtual Desktop Infrastructure, Next-Generation Firewall, Internet Access Gateway, Endpoint Protection, Ransomware Protection, Managed Detection and Response, WAN Optimization, SD-WAN, and many others.

Sangfor takes customers' business needs and user experience seriously, placing them at the heart of our corporate strategy. Constant innovation and commitment to creating value for our customers help them achieve sustainable growth. Established in 2000, Sangfor currently has 7,500 + employees with more than 60 branch offices globally in exciting locations like Hong Kong, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Singapore, Philippines, Vietnam, Myanmar, Pakistan, UAE, Italy, Spain and the USA.

Media Contact:
Sunny Sun
+86-755-8656 0605
marketing@sangfor.com

SOURCE Sangfor Technologies

Recommended Stories

  • 100 smart contracts in first 24 hours as Alonzo goes live on Cardano

    Cardano finally completed the much-anticipated Alonzo Hard Fork on Sunday, delivering smart contract capability to the network.

  • Amazon Loss of Executive to Microsoft Sets Up Potential Clash

    (Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. said it has hired a former Amazon.com Inc. cloud executive to run its cybersecurity operations, potentially setting in motion a legal battle between the two tech giants.Charlie Bell, who long reported to former Amazon Web Services chief Andy Jassy and oversaw the engineering teams working on AWS’s main software services, will become an executive vice president reporting to Microsoft Chief Executive Officer Satya Nadella. “Cybersecurity is one of the most challengin

  • Apple's iPhone 13 Event: Everything you need to know

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley recaps yesterday's Apple event and summarizes his thoughts on the new products.&nbsp;

  • $1b of Ethereum has now been burned since inception of EIP-1559 upgrade

    More than $1bn worth of Ethereum has now been burned since the inception of network upgrade EIP-1559 amid increased demand for the asset and rising competition from rival Layer-1 blockchains. According to data from EthBurned and UltraSound.

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Buy And Watch: Demand Grows For Next-Gen Security

    The best cybersecurity stocks to own is changing amid a shift to remote work and cloud security. Now ransomware attacks are impacting budgets.

  • AMD Set to Soar After Xilinx Acquisition

    Advanced Micro Devices, the chip maker long seen as an underdog to rival Intel doesn’t get enough credit for a strategy that is now giving Intel some serious competition. When AMD does complete the deal, Cordisco expects AMD to generate about $35 billion of sales by 2024. More importantly, AMDs data center revenue could double this year and hit about $12 billion in 2024, Cordisco said.

  • 2 Reasons to Bet on a Turnaround at Intel

    Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) has been consistently taking market share away from Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) in the x86 central processing unit (CPU) market recently. AMD's x86 CPU share hit a 14-year high in the second quarter of 2021, thanks to the company's manufacturing technology advantage. This has helped the company offer robust computing performance at aggressive prices, forcing Intel to resort to price cuts in order to attract customers.

  • Cisco forecasts growth from software shift, but chip prices pressure profits

    Cisco Systems Inc on Wednesday forecast that within four years, about half its revenue will come from software and other recurring sales, but its chief financial officer told Reuters high chip prices in its hardware business will keep pressuring overall profits. Cisco is the biggest maker of networking gear for data centers and corporate campuses, but it is shifting toward selling recurring subscriptions for software such as its WebEx collaboration service and cybersecurity services. At an event with Wall Street analysts, Cisco said it believes the portion of its revenue coming from subscriptions will rise from 44% notched for its fiscal 2021 ended July 31 to 50% by fiscal 2025.

  • 3 E-Commerce Stocks That Have Killer Advantages

    Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) killer advantage is Amazon Web Services (AWS), which controlled 31% of the world's cloud infrastructure market in the second quarter of 2021, according to Canalys. AWS generated just 13% of Amazon's sales in the first half of 2021, but it raked in 50% of the company's operating profits. In other words, Amazon subsidizes the expansion of its lower-margin retail business with AWS' higher-margin cloud revenue.

  • Apple iPhone 13, Carrier Promotions Seen Driving Consumers To 5G

    Apple's iPhone 13 unveiling underwhelmed investors, but the new handsets should be enough to keep the momentum going for the 5G upgrade cycle.

  • Cisco projects growth of 5% to 7% over next four fiscal years as software sales continue to climb

    The network-equipment maker, which historically has gleaned most of its revenue from hardware such as expensive switches and routers that buttress computer networks, also predicted sales from subscriptions will account for half of Cisco’s revenue by fiscal 2025.

  • Apple is relying on the iPhone 13’s new cameras to power record sales

    Apple's latest iPhones have significantly upgraded cameras, and Apple is banking on that to propel major sales.

  • Founder Says Huawei ‘More United Than Ever’ After U.S. Blacklist

    (Bloomberg) -- Huawei Technologies Co. has gained strength through the years of U.S. sanctions and is ready to pay more for talent, aiming to lead the race in next-generation telecom technologies after 5G, founder and Chief Executive Officer Ren Zhengfei said.In an internal talk last month, Ren dismissed the notion that the U.S. blacklist has defeated the Chinese telecommunications giant. “There has been no chaos within the company,” the 76-year-old said, according to a transcript of the convers

  • Here's everything you need to know from the Apple Event

    Tom Forte, D.A. Davidson Managing Director & Senior Research Analyst, highlights the big announcements from Apple's event, including the unveiling of the new iPhone 13.

  • Apple’s iPhone 13 Doesn’t Appear to Be Satellite Compatible. Why Globalstar Stock Tumbled.

    Reports that the new iPhone had chips for connecting to satellites helped push shares of Globalstar higher. Now it's tumbling.

  • Why Apple’s new 5G adoption is the draw for new consumers

    Tech Analyst Rene Ritchie&nbsp;joins Yahoo Finance to discuss yesterday’s Apple event, which unveiled a slew of new Apple products coming to market, such as the iPhone 13, and what the rollout of these new innovative products could mean for Apple shares after a lukewarm reception.

  • 3 Top Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now

    There's no use introducing a company with close to a $2.5 trillion market capitalization and a smartphone that claimed 64% market share in the United States. As it introduces a new lineup of phones, tablets, and accessories this week, everyone knows the company is a powerhouse. According to a survey from mobile phone site sellcell.com, the iPhone 12 boosted the company's brand loyalty to 92%.

  • Fintech Startup Pagaya Reaches $9 Billion SPAC Deal to Go Public

    Pagaya is combining with the SPAC EJF Acquisition and uses artificial intelligence to improve lending and other financial processes.

  • Former AWS veteran Charlie Bell to head cybersecurity ops at Microsoft

    Bell, who will start as an executive vice president, indicated in a LinkedIn post that his role will include dealing with digital fraud, ransomware attacks and with public exposure of private data. Bell's appointment comes at a time when Microsoft has been hit hard in terms of cybersecurity shortcomings.

  • Apple issues urgent iPhone software update to patch apparent security flaw

    Apple released a critical software patch to fix a security vulnerability that researchers said could allow hackers to directly infect iPhones and other Apple devices without any user action. CBS Los Angeles reports.