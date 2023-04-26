Sangoma Announces Date of Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results and Conference Call

Sangoma Technologies Corporation

MARKHAM, Ontario, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sangoma Technologies Corporation (TSX: STC; Nasdaq: SANG) (“Sangoma” or the “Company”), a trusted leader in delivering cloud-based Communications as a Service solutions for companies of all sizes, today announced that it expects to release its third quarter fiscal year 2023 results after markets close on Thursday May 11, 2023.



In addition, the Company will host a conference call on Thursday May 11, 2023 at 5:30 PM Eastern Time to discuss the results. The dial-in number for the call is 1-800-319-4610 (International 1-604-638-5340). Participants are requested to dial in 5 minutes before the scheduled start time and ask to join the Sangoma call.

About Sangoma Technologies Corporation

Sangoma Technologies is a trusted leader in delivering value-based Communications as a Service (CaaS) solutions for businesses of all sizes. Sangoma simplifies communications by providing businesses with the industry’s most comprehensive suite of cloud-native communications solutions, which work together seamlessly to streamline business processes. Sangoma provides businesses with a complete solution, including cloud software, endpoints, and connectivity – all delivered and supported by Sangoma’s expert team. One provider and one contact ease vendor management and save time. For more information, visit www.sangoma.com.

Sangoma Technologies Corporation

Larry Stock

Chief Financial Officer

investorrelations@sangoma.com





