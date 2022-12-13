U.S. markets closed

Sangoma Technologies Corporation Announces Voting Results from its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

·3 min read
TORONTO, Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sangoma Technologies Corporation (TSX: STC; NASDAQ: SANG) (“Sangoma” or the “Company”) announced today the results of voting at its annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on December 13, 2022 (the “Meeting”).

Each of the five nominees listed in the Company’s management information circular dated November 1, 2022 provided in connection with the Meeting were elected as directors of the Company. Sangoma received proxies and virtual votes at the Meeting as set out below:

Nominee

Votes For

% of Votes
For

Votes
Withheld

% of Votes
Withheld

Norman A. Worthington, III

12,928,340

84.1%

2,441,339

15.9%

Marc Lederman

12,146,154

79.0%

3,223,525

21.0%

Al Guarino

14,811,620

96.4%

558,059

3.6%

Allan Brett

14,811,983

96.4%

557,696

3.6%

William Wignall

13,772,398

89.6%

1,597,281

10.4%

In addition, Sangoma reports that:

  1. an ordinary resolution approving the appointment of KPMG LLP as Sangoma’s auditors for the 2023 fiscal year was passed by 100% of the votes represented at the Meeting;

  2. an ordinary resolution approving the Company’s omnibus equity incentive plan and the unallocated awards thereunder was passed by 62.3% of the votes represented at the Meeting; and

  3. an ordinary resolution ratifying amendments to the Company’s By-Law No. 1 was passed by 99.0% of the votes represented at the Meeting.

Details of the voting results on all matters considered at the Meeting are available in the Company’s report of voting results, which is available under Sangoma’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov.

About Sangoma

Sangoma Technologies is a trusted leader in delivering value-based Communications as a Service (CaaS) and Managed Service Provider (MSP) solutions for businesses of all sizes, including Managed Security, Managed SD-WAN and Managed Access. Sangoma’s cloud-based communication services include Unified Communication (UCaaS) business communications, Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS), Video Meetings as a Service (MaaS), Collaboration as a Service (Collab aaS), Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS), Trunking as a Service (TaaS), Fax as a Service (FaaS), Device as a Service (DaaS), and Access Control as a Service (ACaaS). In addition, Sangoma offers a full line of communications Products, including premise-based UC systems, a full line of desk phones and headsets, and a complete connectivity suite (gateways/SBCs/telephony cards). Sangoma’s products and services are used in leading UC, PBX, IVR, contact center, carrier networks, office productivity, and data communication applications worldwide. Sangoma is also the primary developer and sponsor of Asterisk and FreePBX, the world’s two most widely used open-source communication software projects.

Sangoma Technologies Corporation is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: STC) and Nasdaq (Nasdaq: SANG). Additional information on Sangoma can be found at: www.sangoma.com.

For further information, please contact:

Sangoma Technologies Corporation                        
Larry Stock                                                
Chief Financial Officer                                        
investorrelations@sangoma.com


