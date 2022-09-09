Sanguine Strategic Advisors Names Anthony Bux as Vice President of Legal Solutions

National Legal Consulting Firm Adds Law Practice Management Industry Veteran

CHICAGO, Sept. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sanguine Strategic Advisors LLC ("Sanguine"), a rapidly expanding, Chicago-based business consulting firm, is pleased to announce the appointment of legal industry veteran, Anthony Bux as Vice President of Legal Solutions. Mr. Bux brings an unparalleled perspective on what it takes to be successful in legal marketing, sales, operations, and finance. He will be responsible for adding new providers to Sanguine's expansive catalog of curated solutions and shepherding existing law firm clients to eliminate the barriers associated with scaling legal industry businesses.

Bux brings over 17 years of leadership experience to Sanguine, including eight years spent leading sales and business development for 2005 legal industry startup Total Attorneys (2x Inc. 500), which pioneered digital legal lead generation and developed some of the earliest web-based technologies for law practice management. At Total Attorneys, Bux led high-performance sales teams and developed a keen understanding of the inner workings of law firm operations.

Next, Bux spent another eight years as Vice President of Partner Relations for the nation's largest consumer bankruptcy law firm, managing hundreds of attorney relationships. He was a key management figure in the face of significant pandemic-related business disruption and operational challenges. Bux has counseled thousands of legal industry professionals on best practices in firm management and business operations. His addition to the Sanguine team reinforces its commitment to expanding its current portfolio of over 700 legal industry clients.

"Anthony has played critical roles as part of two of my prior startups and was a common denominator in our rapid growth," said Kevin Chern, Sanguine's CEO. "He brings experience, a tenacity for success, and an established reputation of excellence. Working closely with Anthony for over fifteen years has illustrated to me how he can so dramatically impact the trajectory of law firms with whom he works."

"I have been consulting with law firms in various capacities for years and to finally call it my full-time job brings me a great sense of satisfaction," Bux states. "Everything I have done before this, now seems to have been in preparation for what I am able to do now as part of Sanguine. The company's innovative consulting approach, coupled with my skill set and desire to drive value, are the perfect marriage."

About Sanguine Strategic Advisors: Founded in 2019, Sanguine Strategic Advisors is the brainchild of its founder, Kevin Chern, attorney, entrepreneur and business mentor. Sanguine's mission is to eliminate the learning curve for small business owners on difficult lessons, accelerate the time-consuming and costly exercise of selecting the right partners and streamline the path to success. Sanguine drives its clients' success by leveraging its deep expertise in business development and operations. The business has experienced 1000% growth since its inception by offering a cost-free consulting model for those clients interested in investing in solutions to address the business challenges that keep them up at night. Further information about Sanguine can be found at www.SanguineSA.com.

