Saniona ion channel research collaboration with Boehringer Ingelheim advances to next stage

Saniona AB
·2 min read
Saniona AB
Saniona AB

PRESS RELEASE

March 21, 2022

Saniona (OMX: SANION), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on rare diseases, today announced that its ongoing ion channel research collaboration with Boehringer Ingelheim has advanced to the next stage.

“After successful completion of target validation, library screening and generation of selective hits, Saniona and Boehringer Ingelheim have agreed to progress our ongoing ion channel research collaboration into the ‘hit-to-lead’ stage,” said Jørgen Drejer, Founder and Chief Scientific Officer of Saniona. “We look forward to continuing our partnership with Boehringer Ingelheim scientists as we work together to identify novel ion channel modulators to treat cognitive deficits in schizophrenia.”

Saniona and Boehringer Ingelheim entered into the ongoing research collaboration in 2020. The collaboration is focused on a novel, undisclosed CNS ion channel target for schizophrenia. Saniona receives ongoing research funding and may receive up to €76.5 million in milestone payments as well as royalties on worldwide net sales.

For more information, please contact
Trista Morrison, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Saniona. Office: + 1 (781) 810-9227. Email: trista.morrison@saniona.com

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 8:00 CET on 21 March 2022.

About Saniona
Saniona is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing innovative therapies for patients suffering from rare diseases for which there are a lack of available treatment options. The company’s lead product candidate, Tesomet™, is in mid-stage clinical trials for hypothalamic obesity and Prader-Willi syndrome, serious rare disorders characterized by severe weight gain, disturbances of metabolic functions and uncontrollable hunger. Saniona has developed a proprietary ion channel drug discovery engine anchored by IONBASE™, a database of more than 130,000 compounds, of which more than 20,000 are Saniona’s proprietary ion channel modulators. Through its ion channel expertise, Saniona is advancing two wholly-owned ion channel modulators, SAN711 and SAN903. SAN711 is in a Phase 1 clinical trial and may be applicable in the treatment of rare neuropathic disorders, and SAN903 is in preclinical development for rare inflammatory, fibrotic and hematological disorders. Led by an experienced scientific and operational team, Saniona has an established research organization in the Copenhagen area, Denmark, and a corporate office in the Boston, Massachusetts area, U.S. The company’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Small Cap (OMX: SANION). Read more at http://www.saniona.com.

Attachment


