Sanitary Care Market is expected to grow from USD 11,541 Million in 2021 to USD 44,091 Million by 2029 : GreyViews

Sanitary Care Market Size By Material (Ceramic, Plastic, and Other), By Type (Water Closet, Wash Basins, Pedestals, Cisterns, and Other), By Application (Kitchen, and Bathroom), By End User (Residential and Commercial), Regions, Segmentation, and forecast till 2029.

Pune India, Dec. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market has been studied for the below mentioned-segmentation and regional analysis for North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and Middle East and Africa. These are the key regions where the Sanitary Care Market is operating currently and is predicted to expand in the near future. The manufacturers and suppliers involved in the Sanitary Care Market are present across various countries in the above-mentioned regions.

The report provides a detailed understanding of the market segments which have been formed by combining different prospects such as the material, type, application, end user, and region. Apart from this, the key driving factors, restraints, potential growth opportunities and market challenges are also discussed in the below paragraphs.

The significant players operating in the global Sanitary Care Market are Grohe AG; SOMANY CERAMICS Limited; RAK Ceramics; Duravit AG; Villeroy & Boch; Johnson Tiles Geberit Group; Toto Inc.; Hansgrohe; Kohler; Ideal Standard International S.A.; and HSIL. among others. To achieve a substantial market share in the worldwide Sanitary Care Market and strengthen their position, manufacturers are pursuing expansion methods such as current developments, mergers and acquisitions, product innovations, collaborations, and partnerships, joint ventures.

Sanitary equipment includes things like pedestals, bathroom sinks, wash basins, and cisterns. These items were usually made of porcelain. Porcelain is a kind of ceramic. However, modern sanitary products are made from a wide range of materials, such as plastic, metal, glass, and others. Large weights can be supported, ceramic hygienic items are lucrative, and they are very resistant to chemical attacks. The recent explosive growth of the real estate sector has raised the value of residential building. As the number of houses increases, so does the need for hygienic products, which stimulates the growth of the sanitary goods industry. Another significant factor that is projected to drive the market for sanitary ware is an increase in household spending. The "toilet seats" type segment is growing at the fastest rate due to advancements in toilet seat forms, designs, and specifications over the course of the forecast period. Furthermore, the growing understanding of the benefits of superior sanitary ware products for cleanliness and health is one of the key factors that will propel the market's global expansion.

Scope of Sanitary Care Market Report

Report Metric Information Study Period 2021-2029 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2029 Market Share Unit USD Million Segments Covered Raw Materials, Products, Application and Regions Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle-East and Africa Major Players Grohe AG; SOMANY CERAMICS Limited; RAK Ceramics; Duravit AG; Villeroy & Boch; Johnson Tiles Geberit Group; Toto Inc.; Hansgrohe; Kohler; Ideal Standard International S.A.; and HSIL. among others.

Segmentation Analysis

The ceramic segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2021.

The materials segment is Ceramic, Plastic, and Other. The ceramic segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. As customers adopt healthy sanitation practises, there is a rising need for sanitaryware products. Due to its glossy appearance and other benefits including stain resistance, heat resistance, and ease of cleaning, ceramic has been the material of choice for most customers. Because they are conveniently accessible, reasonably priced, and mixed in with the surroundings, they are more suitable for both home and commercial usage. They enhance elegance as well. These qualities suggest that ceramic sanitaryware products will continue to dominate the market for the duration of the forecast period.

The residential is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2021.

The end user segment includes Residential and Commercial. The residential segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Ceramic sanitary ware is generally more needed in urban than rural places. The key engine of this segment's growth is the increase in residential construction activities in emerging markets like China and India. In the not-too-distant future, supportive initiatives by countries like China and India aimed at boosting cleanliness would further expand the reach of the residential segment.

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis provides a detailed perception of the key regions and the countries. Some of the key countries analyzed for the sanitary ware include the US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, China, Japan, India, Brazil, Peru, UAE, South Africa, and Saudi Arabia.

The Asia Pacific region witnessed a major share. Asia-Pacific is the world's largest exporter of sanitary products, and in 2019, shipments from China, India, and Vietnam saw the region's share of worldwide exports increase from 58% to 62.8%. After being substantially impacted by COVID-19 in 2020, the market rebounded to growth in production and exports in 2021 as a result of the changing circumstances in the region. China maintained its lead in the standings with 1.75 million tonnes in 2019, up from 768,000 tonnes in 2009 and a 14% rise over 2018. This set a new record. China alone accounted for 60.6% of all exports worldwide and 79% of all Asian exports.

Country Analysis

Germany

Germany's Sanitary Care Market size was valued at USD 144 Million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 387 Million by 2029, at a CAGR of 4% from 2022 to 2029.

This region is anticipated to have considerable expansion in the sanitary ware market due to significant investments in R&D projects to generate improved product quality in nations like Germany. Leading corporations may think about constructing future R&D facilities in these countries, which could help the region's market expansion.

China

China’s Sanitary Care Market size was valued at USD 2,520 Million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 4,890 Million by 2029, at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2022 to 2029. The key development driver for the sector in the region is predicted to be the rise in demand for various sanitary ware goods like washbasins and toilets.

India

India's Sanitary Care Market size was valued at USD 2,295 Million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 4,500 Million by 2029, at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2022 to 2029. Before Mexico, India remained the third-largest exporter of sanitaryware goods, with a 9% increase over 2018. This amounted to 199,000 tonnes. This tendency is expected to continue over the forecast period as well, boosting market revenue.

Covid-19 Impact

Covid-19 had a major impact on almost all industries, such as electronics, semiconductors, manufacturing, automobile, etc. However, several companies operating in the technology sector have seen increased revenue due to significant changes in consumer preferences toward technological services. In addition, the pandemic has led to significant growth in technology across developing and developed countries.

Furthermore, the growth of this market is mainly owing to the expanding residential, commercial, and infrastructural projects.

