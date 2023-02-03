U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,164.50
    -27.00 (-0.64%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,070.00
    -27.00 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,625.00
    -221.75 (-1.73%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,005.00
    -2.90 (-0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.82
    -0.06 (-0.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,930.20
    -0.60 (-0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    23.60
    -0.01 (-0.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0894
    -0.0017 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3960
    -0.0010 (-0.03%)
     

  • Vix

    18.73
    +0.86 (+4.81%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2202
    -0.0027 (-0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.5700
    -0.0340 (-0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,455.04
    -465.36 (-1.95%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    534.59
    -10.73 (-1.97%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,820.16
    +59.05 (+0.76%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,518.75
    +116.70 (+0.43%)
     
RECAP:

What you need to know from Apple's earnings call

Sanitary gasketed plate heat exchangers market 2023-2027: A descriptive analysis of five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation - Technavio

·18 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global sanitary gasketed plate heat exchangers market size is estimated to grow by USD 772.25 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.97% during the forecast period. APAC will account for 38% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the market was valued at USD 1978.40 million. For more Insights, Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Sanitary Gasketed Plate Heat Exchangers Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Sanitary Gasketed Plate Heat Exchangers Market 2023-2027

Global Sanitary gasketed plate heat exchangers market - Five Forces
The global sanitary gasketed plate heat exchangers market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

  • Bargaining Power of Buyers

  • The threat of New Entrants

  • Threat of Rivalry

  • Bargaining Power of Suppliers

  • Threat of Substitutes

  • Interpretation of porter's five models helps to strategize the business, for entire details – buy the report!

Global sanitary gasketed plate heat exchangers market – Customer landscape 

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Global sanitary gasketed plate heat exchangers market - Segmentation assessment

Segment Overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on application (food and beverage, dairy, biotech and pharmaceutical, home and personal care, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

  • The food and beverage segment will grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. This is due to the increased demand for processed food brought on by improved economic conditions in developed economies. Sanitary GPHE is widely used in the food and beverage industry for various applications such as general heating, general cooling, energy-efficient evaporation and condensation, thermal solution sterilization, fragrance recovery, pasteurization, and deaeration. The use of sanitary GPHE in the food and beverage industry allows for the efficient and safe transfer of heat, which is essential for the production of high-quality food and beverages. This trend will lead to the growth of the food and beverage segment during the forecast period.

Geography overview
By geography, the global sanitary gasketed plate heat exchangers market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global sanitary gasketed plate heat exchangers market.

  • APAC will account for 38% of the market's growth during the forecast period. This is due to the high demand for food in the region, particularly in the two most populous nations, China and India. The food and beverage market in APAC has been expanding rapidly, driven by an increasing population and rising disposable income. In APAC, the food and beverage business is primarily dominated by the unorganized sector, with many small and medium-sized business enterprises (SMEs) present in the region. With the growth of the e-commerce industry, SMEs are able to cater to a larger consumer base, which in turn drives the demand for sanitary GPHE in the food and beverage industry during the forecast period.

Download a Sample Report

Global sanitary gasketed plate heat exchangers market – Market dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

  • The rising demand from the water and wastewater industry is the key factor driving the global sanitary gasketed plate heat exchangers market growth.

  • For manufacturing sectors like medicines, food and beverage, and paper and pulp, water is a crucial element. The rising manufacturing operations in these end-user industries must comply with the strict environmental laws and water conservation standards established by governing agencies.

  • In order to meet the growing demand for water, particularly in developing economies, more water treatment facilities will be established. This will significantly increase the need for sanitary GPHEs and boost the growth potential of the market during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market 

  • Growth in aftermarket sales is the primary trend in the global sanitary gasketed plate heat exchangers market growth.

  • Depending on the application, gaskets have a short lifespan. To maintain process efficiency by stopping leaks and to comply with federal or local emission requirements, they must be updated on a regular basis.

  • Vendors are concentrating more on aftermarket sales as most of these seals have a short lifespan and require frequent replacement.

  • Additionally, technological advances in the design of sanitary GPHE and the developing chemical industry in China and India are expected to drive the growth of the global sanitary GPHE market during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

  • Volatility in raw material prices is a major challenge to the global sanitary gasketed plate heat exchangers market growth.

  • It is anticipated that the market expansion will be hampered by changes in the price of the raw materials used to make sanitary GPHE. The cost of production is anticipated to rise due to the increase in the price of these raw materials, which will therefore lower vendors' profit margins.

  • The price of transportation, secondary materials, and the energy used in the manufacturing of hygienic GPHE are all rising. Furthermore, factors like high market competition and stringent regulations and policies are expected to hinder the growth of the global sanitary GPHE market during the forecast period.

Driver, Trend & Challenges are the factor of market dynamics that states about consequences & sustainability of the businesses, find some insights from a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this sanitary gasketed plate heat exchangers market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the sanitary gasketed plate heat exchangers market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the sanitary gasketed plate heat exchangers market and its contribution to the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the sanitary gasketed plate heat exchangers market across APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of sanitary gasketed plate heat exchangers market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. 

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

Gas Turbines Market for Power Industry by Product, Technology and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027: The gas turbine market for the power industry is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.05% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 3,356.87 million. The increase in CCGT power plants is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as volatility in natural gas prices may impede the market growth.

Hydraulic Manifold Market in UK by Application, and Type - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027: The hydraulic manifold market in the UK is estimated to grow/decline at a CAGR of 3.49% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 2.86 million. The stringent regulatory norms and standards on vehicular emissions are notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the volatility in raw material prices may impede the market growth.

Sanitary Gasketed Plate Heat Exchangers Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

154

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.97%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 772.25 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

5.14

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 38%

Key countries

US, Canada, China, India, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Alfa Laval Corporate AB, API Heat Transfer Inc., Danfoss AS, Delta T Heat Exchangers, Hisaka Works Ltd., HRS Process Systems Ltd., KAORI HEAT TREATMENT Co. Ltd., Kelvion Holding GmbH, onda SPA, Paul Mueller Co. Inc., Process Engineers and Associates, Southwest Thermal Technology Inc., SPX FLOW Inc., Techtrans Engineers, Tranter, Varalka Engineers Pvt. Ltd., Ved Engineering, Wenzhou Ace Machinery Co. Ltd., Wuxi Bes Heat Exchangers Co. Ltd., and Xylem Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Industrials" Research Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global sanitary gasketed plate heat exchangers market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Applicaton Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Application

  • 6.3 Food and beverage - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Dairy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Biotech and pharmaceutical - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.6 Home and personal care - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.8 Market opportunity by Application

7 Customer Landscape

  • 7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

  • 8.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 8.2 Geographic comparison

  • 8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 8.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 8.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 8.10 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 8.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 8.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 8.13 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 9.1 Market drivers

  • 9.2 Market challenges

  • 9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

  • 10.1 Overview

  • 10.2 Vendor landscape

  • 10.3 Landscape disruption

  • 10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

  • 11.1 Vendors covered

  • 11.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 11.3 Alfa Laval Corporate AB

  • 11.4 API Heat Transfer Inc.

  • 11.5 Danfoss AS

  • 11.6 Delta T Heat Exchangers

  • 11.7 Hisaka Works Ltd.

  • 11.8 Kelvion Holding GmbH

  • 11.9 Paul Mueller Co. Inc.

  • 11.10 Southwest Thermal Technology Inc.

  • 11.11 SPX FLOW Inc.

  • 11.12 Techtrans Engineers

  • 11.13 Tranter

  • 11.14 Varalka Engineers Pvt. Ltd.

  • 11.15 Wenzhou Ace Machinery Co. Ltd.

  • 11.16 Wuxi Bes Heat Exchangers Co. Ltd.

  • 11.17 Xylem Inc.

12 Appendix

  • 12.1 Scope of the report

  • 12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 12.4 Research methodology

  • 12.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Sanitary Gasketed Plate Heat Exchangers Market 2023-2027
Global Sanitary Gasketed Plate Heat Exchangers Market 2023-2027
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sanitary-gasketed-plate-heat-exchangers-market-2023-2027-a-descriptive-analysis-of-five-forces-model-market-dynamics-and-segmentation---technavio-301735878.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Let it go: Here are 3 crucial things you must 'say goodbye' to in retirement. Most folks can't do it — but can you?

    Change doesn't have to be bad.

  • Google exec claims he was fired for not being 'inclusive,' denying Asian female colleague's sexual advances

    Ryan Olohan, a married dad of seven, was fired from Google after 15 years allegedly for not being "inclusive" after a female exec retaliated against him for denying her sexual advances.

  • TASEKO EXTENDS TERM OF UNDRAWN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY AND PROVIDES UPDATE ON HEDGING PROGRAM

    Taseko Mines Limited (TSX: TKO) (NYSE American: TGB) (LSE: TKO) ("Taseko" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has entered into an agreement to extend the maturity date of its US$50 million Revolving Credit Facility (the "Facility") by an additional year to July 2, 2026. The Facility, which is arranged and fully underwritten by National Bank of Canada ("National Bank"), is currently undrawn and available for general and working capital purposes.

  • Price cap on Russian refined fuels set to disrupt trade

    The European Union's ban on imports of Russian refined oil products, including diesel and jet fuel, will disrupt global flows once it takes effect on Sunday and could hurt Moscow more than an embargo on crude oil. Although Western sanctions could force Russia to cut crude production and refining runs, which would further tighten global supplies, some analysts said the ban on products may ultimately have little impact on overall availability. "Barrels will get out and find a market, logistical challenge but not a supply challenge," senior research associate Ian Moore at global brokerage firm Bernstein.

  • Tech layoffs may be continuing, but these skills are still in high demand

    Tech titans including Google parent Alphabet, Microsoft, Meta (META) IBM (IBM) and Amazon (AMZN) have announced thousands of job cuts in recent months, as the sector attempts to meet a changing macro environment. While layoffs continue, however, companies such as Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) (GOOG) and Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) are also increasing their efforts around AI, reflecting a broader trend in tech. Microsoft, for its part, is making a multiyear, multibillion-dollar investment in OpenAI, maker of the ChatGPT tool.

  • Ford Posts $1.3 Billion Fourth-Quarter Profit, Misses Full-Year Profit Guidance

    Ford Motor posted disappointing quarterly results Thursday, leading the U.S. auto maker to miss its full-year profit guidance for 2022, as supply-chain snags, quality problems and structural inefficiencies continued to drag on earnings. For the full-year 2022, Ford recorded a $2 billion net loss. “We left about $2 billion of profit on the table due to cost, and especially, to continued supply-chain issues,” said Chief Executive Jim Farley on a call with analysts.

  • Halliburton Stock, Baker Hughes And SLB Plan Return 50% (Or More) To Shareholders

    Halliburton stock and other leading oilfield service plays show strength coming off of earnings, with optimistic outlooks for 2023.

  • Qualcomm Posts 12% Drop in Sales

    The designer of mobile-phone chips gave a muted outlook as it posted a 12% drop in sales, reflecting softness in the global smartphone market.

  • 3 Fertilizer Stocks to Watch Amid Industry Challenges

    A retreat in fertilizer prices from record highs on softer demand and a spike in key raw material costs pose headwinds for the Zacks Fertilizers industry. SQM, CF and IPI are poised well to tackle the challenges.

  • Investor Ryan Cohen takes stake in Nordstrom - WSJ

    He is looking to engage with Nordstrom's management about a targeted board refresh that he believes can support cost-cutting efforts as sales decline, WSJ said, adding that he is one of the top-five nonfamily shareholders of the company. Cohen wants to replace at least one director at Nordstrom, with an eye on former Bed Bath & Beyond Inc Chief Mark Tritton, who chairs the compensation committee and whom Cohen views as conflicted and unqualified, the newspaper said.

  • PayPal, Salesforce cut hundreds more employees as tech layoffs continue

    Hundreds of PayPal Holdings Inc. and Salesforce Inc. employees have begun to be notified that their jobs are being cut in California.

  • Oil prices extend slide to finish at their lowest in more than 3 weeks

    Oil futures decline Thursday, extending their loss from a day earlier to mark another finish at the lowest in more than three weeks.

  • EBay Hiring Multiple Web3 Roles Following NFT Marketplace Acquisition

    Leading e-commerce site eBay is hiring several Web3 roles focusing on KnownOrigin, the non-fungible token marketplace the company acquired in June. Among the roles listed are Crypto Counsel, Head of Community, a marketing executive and others. According to the LinkedIn job posting, the Crypto Counsel role will primarily serve KnownOrigin and focus on advising the company’s blueprint as it expands into NFTs and other blockchain technology.

  • Coinbase Wins Dismissal of Customer Class Action Lawsuit

    Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase (COIN) has won dismissal of a class action lawsuit claiming the sale of unregistered securities.

  • FedEx stock jumps as company announces plans to cut 10% of certain management jobs

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss FedEx's job cut plans and how the stock is reacting.

  • Google Shares Slip after Sales Miss as Advertising Demand Slows

    (Bloomberg) -- Google parent Alphabet Inc. reported fourth-quarter results that narrowly missed analysts’ expectations, signaling lower demand for its search advertising during an economic slowdown.Most Read from BloombergMerck Covid Drug Linked to New Virus Mutations, Study SaysAdani Crisis Deepens as Stock Rout Hits $108 BillionPorsche Blunder Puts $148,000 Sportscar on Sale for Just $18,000Hong Kong to Give Away 500,000 Air Tickets to Revive TourismHow Extreme Bets Fueled an $11.4 Billion For

  • Morningstar Puts Comcast on Top 10 Stock List

    If so, you might consider this stock list from Morningstar. "The companies that make up this list have significant competitive advantages [moats], and we think those advantages are stable or growing." Of the Best to Own list, Morningstar chose the 10 companies that were most undervalued, as of Jan. 31, compared to its analysts' fair value estimates.

  • Better Buy: Wells Fargo or Citigroup?

    The two megabanks that lagged competitors over the course of the bull market run of the past decade, Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) and Citigroup (NYSE: C), are outperforming thus far in 2023. Wells Fargo's stock price is up about 13.8% year to date, while Citigroup was up about 14.2%. Wells Fargo, the fourth-largest bank in the U.S. with about $1.9 trillion in total assets under management, has been dogged by regulatory problems over the past several years.

  • Denver's SOBRsafe expands into oil and gas industry with first national customer

    The Denver-based alcohol detection company SOBR Safe Inc.(Nasdaq: SOBR) signed its first nationwide deal this week, which will take its touch-based technology to 17 worksites in 11 states. The company first started using SOBRsafe's technology at a site in Colorado in November, and then introduced it at a facility in Texas in December. TerraTech will roll out the alcohol detection devices to its other locations by April.

  • Qualcomm sees earnings below Street as smartphone market sags

    Qualcomm Inc forecast second-quarter revenue and profit below Wall Street estimates on Thursday as the chipmaker grapples with the combined toll of weak demand for smartphones and a supply glut, a situation that is expected to persist into the first-half of this year. Inflation and macroeconomic uncertainty have hurt consumer electronics sales, and while Qualcomm has been somewhat buffered by its focus on premium smartphones, analysts said even that market has been hit. "The handset industry continues to experience reduced demand, and we are now expecting elevated channel inventory levels to persist at least through the first half of calendar 2023," Cristiano Amon, Qualcomm CEO told investors.