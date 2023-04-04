Sanitary Napkins Market size is set to grow by USD 6.26 billion from 2021 to 2026, Driven by the surge in popularity of organic products - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global sanitary napkins market size is estimated to grow by USD 6.26 billion from 2021 to 2026, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.74% during the forecast period. Technavio has segmented the market based on distribution channels (offline and online), products (menstrual pads and pantyliners), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). For more insights on the forecast market size (2021 to 2026) - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Sanitary Napkins Market 2022-2026

Sanitary Napkins Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

The market share growth of the offline segment is significant for the sanitary pads market growth during the forecast period. This is due to the ease of availability and affordability. Vendors use promotional and marketing strategies, such as branding through signages and discounts on product packages, at stores. They significantly invest in brick-and-mortar organized retail stores of varied countries to increase their regional and global shares in the market. Also, the rising awareness of legitimacy and the presence of established vendors offering differentiated products support the industry segment.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global sanitary napkins market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global sanitary napkins market.

North America is estimated to account for 33% of the global sanitary napkins market growth during the forecast period. The US is the key market for sanitary napkins market in the region. Market growth in the region is estimated to be faster than the growth of the market in APAC regions. The growth can be attributed to factors such as the improving healthcare infrastructure and an increase in the number of clinics and diagnostic centers. Even though menstrual pads have been available in the market for a long period, products like tampons and menstrual cups witnessed an increased adoption among users owing to their features and cost benefits, which led to erosion of revenue generation for the sanitary napkins market in North America, hampering growth during the forecast period.

Sanitary Napkins Market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The surge in popularity of organic products is a factor driving the global sanitary napkins market share growth.

Many women have the notion that chemicals and bleaching agents used in the manufacturing of pads or pantyliners can cause cervical cancer.

Female consumers in developed regions adopt organic feminine hygiene products due to their health benefits and vendors in the sanitary napkins market steadily focus on innovating and upgrading their product portfolio.

Hence, most manufacturers are capitalizing on the perception of quality in the form of new and better packaging, indicating the increasing relevance of natural products.

Leading trends influencing the market

The emergence of menstrual cups will be one of the critical sanitary napkin market trends.

The introduction of menstrual cups led to a steady shift in the preference pattern of the users.

The lesser chance of infection is a major reason for the increased use of menstrual cups.

Several vendors shift toward manufacturing menstrual cups as they are durable and easy to dispose of.

The growing consumer interest in menstrual cups is a significant sanitary napkin market trend that has been supporting the market growth.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

Rising number of counterfeit products is a major challenge for the global sanitary napkins market share growth during the forecast period.

The introduction of counterfeit products such as sanitary pads is a growing threat to the market stakeholders as they are reasonably available in the market.

Counterfeit products are more affordable for consumers and not just a financial and image loss to vendors in the market but also a major health concern to the users as more often they are manufactured using cheap quality raw materials.

Hence, the existence of counterfeit products is significantly eating up the share of market vendors.

What are the key data covered in this Sanitary Napkins Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the sanitary napkins market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the sanitary napkins market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the sanitary napkins market industry across North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of sanitary napkins market vendors

Sanitary Napkins Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2021 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.74% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 6.26 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.06 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 33% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany, Canada, Mexico, Italy,Spain, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Aisle, ALYK Inc, Corman SpA, COTTON HIGH TECH SL, Edgewell Personal Care Co, Fempro I Inc, Fieldstore Ltd, FLOW CO, Hengan International Group Co. Ltd., Kimberly Clark Corp., LOVEKINS, LYV Life Inc., Maxim Hygiene Products Inc., Ontex BV, Organic Initiative Ltd., The Procter and Gamble Co., Rael Inc, TOTM Ltd., Unicharm Corp., Veeda, and GladRags Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

